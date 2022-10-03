 Skip to content
(NPR)   Mechanic specializes in one make with two base models   (npr.org) divider line
    Cool, Residency, Cuyahoga County, Ohio, High school, Middle school, Latin honors, Physician, Medical school, Cleveland Clinic  
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I worked at that hospital for 4 years.  It was hard work with little pay.
 
focusthis
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A "slow and steady" ER doc... doesn't seem like the right department for someone like that.  Congratulations on his accomplishment, but I hope he doesn't bring the mechanic mentality of 'Not sure what's wrong.  Let's start replacing parts.'
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Kinda the opposite of the "performed engine repair through the exhaust-pipe" joke.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

focusthis: A "slow and steady" ER doc... doesn't seem like the right department for someone like that.  Congratulations on his accomplishment, but I hope he doesn't bring the mechanic mentality of 'Not sure what's wrong.  Let's start replacing parts.'


I am fully onboard with a total cyborg conversion.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There might be only 2 base models, but they come with Endless customization, to the point that no two are alike.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
media.npr.orgView Full Size

Hello, I'm Doctor Mechanic. They sent me to fix the cable.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
and I take a hammer to the child proof caps on my pill bottles
 
dustman81
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He got hired as a doc at 51? So he'll have his student loan debt paid off just before he retires.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ready for surgery!

hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dustman81: He got hired as a doc at 51? So he'll have his student loan debt paid off just before he retires.


Narrator: " His children inherited the debt."
 
