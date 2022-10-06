 Skip to content
(Metro)   Millionaire mancave owner, just out of jail for failing to adhere to a court order after building world's biggest mancave, still pissing off his jealous neighbors by parking his classic cars in front of their homes   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    More: Followup, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, Prison, High Court of Justice, squash courts, armada of classic cars, Mr Wildin, Sentence, recent release  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Leaving a valuable classic car out on the street is a brilliant plan that is sure to not backfire in any way.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I always bowl wearing dress shoes and a blazer as one does
 
Bslim
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"They said the wealthy accountant is constantly trying to 'provoke' them by parking an armada of classic cars outside their homes"

media.11alive.comView Full Size



And nobody saw nothing
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Leaving a valuable classic car out on the street is a brilliant plan that is sure to not backfire in any way.


I think that's what he wants though, he's probably got multiple cameras pointed at it and has an insurance claim just waiting for someone's name to put down.

Just means someone will have to get a bit creative with covering their tracks.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Leaving a valuable classic car out on the street is a brilliant plan that is sure to not backfire in any way.


That's what I was thinking.

You want a war with an entire neighborhood??!?!
You got it!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LeftisRightisWrong: Marcus Aurelius: Leaving a valuable classic car out on the street is a brilliant plan that is sure to not backfire in any way.

I think that's what he wants though, he's probably got multiple cameras pointed at it and has an insurance claim just waiting for someone's name to put down.

Just means someone will have to get a bit creative with covering their tracks.



Paint remover in a plastic syringe. Just stroll by with it concealed in your hand. Nothing to see here just walking past like all the other people did that day.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wow sounds like a giant ahole that should live far away from other people.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I read the article once and felt like I read it three times.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I would have liked to have seen the classic cars in question, or at least a list of them.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FTFA:  The court also set a deadline of March 10 2022 to demolish iat or warned him he would be jailed

thumbs.dreamstime.comView Full Size
 
Target Builder
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Was not expecting the Big Box style construction slapped onto the back of a house.

TFA also isn't clear on whether the six weeks in jail is the end of this and he gets to keep it or if the council is going to steamroll in and do it themselves.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scanman61
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: LeftisRightisWrong: Marcus Aurelius: Leaving a valuable classic car out on the street is a brilliant plan that is sure to not backfire in any way.

I think that's what he wants though, he's probably got multiple cameras pointed at it and has an insurance claim just waiting for someone's name to put down.

Just means someone will have to get a bit creative with covering their tracks.


Paint remover in a plastic syringe. Just stroll by with it concealed in your hand. Nothing to see here just walking past like all the other people did that day.


Brake fluid will do the job just fine
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bslim: "They said the wealthy accountant is constantly trying to 'provoke' them by parking an armada of classic cars outside their homes"

[media.11alive.com image 850x477]


And nobody saw nothing


They need to remember to leave the bottle about a third empty so it shatters more reliably.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Leaving a valuable classic car out on the street is a brilliant plan that is sure to not backfire in any way.


A cup of butter milk poured into the vents below the front window and you're done here. Time will take care of it.
Folks should of course remember that he's using cameras.
 
Bslim
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: Bslim: "They said the wealthy accountant is constantly trying to 'provoke' them by parking an armada of classic cars outside their homes"

[media.11alive.com image 850x477]


And nobody saw nothing

They need to remember to leave the bottle about a third empty so it shatters more reliably.


That is weirdly specific and knowledgeable instruction...
 
kindms
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
the town should jail him again, tear it down and bill him for the demo. problem solved
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Being that the perp in question is labeled as a millionaire, the subject in question is being called the worlds biggest  mancave, I pretty much expected to see huge houses and this to be a typical rich people problems situation.

But nope, for some ungodly reason this guy lives in an average residential community, and he built the worlds biggest eyesore. I do not understand why a millionaire would live there, much less build a ginormous addition there.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Doors - People Are Strange
Youtube j0Mz_IqpZX8
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Was not expecting the Big Box style construction slapped onto the back of a house.

TFA also isn't clear on whether the six weeks in jail is the end of this and he gets to keep it or if the council is going to steamroll in and do it themselves.


I'm not sure you can opt in for six weeks in jail instead of following local development plans.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How could he be allowed to set up cameras that watch over public space? That alone should put him in hot water.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Paddy: Marcus Aurelius: Leaving a valuable classic car out on the street is a brilliant plan that is sure to not backfire in any way.

A cup of butter milk poured into the vents below the front window and you're done here. Time will take care of it.
Folks should of course remember that he's using cameras.


That or a little garlic scented fish attractant. Not only is it powerfully strong, it's oily too so it won't just rinse out.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Paddy: How could he be allowed to set up cameras that watch over public space? That alone should put him in hot water.


1) He's in England.
2) If the cameras are on his property and are pointed in such a way as to view public spaces, what's the issue?
 
Bslim
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Being that the perp in question is labeled as a millionaire, the subject in question is being called the worlds biggest  mancave, I pretty much expected to see huge houses and this to be a typical rich people problems situation.

But nope, for some ungodly reason this guy lives in an average residential community, and he built the worlds biggest eyesore. I do not understand why a millionaire would live there, much less build a ginormous addition there.


I was wondering that as well. My google-fu is weak and I can't get anything that isn't variations of the same article in other sites. My guess is this dipshiat hasn't got any real pull beyond being a noveau-rich asshat so he's throwing his weight and money around in a small pond were he kinda can get away with it. But he really can't play with the real millionaires.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bslim: KRSESQ: Bslim: "They said the wealthy accountant is constantly trying to 'provoke' them by parking an armada of classic cars outside their homes"

[media.11alive.com image 850x477]


And nobody saw nothing

They need to remember to leave the bottle about a third empty so it shatters more reliably.

That is weirdly specific and knowledgeable instruction...


I read.
 
Bslim
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
*where
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Was not expecting the Big Box style construction slapped onto the back of a house.

TFA also isn't clear on whether the six weeks in jail is the end of this and he gets to keep it or if the council is going to steamroll in and do it themselves.


Demolish orders are not, "Serve your time and it's all fine."  If you continue to defy the order you go right back in jail, or they demolish iat and make you pay for it, or both if the judge isn't happy with you
 
69gnarkill69
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Was it this guy?
drtfa

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Target Builder: Was not expecting the Big Box style construction slapped onto the back of a house.

TFA also isn't clear on whether the six weeks in jail is the end of this and he gets to keep it or if the council is going to steamroll in and do it themselves.

Demolish orders are not, "Serve your time and it's all fine."  If you continue to defy the order you go right back in jail, or they demolish iat and make you pay for it, or both if the judge isn't happy with you


Dear Drew - this iat shiat randomly when trying to type i followed by t got old quick
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Lol, why are you so attached to that 'normal' neighborhood? If you have that much money, go buy a big piece of land and build whatever you want
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Brawndo: [Fark user image 425x283]
I always bowl wearing dress shoes and a blazer as one does


When you're an alleged millionaire who could afford to do almost anything anywhere in the world, but choose to spend your time bowling in your own basement, you think differently.
 
debug
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What an asshole
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Brawndo: [Fark user image 425x283]
I always bowl wearing dress shoes and a blazer as one does


Fancydan clothes like that are prohibited in my mancave.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: LeftisRightisWrong: Marcus Aurelius: Leaving a valuable classic car out on the street is a brilliant plan that is sure to not backfire in any way.

I think that's what he wants though, he's probably got multiple cameras pointed at it and has an insurance claim just waiting for someone's name to put down.

Just means someone will have to get a bit creative with covering their tracks.


Paint remover in a plastic syringe. Just stroll by with it concealed in your hand. Nothing to see here just walking past like all the other people did that day.


Damn, I like the way you think. This is really good.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
public road, anyone is free to park there.  how dare someone do that.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Any accountant who thumbs their nose at authority is begging to be audited.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Target Builder: Was not expecting the Big Box style construction slapped onto the back of a house.

TFA also isn't clear on whether the six weeks in jail is the end of this and he gets to keep it or if the council is going to steamroll in and do it themselves.

Demolish orders are not, "Serve your time and it's all fine."  If you continue to defy the order you go right back in jail, or they demolish iat and make you pay for it, or both if the judge isn't happy with you


This is what I'd always assumed, just they've taken six years to not-demolish the place...
 
indy_kid
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Needs to be visited  by the Piranha Brothers.  Dinsdale will nail his head to a coffee table.
 
Bslim
‘’ less than a minute ago  

asciibaron: public road, anyone is free to park there.  how dare someone do that.


Well that's certainly a take, I'll give you that. I take it you support that man's completely reasonable behavior of squatting his car collection over the public road that everyone pays for.
That's what you said.
 
