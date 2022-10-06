 Skip to content
Day 225 of WW3: Russian army major retreats in Ukraine's Kherson region. Ukraine takes swaths of territory. Ukrainians behind Dugina killing. Anti-war Russian reporter says she escaped house arrest. It's your Thursday Ukraine war discussion
    News, European Union, Russia, Latvia, Poland, Estonia, Eastern Europe, Council of Europe, Austria  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I might just be posting so i can get back to this much easier when i wake up, but Russia did its nightly attack on civilians


This morning, russian aggressors carried out 7 missile strikes on the city of Zaporizhia. There are casualties among civilians.
📸 Olena Yeriomenko pic.twitter.com/ltJRWmBue9
- Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 6, 2022
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Juc: I might just be posting so i can get back to this much easier when i wake up, but Russia did its nightly attack on civilians


This morning, russian aggressors carried out 7 missile strikes on the city of Zaporizhia. There are casualties among civilians.
📸 Olena Yeriomenko pic.twitter.com/ltJRWmBue9
- Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 6, 2022


I keep wondering what they hope to accomplish with random missile attacks on civilians. It's just going to make the Ukrainians even more resolved to drive them out.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: I keep wondering what they hope to accomplish with random missile attacks on civilians. It's just going to make the Ukrainians even more resolved to drive them out.


This morning, russian aggressors carried out 7 missile strikes on the city of Zaporizhia. There are casualties among civilians.
📸 Olena Yeriomenko pic.twitter.com/ltJRWmBue9
- Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 6, 2022

I keep wondering what they hope to accomplish with random missile attacks on civilians. It's just going to make the Ukrainians even more resolved to drive them out.


There's no hope to accompish anything, it's just Punishment on civilians for the country not lying down and taking the genocide russia had planned for them.
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: There's no hope to accompish anything, it's just Punishment on civilians for the country not lying down and taking the genocide russia had planned for them.


This morning, russian aggressors carried out 7 missile strikes on the city of Zaporizhia. There are casualties among civilians.
📸 Olena Yeriomenko pic.twitter.com/ltJRWmBue9
- Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 6, 2022

I keep wondering what they hope to accomplish with random missile attacks on civilians. It's just going to make the Ukrainians even more resolved to drive them out.

There's no hope to accompish anything, it's just Punishment on civilians for the country not lying down and taking the genocide russia had planned for them.


Pretty much. Use of precision guided missiles (PGMs) is decided at the Kremlin level, because the orcs are burning through a year's production of PGMs every two weeks or so (old data, might be different now). This means the tube and rocket artillery available usually has a circular-error probability measured in tens of meters to kilometers. The orcs can't reliably hit militarily-useful targets- especially mobile ones- so they're just trying to destroy everything Ukrainian within artillery range as an act of terror. Cities, towns, and villages can't move, so the orcs are trying to blow them up while they still have the opportunity.

The orcs aren't even bothering to try justifying these large-scale attacks on civilian targets by claiming they're trying to destroy some critical military-related industry. The orcs are bombing civilians out of spite- because the Ukrainians are successfully resisting.

fark the orcs- individually and collectively. Lend-Lease is fully operational, so let us give Ukraine everything they ask for. Don't bother putting restrictions on the use of the boomtoys and other goodies, just feed UAF anything and everything which will kill orcs and let them run with it. Theater-defense laser systems, ATACMS, combat aircraft, tanks, artillery, small arms, ammo and spare parts for all of the above- give them whatever they want. Set up maintenance and repair facilities just across the borders in Poland and Romania to teach UAF maintenance teams how to keep all of the above in working order (and conduct repairs for specialty cases). Give Ukraine a few squintillion transport vehicles to keep supplies flowing, too. The faster the orc infestation is dealt with, the fewer Ukrainians will get murdered, tortured, raped, kidnapped or otherwise abused by the invaders.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wearsmanyhats: I keep wondering what they hope to accomplish with random missile attacks on civilians. It's just going to make the Ukrainians even more resolved to drive them out.


This morning, russian aggressors carried out 7 missile strikes on the city of Zaporizhia. There are casualties among civilians.
📸 Olena Yeriomenko pic.twitter.com/ltJRWmBue9
- Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 6, 2022

I keep wondering what they hope to accomplish with random missile attacks on civilians. It's just going to make the Ukrainians even more resolved to drive them out.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wearsmanyhats: I keep wondering what they hope to accomplish with random missile attacks on civilians. It's just going to make the Ukrainians even more resolved to drive them out.


This morning, russian aggressors carried out 7 missile strikes on the city of Zaporizhia. There are casualties among civilians.
📸 Olena Yeriomenko pic.twitter.com/ltJRWmBue9
- Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 6, 2022

I keep wondering what they hope to accomplish with random missile attacks on civilians. It's just going to make the Ukrainians even more resolved to drive them out.


gaaaah-

"The cruelty," as they say, "is the point."
Where have I heard this before?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
smh
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: [Link]


If they do that, then Crimea is on the table
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Looks like the Russians are going to try to keep a bridgehead on the western side of the Nova Khakova dam:

Thread Reader link -
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://nitter.net/NLwartracker/status/1577906456149508096#m
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Looks like the Russians are going to try to keep a bridgehead on the western side of the Nova Khakova dam:

Thread Reader link -
[Fark user image 600x504]
https://nitter.net/NLwartracker/status/1577906456149508096#m


Siege then urban warfare... meat grinder.
 
AstroParticle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
For those of you that missed the excitement of yesterday's thread, here's my summary:
Fark user imageView Full Size

(Reposted from late yesterday)
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: "The cruelty," as they say, "is the point."
Where have I heard this before?


This morning, russian aggressors carried out 7 missile strikes on the city of Zaporizhia. There are casualties among civilians.
📸 Olena Yeriomenko pic.twitter.com/ltJRWmBue9
- Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 6, 2022

I keep wondering what they hope to accomplish with random missile attacks on civilians. It's just going to make the Ukrainians even more resolved to drive them out.

gaaaah-

"The cruelty," as they say, "is the point."
Where have I heard this before?


There's a reason Republicans love Putin.
 
Muta
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is what I woke up with this morning

Fark user imageView Full Size


Me. Coffee for scale.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
During the past day, our artillery units struck the accumulation of manpower and equipment of the occupiers,

boom
 
nquadroa
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Muta: This is what I woke up with this morning

Me. Coffee for scale.

[Fark user image image 425x318]

Me. Coffee for scale.


Paige no!
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: If they do that, then Crimea is on the table


Crimea's already on the table.
Once they take control of the dam at Kakhovska, they can shut Crimea's water off again.
And judging by the speed they've been moving at, they aren't too far off from doing that.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I just wanted to say, fuck Russia.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm just here to defend New Jersey's honor
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Orcs have been torturing people, burying people alive, and harvesting gold dental work.

As far as I am concerned they can kill as many Russian targets as they want anywhere in the world until they leave Ukraine. Anyone in the Orc military. Anyone in the Orc government. Anyone helping the Orcs.

fark the Russians. They are literally just rebranded Nazis

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Muta: This is what I woke up with this morning

Me. Coffee for scale.

[Fark user image image 425x318]

Me. Coffee for scale.


Anything is a dildo if you're brave enough?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Muta: This is what I woke up with this morning

Me. Coffee for scale.

[Fark user image 425x318]

Me. Coffee for scale.


Is it just me or did this news make the sun a little brighter and the air a little cleaner?
 
starsrift
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When you're the Russian Map Maker...
Youtube laIGavOMcw8
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Anything is a dildo if you're brave enough?

[Fark user image image 425x318]

Me. Coffee for scale.

Anything is a dildo if you're brave enough?


historynet.comView Full Size
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: [image]


The line of contact south of Zaporizhzhia city has been suspiciously quiet (ish) for a bit too long. Melitopol and Tokamk are major logistics nodes for everything orcish in the south and west orcupied territories, and Vladimir the Incompetent has been shifting troops away from Melitopol for weeks. There have been reports by russian milbloggers over the last month or so claiming UAF has been quietly building up troop strength north of the line of contact. Given the logistics-centered operations UAF has been conducting in the other theaters, Tokmak and Melitopol probably figure prominently in UAF plans for southern Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

There are a few natural obstacles northwest of Tokmak which might slow a UAF attack, but there are three major roads leading there to help. The orcs have to hold both Tokmak and Melitopol in order to have a prayer of holding onto anything in southern Ukraine, but I suspect the orc defenses there are unlikely to be up to the task. Once Melitopol is liberated, everything orcish west of the city would have to head toward Crimea in order to escape the trap southern Ukraine would have become.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Lend-Lease in Russian: the Armed Forces seized a lot of equipment in Donbas

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Ukrainian military, while liberating Donbas, captured 460 Russian tanks, 92 self-propelled howitzers, 448 BMPs, 195 armored combat vehicles and 44 self-propelled howitzers. The real number of captured Russian equipment may be much higher.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fasahd: Lend-Lease in Russian: the Armed Forces seized a lot of equipment in Donbas

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Ukrainian military, while liberating Donbas, captured 460 Russian tanks, 92 self-propelled howitzers, 448 BMPs, 195 armored combat vehicles and 44 self-propelled howitzers. The real number of captured Russian equipment may be much higher.


Nice of Russia to supply Ukraine like that.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Russia doesn't control any of the major cities except Mariupol.

So Russian soldiers are "out standing in their field", I guess.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: There's a reason Republicans love Putin.


This morning, russian aggressors carried out 7 missile strikes on the city of Zaporizhia. There are casualties among civilians.
📸 Olena Yeriomenko pic.twitter.com/ltJRWmBue9
- Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 6, 2022

I keep wondering what they hope to accomplish with random missile attacks on civilians. It's just going to make the Ukrainians even more resolved to drive them out.

gaaaah-

"The cruelty," as they say, "is the point."
Where have I heard this before?

There's a reason Republicans love Putin.


Yep, Russia is no longer Communist. It is now a semi-theocratic Christian capitalist kleptocracy run by wealthy oligarchs and the Republicans want to see that occur also in the United States (probably with even more theocracy).
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

nquadroa: Paige no!

[Fark user image image 425x318]

Me. Coffee for scale.

Paige no!


Page, yes!
 
spleef420
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RasIanI: So Russian soldiers are "out standing in their field", I guess.


No, they're standing out in fields staring at the sky waiting for the other shoe (drone mounted grenade) to drop.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ukraine under fire: the situation in the regions as of this morning

📍 Zaporizhzhia region
At night, the Russians shelled residential high-rise buildings in Zaporizhzhia. In total, the enemy fired 7 rockets. It is already known about one dead woman, one more died in an ambulance. At least 5 more people are under the rubble. Many were saved, among them - a three-year-old girl, she was nursed.

The head of Zaporizhzhya OVA warned about the likelihood of repeated missile strikes.

📍 Mykolayiv region and Odesa region
The enemy attacked the regions with kamikaze drones at night. According to preliminary data, 6 drones were shot down by air defense forces.

📍 Dnipropetrovsk region
the Russians pounded Nikopol region all night long with multiple rocket launchers and heavy artillery. The communities of Nikopol, Marganets and Myriv came under fire. Previously, people were not injured. Details are being clarified.

📍 Khmelnytskyi
In the morning, during an air alert, the enemy struck the territory of the region. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties.

📍 Donetsk region
On October 5, the Russians killed 4 civilians of Donetsk region - 3 in Torsky and 1 in Zarichny. In addition, 10 more civilians killed by the Russians during the occupation were found in newly liberated cities: 5 in Sviatohirsk and 5 in Lyman.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Russian vehicle drives over a mine

Pretty sure it wasn't a mine but boom
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Anything is a dildo if you're brave enough?

[Fark user image image 425x318]

Me. Coffee for scale.

Anything is a dildo if you're brave enough?

[historynet.com image 850x478]


It has even more girth below the waterline:

First Walk Around The Dry Dock | Battleship Texas
Youtube Sl8ZPyWGkrg
 
Muta
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Looks like the Russians are going to try to keep a bridgehead on the western side of the Nova Khakova dam:

Thread Reader link -
[Fark user image 600x504]
https://nitter.net/NLwartracker/status/1577906456149508096#m


So they're bunching their units up into a small area.  I am sure it will work out well for them.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Looks like the Russians are going to try to keep a bridgehead on the western side of the Nova Khakova dam:

Thread Reader link -
[Fark user image 600x504]
https://nitter.net/NLwartracker/status/1577906456149508096#m


We already saw Russia attempt to blow up a dam further north. I give it a 99% probability that they destroy it when they retreat.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
the Russians struck Kharkov again at night

Industrial facilities in the city's Osnovyansk district were hit several times. Previously, the Russians used kamikaze drones. Fires broke out, non-residential buildings were partially destroyed. There were no casualties, said Oleg Sinegubov, the head of Kharkiv OVA.Nocturnal rocket attack on Khmelnytskyi: no casualties

Around 6 o'clock in the morning, the Russians fired 2 rockets at the Shepetiv district of Khmelnytskyi region. One rocket fell next to an infrastructure object, the other - in a wasteland. The head of the Khmelnytskyi OVA, Serhii Gamalii, reported minor damage to the surrounding buildings, and there were no casualties or injuries.
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RasIanI: [Fark user image 425x425]

Russia doesn't control any of the major cities except Mariupol.

So Russian soldiers are "out standing in their field", I guess.


Pretty sure Kherson, Melitopol, Donetsk, Luhansk, Berdiansk, and Sieverodonetsk are still in orc hands.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: RasIanI: [Fark user image 425x425]

Russia doesn't control any of the major cities except Mariupol.

So Russian soldiers are "out standing in their field", I guess.

Pretty sure Kherson, Melitopol, Donetsk, Luhansk, Berdiansk, and Sieverodonetsk are still in orc hands.


Hopefully not for much longer. Seems like the Russians are having some trouble stabilizing their positions.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Siege then urban warfare... meat grinder.

Thread Reader link -
[Fark user image 600x504]
https://nitter.net/NLwartracker/status/1577906456149508096#m

Siege then urban warfare... meat grinder.


That is why Russia is sending all those FSB vehicles with autocannons on the "nuke train". I don't think Ukraine captured/destroyed any of the "Terminator" vehicles yet either.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AstroParticle: For those of you that missed the excitement of yesterday's thread, here's my summary:
(Reposted from late yesterday)
[Fark user image image 425x283]
(Reposted from late yesterday)


Sorry I missed it
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Russian vehicle drives over a mine

Pretty sure it wasn't a mine but boom


I think you're right. The explosion was a few meters left of the vehicle. Could have been a well-placed artillery round. Vehicle brewed up pretty quickly, so it may have been hauling fuel.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Sorry I missed it
[Fark user image image 425x283]
(Reposted from late yesterday)

Sorry I missed it


I know. Next time I'll just let people say obvious bullshiat with impunity.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Russia forcibly deported more than 1.6 million Ukrainians

" More than 1.6 million Ukrainians have already been forcibly deported to Russia. They are scattered throughout the territory of this country, scattered in remote regions of Russia. Many of them had their documents taken away, many of them passed through the terrible filtration camps of the occupiers, where they were mocked and intimidated ." , - said President Volodymyr Zelenskyi in an address to the participants of the session of the General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS), which is ongoing in Lima.

He emphasized that there is only one question now: how many more Ukrainians can Russia kill and kidnap before it admits defeat, and how many more grains, resources, and industrial enterprises will the Russian Federation manage to steal from Ukraine, which the invaders simply disassemble and export to Russia.

" We are doing everything to free our land as soon as possible, to save all our people from this invasion as soon as possible. We are doing everything to put an end to the long list of Ukrainian victims created by Russia ," Zelenskyy emphasized.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The US Ministry of Defense reported that the new aid package is adapted to the " urgent needs of Ukraine "

GMLRS missiles, which the Ukrainians have for HIMARS and will additionally receive in the latest aid package from the US, allow to reach most targets on the battlefield, including Crimea. This was stated by Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper during a briefing at the Pentagon on October 4.

" The weapons and equipment in this [aid to Ukraine] package are adapted to meet Ukraine's urgent needs. Ukraine has demonstrated the ability to use these capabilities to degrade Russian logistics and command and control, creating opportunities for Ukraine to maneuver and advance ," she said.
 
AstroParticle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Sorry I missed it
[Fark user image image 425x283]
(Reposted from late yesterday)

Sorry I missed it


Don't be. I ran out of room to cover the other two argument clinics.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Citizens are not released from the Russian Federation Ukrainians with Russian passports

On the borders of Russia with Latvia and Estonia - the accumulation of citizens of Ukraine. People expect from 2 to 6 days, including at night, without the possibility of heating, adequate provision of food and water.

" Trying to cross the border using the passport documents of a citizen of Ukraine, they are forced to undergo filtering organized by the FSB of the Russian Federation, in order to see if they have a passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation. If it is established that they have a passport of the Russian Federation, such citizens will not be allowed in," the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories said.

It is reported that Ukrainians who, for example, are registered in Crimea, but do not have a passport of the Russian Federation, are allowed to cross the border. This is confirmed by representatives of consular institutions in Estonia and Latvia.

If a person is in a difficult situation abroad or needs help, he can call the WhatsApp/Telegram/Viber hotline: +380 96 078 84 33.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for September 24 to September 30. Russia ramped up their side of the war with a partial mobilization of 300,000 men but it didn't stop Lyman from being retaken by Ukraine

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The occupiers are trying to steal Ukrainian children from the Kherson region under the guise of "vacation in Crimea"

Deputy of the Regional Council Serhiy Khlan notes that the self-proclaimed authorities announced vacations in schools of the Kherson region - from October 6 to 21 (allegedly due to the request of parents, in fact in connection with the counteroffensive of the ZSU). During this period, the invaders invite children to go to the annexed Crimea as if to improve their health, the deputy informs. Similar "noble initiatives" were already in Kharkiv Oblast, when parents were persuaded to send their children to summer children's camps in the Russian Federation. After the invaders fled, the children were not returned, although the terms of the "passes" expired.

" It seems that the Russians are planning such a trick in our country, in the Kherson region. Parents, racists do not want to improve the health of Ukrainian children, these are provocations. They want to take the children hostage, kidnap them, resettle them," Serhii Khlan wrote. He emphasized that the Russian Federation will bear responsibility for such actions, but parents should do everything to protect their children, and therefore keep them as far as possible from the Russian invaders .
 
