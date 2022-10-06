 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Six teen girls know a lot about carbs and they make good money with that knowledge   (fox13news.com) divider line
powhound
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why is it that when I ask a group of teen girls to rebuild my carb a judge always ends up being involved?
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
One could assume they know a thing or two about consuming the right amount of fuel
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's an adorable story but I can't help but think the father is involved a bit more than is let on.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sixteen girls?
 
phishrace
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's actually a perfect job for teenage girls. Best eyesight and dexterity they'll ever have, smaller fingers perfect for smaller parts. Of course they wouldn't want to do this full time for years. Repetitive strain injuries and whatnot. If it's mandatory retirement for all girls on 21st birthday, hell yes.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's rad. I've taken apart carburetors before and they're a pain in the ass, so I applaud their skills and smarts. Plus they're providing a valuable service -- a lot of professional auto shops won't even touch carbs. It's also a way better high school job than most kids get.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

powhound: Why is it that when I ask a group of teen girls to rebuild my carb a judge always ends up being involved?


Because you aren't wearing any pants when you ask them.
 
