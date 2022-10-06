 Skip to content
(FOX6Now)   After the 6th Swatting, you start thinking the police are enjoying themselves and are just looking for an opportunity to kill someone   (fox6now.com) divider line
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I assume that of US cops anyway.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So uhh...
1. Maybe it should take more than a farking phone call to send a paramilitary squad to raid someone's home.
2. The act of swatting should be counted as a high degree of assault - or negligent homicide if the victim dies to it.
3. Cops need to use some common farking sense. If you're attacking the same house SIX TIMES, the chances that that's anything but swatting are beyond nil at that point.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Back in September of 2018, I tweeted I never personally found Norm MacDonald to be funny," said Tomlinson.
For the last two years, people have made false 911 calls, drawing Milwaukee police to their east side home.

It's unfortunate that the prime suspect in this case died last year.
 
Bslim
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The fact that US police forces allow (YES, THEY ALLOW IT) themselves to be  used that way tells you all you need to know. They're no better than automated goons.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

trerro: So uhh...
1. Maybe it should take more than a farking phone call to send a paramilitary squad to raid someone's home.
2. The act of swatting should be counted as a high degree of assault - or negligent homicide if the victim dies to it.
3. Cops need to use some common farking sense. If you're attacking the same house SIX TIMES, the chances that that's anything but swatting are beyond nil at that point.


All of these.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

trerro: So uhh...
1. Maybe it should take more than a farking phone call to send a paramilitary squad to raid someone's home.
2. The act of swatting should be counted as a high degree of assault - or negligent homicide if the victim dies to it.
3. Cops need to use some common farking sense. If you're attacking the same house SIX TIMES, the chances that that's anything but swatting are beyond nil at that point.


I think police are obligated to either respond IMMEDIATELY (domestic disturbance, etc.) or hang around for an hour and hope the problem resolves itself (Uvalde).

Seriously tho, why aren't we doing more about finding the swatters and having the police storm their house?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
 I had a song from one band in mind, but it's not there.,

Here's something else instead

The "rotary jail" had a slight problem
Youtube -DGXHMOhXAw
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why would "Norm McDonnald isn't funny" trigger right wingers? I don't think he's particularly funny either but not relative to politics at all. Just an opinion, and a pretty mundane one like disliking sausages lol.

/he was mildly funny in Dirty Work with Artie Lange,
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

enry: Seriously tho, why aren't we doing more about finding the swatters and having the police storm their house?


APCAB (All Phone Companies Are Bastards).
 
Robinfro
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: "Back in September of 2018, I tweeted I never personally found Norm MacDonald to be funny," said Tomlinson.
For the last two years, people have made false 911 calls, drawing Milwaukee police to their east side home.

It's unfortunate that the prime suspect in this case died last year.


He's so unfunny, I forgot he'd died. First time since then that I've even thought about him.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

enry: trerro: So uhh...
1. Maybe it should take more than a farking phone call to send a paramilitary squad to raid someone's home.
2. The act of swatting should be counted as a high degree of assault - or negligent homicide if the victim dies to it.
3. Cops need to use some common farking sense. If you're attacking the same house SIX TIMES, the chances that that's anything but swatting are beyond nil at that point.

I think police are obligated to either respond IMMEDIATELY (domestic disturbance, etc.) or hang around for an hour and hope the problem resolves itself (Uvalde).

Seriously tho, why aren't we doing more about finding the swatters and having the police storm their house?


It's not exactly difficult to run setup that makes VoIP calls with dummy numbers that are bounced through proxies. This is why it's hard to nail robocallers.
 
