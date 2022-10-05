 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Week)   The Supreme Court has its legitimacy at stake   (theweek.com) divider line
30
    More: Obvious, Privacy policy, existing magazine subscriber, Futures contract, use of your data, similar products, email address, Future Publishing Limited, Privacy Policy  
•       •       •

936 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Oct 2022 at 5:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Moderator: "Too late."
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Moderator. Narrator. Whatever.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
More like well done steak with ketchup on it
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I feel like that shipped has sailed.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
They don't need no estinking legitimacy.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Too late. Just ignore them at this point.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
In all fairness, I want to see a state like California come out and say "I don't care what the Supreme Court says we're doing our own thing". Yes it will cause the red states to do the same. But at least I'll find joy in the sphincter clinching of Alito and Thomas. Heck Gilead Queen may be so upset she will need to cry into her husband's nether regions for advice. Bonus points if beer bro shows up drunk to the bench and snears at people.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

4seasons85!: In all fairness, I want to see a state like California come out and say "I don't care what the Supreme Court says we're doing our own thing". Yes it will cause the red states to do the same. But at least I'll find joy in the sphincter clinching of Alito and Thomas. Heck Gilead Queen may be so upset she will need to cry into her husband's nether regions for advice. Bonus points if beer bro shows up drunk to the bench and snears at people.


"Those leopards will never eat my face."
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The Supremes are nothing but an unelected political body
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Bush v. Gore, Citizens United, the destruction of the Voter Rights Act and Dobbs were hyperpartisan rulings that have significantly degraded our democracy. Many states are already de facto dictatorships with minority rule forever, thanks to past SCOTUS decisions.

Now, enter the destruction of the "administrative state" by further wrecking the federal government's power to set consistent rules and enforce federal standards in every state, and they may well bring about the disintegration of the Union itself if this keeps up.

We all lose.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Subby, I think you meant "The current SCOTUS 'Justices' have driven a stake through the Court's legitimacy".
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They gave up on legitimacy back in Bush v. Gore. Everything since then has been a long, slow, bloody slide down a somewhat steep gravel hill.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

4seasons85!: Too late. Just ignore them at this point.


It worked in Pennsylvania against the state supreme court on the gerrymandered map.  Why honor any court decisions?  You want to be a true PatriotTM, don't you?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: They don't need no estinking legitimacy.


As long as the White House and Congress still obey their rulings, they have "legitimacy". I wish we had a President who would say "they made their ruling, now let them enforce it". The SC has far too much unchecked, undemocratic power.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: Too late. Just ignore them at this point.


Except, of course, if you live in a red state, because they love this shiat.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only way for SCOTUS to regain whatever legitimacy it ever had is for Democrats to expand the court and put good people on it to more than balance the hacks.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Supreme Court has no legitimacy at this point. At least four of the justices need to be removed due to being flagrantly unfit and compromised, and two more are basically just as bad but we don't know the finer details. But since there's basically no mechanism to handle an entire entrenched party going full rogue fascist in the constitution, we're just stuck with the farkers.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would anyone still be pretending that SCOTUS has any integrity, ethics, or legitimacy at this late date?
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Impeach Beer Bro for starters.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and the Titanic's buoyancy is at stake.

/iceberg
//Citizens United
///Bush v. Gore
 
Unright
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Supreme Court is the way it is because democrats can't seem to do a lick of long term planning.

"I'm going to protest vote for Jill Stein!"

Ugh.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's legitimacy went out the window when it threw Roe out the window.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: 4seasons85!: Too late. Just ignore them at this point.

It worked in Pennsylvania against the state supreme court on the gerrymandered map.  Why honor any court decisions?  You want to be a true PatriotTM, don't you?


Ohio as well.

Hooray, "real" slates of 2024 electors and Constitutional Convention, here we come!
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Why would anyone still be pretending that SCOTUS has any integrity, ethics, or legitimacy at this late date?


The only people who want to preserve the appearance of legitimacy of our institutions without acting to ensure integrity and legitimacy of our institutions are people who profit off of our institutions being corrupt and broken.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The SCOTUS?

The SCOTUS with the SCROTUSES that sit on the SCOTUS and interpret the COTUS for the POTUS?

The SCROTUSES selected by the ROTUSES and SOTUSES of each HOTUS?

The ROTUSES and SOTUSES of each HOTUS who carefully vets each SCROTUS on the SCOTUS?

the SCROTUSES who can just interpret the COTUS to suit the POTUS or a ROTUS or SOTUS of either HOTUS?

say it isn't so!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Justice Samuel Alito went a step further, saying that implying "the court is becoming an illegitimate institution or questioning our integrity crosses an important line."

Throwing out your judicial integrity crosses an important line. So does a court whose very composition was illegitimately manipulated by Congress.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They won't give up their gavels, their "hammers", if you will. They think of themselves as legitimate, and too legit to quit.

MC Hammer - 2 Legit 2 Quit (Official Video)
Youtube HFCv86Olk8E
 
Slaxl
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: The Supremes are nothing but an unelected political body


I just finished reading the federalist papers, aside from it basically reading like "we should do X to prevent Y" and Y being straight up exactly what the Republicans today are doing, like they've read it for a guide, I did think it interesting it was specifically suggested that no limits on the judges serving period free them from having to worry about popularity and can just do what is legally correct.

Didn't seem to work out so well. I wonder if it's because they were different times, and what worked then might not work today. Constitutions might be better off being living, flexible, documents, rather than sacred, worshipped as infallible, holy texts.

Although the people who do that tend not to have read it, or the Bible, which they also claim is perfect, so they can dress in sheeps clothing and lead the flock astray.

/Sorry, hell of a tangent there.
//Education is the only answer. To everything.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good job there, way to bend over forward to present both sides of the argument, even when one side's argument is "FARK WOMEN FARK SLURS FARK DEMOCRACY!"
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
SCOTUS is looking at legitimacy in the rear view mirror.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.