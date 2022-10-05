 Skip to content
"We're very much embracing treating addiction as a medical problem"
29
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Does Dixon have a minimum security prison the could offer possible peer counselors?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
The road to recovery, according to experts, starts by admitting there is a problem and using resources like Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery.

That sounds good. Even better, Sauk Valley doesn't appear to be blatantly a religious front.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet my Illinois-residing, MAGA sister will be posting shortly about how it's outrageous helping addicted people vs putting them away for life.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can have my addiction when they pry the bottle from my cold, dead hands.

/meanwhile, I'll reach for my pitcher
//won a small one of Bacardi and Coke last night at trivia
///quiet hangover slashies
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha  ha ha.  This "newspaper" features a sports betting section -- for addictive gamblers -- with links to the first bet is free.  Kinda like a whore house up and running inside an Incel Institute.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Expensive and will leave you in lifelong debt"
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We can't do that. Some melanin-enhanced person might benefit from it.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Ha  ha ha.  This "newspaper" features a sports betting section -- for addictive gamblers -- with links to the first bet is free.  Kinda like a whore house up and running inside an Incel Institute.


That last one is nothing like the first one. If we could get Incels to pay for the services of sex workers this whole nation would be better off.
 
FIFTEEN BOXES
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: The road to recovery, according to experts, starts by admitting there is a problem and using resources like Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery.

That sounds good. Even better, Sauk Valley doesn't appear to be blatantly a religious front.



Religious recovery programs turn a LOT of people off.  Me included.  AA/NA is stuck on this "higher power" business.  As someone who's not religious, it irks me.

From my personal experience, recovery really becomes possible when it's what the person wants.  The particular path to recovery isn't what matters.  What matters is that whatever the person is doing, it works.  Usually because the person is motivated.

Both my brother in law's are flaming addicts.  One is on probation in Ohio for smacking his SO around while he was loaded.  He can't even remember it happened.  Body camera video showed what happened.  The other drunk posts on social media every night and then takes them down the next morning.  Both have been through several programs and they're still hopeless alcoholics.

The one in Ohio is just doing what he has to do to get off probation, and you can tell by the way he talks he's going right back to the races when he's off.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to google Dixon/Sauk Valley to find out whether the article was referring to Dixon Illinois, Dixon Wyoming, or Dixon California.

I suppose it's asking too much for local news organizations to put their actual geographic location on their websites for the benefit of out-of-area readers.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KRSESQ: I had to google Dixon/Sauk Valley to find out whether the article was referring to Dixon Illinois, Dixon Wyoming, or Dixon California.

I suppose it's asking too much for local news organizations to put their actual geographic location on their websites for the benefit of out-of-area readers.


Thanks for not telling me so I had to Google it myself.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds like a fantastic idea. I hate to be a little bit of a gray cloud, though. I kind of wish they didn't publicize it so much. I've had experience where drug dealers target AA and NA meetings. Hope there's a contingency for this.
 
hairywoogit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Ha  ha ha.  This "newspaper" features a sports betting section -- for addictive gamblers -- with links to the first bet is free.  Kinda like a whore house up and running inside an Incel Institute.


Nah, sex workers would be a form of ACTUAL treatment for Incels.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KRSESQ: I had to google Dixon/Sauk Valley to find out whether the article was referring to Dixon Illinois, Dixon Wyoming, or Dixon California.

I suppose it's asking too much for local news organizations to put their actual geographic location on their websites for the benefit of out-of-area readers.


OMG, this!
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Ha  ha ha.  This "newspaper" features a sports betting section -- for addictive gamblers -- with links to the first bet is free.  Kinda like a whore house up and running inside an Incel Institute.


I remember DARE assemblies in elementary school where the skits/videos always had a high schooler giving a middle/elementary school kid their first drugs for free. As soon as I hit high school, I started to wonder where all these free drugs were coming from, especially since no one ever offered me any.

Anyway, I guess the lesson stuck with my peers, because the very second online gambling became a thing "first one's free" has been their marketing.

// even legal weed stores make you buy a bunch before giving you any freebies
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FIFTEEN BOXES: Bootleg: The road to recovery, according to experts, starts by admitting there is a problem and using resources like Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery.

That sounds good. Even better, Sauk Valley doesn't appear to be blatantly a religious front.


Religious recovery programs turn a LOT of people off.  Me included.  AA/NA is stuck on this "higher power" business.  As someone who's not religious, it irks me.

From my personal experience, recovery really becomes possible when it's what the person wants.  The particular path to recovery isn't what matters.  What matters is that whatever the person is doing, it works.  Usually because the person is motivated.

Both my brother in law's are flaming addicts.  One is on probation in Ohio for smacking his SO around while he was loaded.  He can't even remember it happened.  Body camera video showed what happened.  The other drunk posts on social media every night and then takes them down the next morning.  Both have been through several programs and they're still hopeless alcoholics.

The one in Ohio is just doing what he has to do to get off probation, and you can tell by the way he talks he's going right back to the races when he's off.



This seems to be right, you can't just say you are treating it as a medical problem, set up centers, and then expect the problem to go away.  A  lot of very rich people who have access to these things still remain addicted, because as you say, there needs to a a buy in, and even then, addiction is extremely complicated.  Way more complicated than just saying no, having will power or expanding treatment centers.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh and it's cool what they're doing. Imagine if it was the national policy. We'd have a better country in less than a generation. BUT NOOOOOO!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

GonnaCallYouOut: BitwiseShift: Ha  ha ha.  This "newspaper" features a sports betting section -- for addictive gamblers -- with links to the first bet is free.  Kinda like a whore house up and running inside an Incel Institute.

That last one is nothing like the first one. If we could get Incels to pay for the services of sex workers this whole nation would be better off.


I knew I was taking a risk using that analogy.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That sounds like...

...COMMUNISM!!!
 
Netrngr
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This country really needs to reevaluate our antiquated drug laws and soon. I find it crazy that someone arrested with a brick of weed can spend more time in prison than someone who commits armed robbery but it has happened. Of course there are drugs that really should be illegal due to their destructive nature but for minor substances why spend the time, effort or the money trying to enforce laws that dont make any sense. Put all that effort into treating the addictions and flat out legalize the non destructive substances and tax them to provide funds for treating the addictions to the others.
People using things like weed will get a far better product that is safer and not laced with crazy stuff and the people addicted to stuff like meth, heroine, etc can get the help they need paid for by the increased tax revenue.
Win/Win
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I have read Infinite Jest (which is too much about AA) There's a line in there about making the addict too busy to get high. That I can agree with. I have a lifestyle that has no hours, but if I have to be up for the chickens or crossing guard or otherwise menial task I have to be sober enough for them. So you stay sober, because a drunk can spill into everything.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bootleg: The road to recovery, according to experts, starts by admitting there is a problem and using resources like Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery.

That sounds good. Even better, Sauk Valley doesn't appear to be blatantly a religious front.


Honestly as long as they dont try to force their religious views on people seeking help I could care less if they are a religious entity as long as those who need the help get it.
Yeah i know 99.999999% of religious entities will try and force their narrow world view on others.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How town actually treats it's "medical problem"

Dixon is a "national leader in progressive, holistic community response to substance use prevention, treatment and recovery with many initiatives focused on recovery," according to the proclamation, which lists the city's Safe Passage Initiative allowing addicts to seek out recovery through the police or sheriff's departments without fear of arrest as well as the Project OPEN opioid prevention engagement network.

Man, I know whenever I have a medical problem like an allergy flare up or some acid reflux, I always call the cops first. If it is going to be treated as a medical problem, then addicts should be able to seek out recovery through a farking medical professional without fear of arrest.

This is just nice words with absolutely no change in policy.  It is still being treated as a crime problem.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Netrngr: This country really needs to reevaluate our antiquated drug laws and soon. I find it crazy that someone arrested with a brick of weed can spend more time in prison than someone who commits armed robbery but it has happened. Of course there are drugs that really should be illegal due to their destructive nature but for minor substances why spend the time, effort or the money trying to enforce laws that dont make any sense. Put all that effort into treating the addictions and flat out legalize the non destructive substances and tax them to provide funds for treating the addictions to the others.
People using things like weed will get a far better product that is safer and not laced with crazy stuff and the people addicted to stuff like meth, heroine, etc can get the help they need paid for by the increased tax revenue.
Win/Win


I don't think the bad ones should be illegal either. I think they should be free and given to whoever wants them, as long as they go to a designated area. Think of how much destruction is caused by desperate people just trying to get a fix. Robberies, prostitution, catalytic converters and stripped copper. Drugs are cheap. If that's all somebody wants to do with their life then so be it. Free treatment for anyone who wants it. For those that don't, why waste resources trying to sweep water uphill?
 
jso2897
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: That sounds like...

...COMMUNISM!!!


We certainly can't maintain a healthy, profitable population in our private prisons with this sort  of nonsense in play.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: I had to google Dixon/Sauk Valley to find out whether the article was referring to Dixon Illinois, Dixon Wyoming, or Dixon California.

I suppose it's asking too much for local news organizations to put their actual geographic location on their websites for the benefit of out-of-area readers.


same
 
Khellendros
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: This seems to be right, you can't just say you are treating it as a medical problem, set up centers, and then expect the problem to go away.  A  lot of very rich people who have access to these things still remain addicted, because as you say, there needs to a a buy in, and even then, addiction is extremely complicated.  Way more complicated than just saying no, having will power or expanding treatment centers.


You have to be willing to change a lot of things in your life.  Too many people do treatment, get clean, then return to their regular lives thinking they can just do everything they did before, just without the addiction.  Brains don't work like that.

Treatment centers work well because they're a complete change in environment.  But when you return to the same home with the same stresses, the same triggers, the same people, the same environments, the same smells, sights, sounds.... your body goes right back to wanting that same fix that puts that same chemical in that same slot.

You can't just break the physical addiction.  You have to be willing to make a lot of changes in your life.  That may include changings who certain friends are, the places you go to hang out, the place you live, the daily sights and sounds, your routines, your foods, your industry.  And damn if that isn't 10x harder than kicking a physical addiction.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nosatril: Netrngr: This country really needs to reevaluate our antiquated drug laws and soon. I find it crazy that someone arrested with a brick of weed can spend more time in prison than someone who commits armed robbery but it has happened. Of course there are drugs that really should be illegal due to their destructive nature but for minor substances why spend the time, effort or the money trying to enforce laws that dont make any sense. Put all that effort into treating the addictions and flat out legalize the non destructive substances and tax them to provide funds for treating the addictions to the others.
People using things like weed will get a far better product that is safer and not laced with crazy stuff and the people addicted to stuff like meth, heroine, etc can get the help they need paid for by the increased tax revenue.
Win/Win

I don't think the bad ones should be illegal either. I think they should be free and given to whoever wants them, as long as they go to a designated area. Think of how much destruction is caused by desperate people just trying to get a fix. Robberies, prostitution, catalytic converters and stripped copper. Drugs are cheap. If that's all somebody wants to do with their life then so be it. Free treatment for anyone who wants it. For those that don't, why waste resources trying to sweep water uphill?


I guess I can agree to a point. I dont think legalizing the drugs would stop or even reduce the things you mentioned though. People who are hooked on those things really dont have the ability to hold employment once it gets bad so they would still need to find cash to get them. The only upside I see is that the number of people in prison for possession charges would go away but I also suspect that the number of OD deaths would skyrocket as well.
 
FIFTEEN BOXES
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Eightballjacket:

This seems to be right, you can't just say you are treating it as a medical problem, set up centers, and then expect the problem to go away.  A  lot of very rich people who have access to these things still remain addicted, because as you say, there needs to a a buy in, and even then, addiction is extremely complicated.  Way more complicated than just saying no, having will power or expanding treatment centers.

For me, it was about the motivation.  I was a flaming alcoholic for 20+ years and it finally caught up with me health wise.  It was difficult at first, but it was what I wanted (I wasn't ready to die from drinking, not yet) so I worked at it.  I did not go to meetings or a professional.  I more relied on peers who had a similar experience or had family who did, and this worked for me.

Now my motivation is how much my life improved without booze in it.  I'm healthier, both physically and emotionally.  My finances and professional life are immeasurably better.  I know how much better my life is now without hitting the bar every night.  It's what I want, so it's worth working for.

After 5 years of sobriety do I still want a drink from time to time?  Sure do.  But it's not some compulsion I can't control.  It's more the feeling of being left out when everyone around you is having a good time drinking, and they tell you you don't need to drink to have a good time.  It's not oh so horrible, it just sucks.  Sometimes life sucks.  Oh well.

And I don't feel the need to drink when I feel down or sad.  One of the best things about being sober was coming to terms with my emotional responses to things.  Sometimes I feel down about things.  Sometimes I'm pretty damn depressed and that's OK.  They're my feelings and I've learned to live with them, as opposed to all the crap hitting the Jamo and JD did to my aers.  And my head.  Someone once said it's easier to cry in a Mercedes than on a bicycle.  Well, it's easier to deal with the shiattiness of life sober than hung over AF.

I'm not one of those people that thinks booze is the demon or something.  I think people should be able to drink or ingest whatever they want so long as they don't hurt other people.  Go drink yourself silly if that's working for you cool beans.  It's just not for me anymore.
 
