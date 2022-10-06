 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Someone has finally found a way to shut down that Clark Griswold-type in the neighborhood   (nj.com) divider line
    Brandon Gress, Lighting, Facebook page, Gress House Holiday Light Spectacular, Light, Gress House Holiday page, Facebook  
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's not even creative. A bunch of tacky dollar store crap.
 
Bslim
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Moral of the story:
Do not rely on social media platforms for anything. They don't give a sh*t, they don't have to.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"We went really cheap with our PR and relied upon free services provided by a megacorp using our content to push their ads... and now we're surprised they don't actually care about us!"
 
IDisposable
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There is one of those over near my mom's place.  Fortunately it's not on her street.   But I have to remember not to go down that road at night in December because traffic is always backed up.

I've got to imagine this person's immediate neighbors hate it.  There are no curbs so everyone parks on the grass all up and down the street, wrecking people's lawns.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I wonder what percentage of the donations they receive go to paying the electric bill and overhead before the charity gets any.
 
hestheone
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Note to self:  1qwerty is not all that secure a password.   000000 worked for the Presidents, though.  Try that.
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: It's not even creative. A bunch of tacky dollar store crap.


This. It's like someone bought a surplus container of Christmas crap from China on sale and just vomited it on the lawn without any consideration for the overall effect. It resembles an eight year old SLD student's composition where what it is doesn't matter, only that there's lots of it.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
One nice thing about living in or near rural areas is that people can have these displays on their farms and not block suburban traffic.
 
Death by Spaghettification [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
  So let me get this straight, this guy is ostensibly doing this for charity, raising $4,000 over 37 days.  Doesn't seem like people are donating much.  I would imagine the neighbors would cough up more than 108 dollars a day to have this guy stop. I would hate it, but then again I'm much less a people person than I used to be.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: It's not even creative. A bunch of tacky dollar store crap.


A solid proof of of the theory  more != better
 
debug
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"This is something that people look forward to every year. This is something that people make part of their family traditions"

If they do it every year and it's a family tradition, why do you need the FB page?  If it's that important, make a new page with a similar name.

Love to know what his electric bill is for these two months.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 minute ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
