(Komo)   In sleepy Seattle suburb of Kirkland, residents complain about being unable to sleep thanks to noisy overnight construction work   (komonews.com) divider line
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The noise, like ten thousand spoons.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You need to be a sound sleeper to live in that neighborhood given the number of ambulances and aid cars with sirens blaring on the way to emergency department of the hospital located there. If they say the noise and vibrations are bad enough to keep people awake I tend to believe its more than just a snowflake situation.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You shouldnt sleep at a Costco anyway
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Totem Lake isn't even really Kirkland. It's more like a cancerous lesion that somehow detached from Mill Creek and wandered south.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: You shouldnt sleep at a Costco anyway


If they didn't want me to sleep there, they wouldn't have 18-packs of Queen size mattresses on the warehouse floor.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One [Kirkland] resident who wanted to remain anonymous said, "this is really bad for my work. I can't even sleep. There's a lot of vibration at night and because of the vibration, I can't sleep. The whole house is shaking."

This will help you sleep.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RunawayCanuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Totem Lake isn't even really Kirkland. It's more like a cancerous lesion that somehow detached from Mill Creek and wandered south.


It's more of a SoDoSoPa since Whole Foods moved in. No kidding.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so here for the totem lake bashing
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: You shouldnt sleep at a Costco anyway


CSB: doomscrolling from bed in Kirkland right now. It's quiet though- most of the construction is on the other side of town.

We did have Costco's headquarters for a while, but they moved to Issaquah a long time ago (another Seattle suburb about 30 minutes south). We still have one of their first warehouses though.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Totem Lake isn't even really Kirkland. It's more like a cancerous lesion that somehow detached from Mill Creek and wandered south.


They excised the worst of the tumor when they bulldozed Totem Lake Mall. It's getting better.
 
almejita
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I live in Sequim, I give a fark about Kirklands construction noise.  I don't even know where Kirkland is, I always take the Auburn turnoff when going to Spokane.

So I know where Auburn is.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
As someone that's worked 2nd shift for several years, welcome to my world folks.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Scrotum Lake can suck my totem.
 
