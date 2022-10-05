 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Austin)   Some people just aren't happy with the hotel's room service alone   (cbsaustin.com) divider line
16
    More: Dumbass, 15th-floor balcony, Moby, Man, Liverpool, hotel, coroner  
•       •       •

415 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Oct 2022 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA:  "...Markell Hope, of Akron, Ohio, fell from a fifteenth-floor balcony at the Patricia Grand Hotel in South Carolina during an attempt to do a handstand..."

Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size



/I'll see myself out and stay away until I shake this bender.
//Wisconsinite.
///Lucky for you all, it could be awhile.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
34 is pretty old to be that dumb. And 3:30 in the afternoon is pretty early to be that drunk.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Only 15 stories? I can do 20. Here, hold my beer.
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't want to see it, but you just know there  is a video of this.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark around, Charles Darwin peace out.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DannyBrandt: Only 15 stories? I can do 20. Here, hold my beer.


NP - a 20 story fall is unlikely to kill you

/hitting the ground though, yeah later
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Atropos always had a weird sense of humor.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pricipal . Caught sayof school that has stoped Handstandsing " See, told ya so" Is He dead or not. CNN Says yes. Tampa Bay Times Looking for chads -OR- "hello, I am write single to salute and wait for answer again"
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
AW'ing is dangerous
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
About a 3-second fall. Pretty quick.
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Atropos always had a weird sense of humor.

[Fark user image image 640x905]


Well that's different. Atropos with the scissors is a little bald doctor in my mind.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Hope died at the scene of his injuries"

No, hope died right after the 2016 elections.
 
neofonz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: 34 is pretty old to be that dumb. And 3:30 in the afternoon is pretty early to be that drunk.


A guy from Ohio at a beach in South Carolina. This is totally normal, unfortunately.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They ruled the death an accident.
No that was not an accident, it was a perfectly predictable outcome of doing a handstand on a 15 story balcony.  THIS is why we can't have nice things.  Now there will be a lawsuit and all balconies will be enclosed or removed.
This is why mcdonalds milk containers have a warning they contain milk and my jar of nuts (haha) have a warning it contains nuts.

There needs to be a category for death certificates called stupidity and insurance companies should not cover and death ruled stupid.
I hope this guy left the earth before he was able to pass on his genetic material
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: "Hope died at the scene of his injuries"

No, hope died right after the 2016 elections.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.