Fark Party
Host: kb7rky
Description: SHORT NOTICE: Fark Party, Indiana Style - 5:00pm, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, The Red Yeti, 256 Spring St., Jeffersonville, IN
Date/Time: October 21, 2022 - 05:00 PM (local time)
Party Info:
Short notice for a Fark Party - October 21st, 5:00pm, at the Red Yeti, 256 Spring St. (one block south of Schimpff's Confectionery), Jeffersonville, IN 47130.

Drew will likely be there. Would love to see as many Farkers as possible, as well!

Also, going to try to get my mom to attend, and my cousin, if she's up to it.


See y'all there!


Doug Graham (kb7rky)
 
Meet at: The Red Yeti
256 Spring St, Jeffersonville, IN 47130, USA
83 clicks; posted to Main » and Fark Party » on 05 Oct 2022 at 8:41 PM


8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I stayed about 3 blocks away from there just a couple of weeks ago at a VRBO. Seemed like a decent area.

Yeah, just looked at the satellite and O'Shea's pub (where we went for a few) is just a block or so away.  Thought it was a kinda weird area to have the Housing Authority offices though unless they were mainly concentrating on people living in vans down by the river.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How come y'all never go hard Indiana Style in, say, Flagstaff Arizona?

It would be much more convenient for me.
 
ytterbium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rosekolodny: How come y'all never go hard Indiana Style in, say, Flagstaff Arizona?

It would be much more convenient for me.


I mean, I could.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ytterbium: rosekolodny: How come y'all never go hard Indiana Style in, say, Flagstaff Arizona?

It would be much more convenient for me.

I mean, I could.


GURL
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Got all excited to see Indiana! 3 hours too far from me, sadly.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
indiana wants me (music video)
Youtube 2p3OfHP5Hmo
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hey I know that area. Family there and I visit occasionally. Maybe if you guys do it in May
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I wish one of the DC Farkers with better social skills than me would organize a party here. I'd go.

Have fun, Indiana. Spill some for me, and remember to tip your server.
 
