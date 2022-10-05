 Skip to content
(Fox 7 Austin)   Kyiv city council gets ready for possible nuclear attack, announces it will set up evacuation centers, provide potassium iodine pills. Bonus article scare tactics: possible side effects of potassium iodide   (fox7austin.com) divider line
    More: News, World War II, Nuclear weapon, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, potassium iodine pills, Chernobyl disaster, Iodine, Russia  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Iodine is useful if you're in the fallout zone, but it isn't the magic pill they show on TV that protects you from radiation.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Iodine is useful if you're in the fallout zone, but it isn't the magic pill they show on TV that protects you from radiation.


They're handing it out to calm fears and prepare the survivors.

/Although, what with Chernobyl there, I though they'd just be adding it to the water.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Conventional retaliation only, please. Starting with doing a Kuwait 1990 on Russia's oil patch.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: Conventional retaliation only, please. Starting with doing a Kuwait 1990 on Russia's oil patch.


Full first strike crippling everything thing Russian. Strike every Russian bases and let the hunter killer subs rid any Russian sub still somewhat functional. No deal no warning.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh f*ck....theyre still evacuating Kyiv, right?
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: fragMasterFlash: Conventional retaliation only, please. Starting with doing a Kuwait 1990 on Russia's oil patch.

Full first strike crippling everything thing Russian. Strike every Russian bases and let the hunter killer subs rid any Russian sub still somewhat functional. No deal no warning.


This would ultimately kill about half of all humans on earth, but okay I guess.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

revrendjim: eurotrader: fragMasterFlash: Conventional retaliation only, please. Starting with doing a Kuwait 1990 on Russia's oil patch.

Full first strike crippling everything thing Russian. Strike every Russian bases and let the hunter killer subs rid any Russian sub still somewhat functional. No deal no warning.

This would ultimately kill about half of all humans on earth, but okay I guess.


Sure some hair would get messed but no more than 100 million primarily outside of the US and nowhere close to 3.6 billion.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

revrendjim: eurotrader: fragMasterFlash: Conventional retaliation only, please. Starting with doing a Kuwait 1990 on Russia's oil patch.

Full first strike crippling everything thing Russian. Strike every Russian bases and let the hunter killer subs rid any Russian sub still somewhat functional. No deal no warning.

This would ultimately kill about half of all humans on earth, but okay I guess.


Thanos approves
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MrBallou: revrendjim: eurotrader: fragMasterFlash: Conventional retaliation only, please. Starting with doing a Kuwait 1990 on Russia's oil patch.

Full first strike crippling everything thing Russian. Strike every Russian bases and let the hunter killer subs rid any Russian sub still somewhat functional. No deal no warning.

This would ultimately kill about half of all humans on earth, but okay I guess.

Thanos approves


He is inevitable, you know.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: MrBallou: revrendjim: eurotrader: fragMasterFlash: Conventional retaliation only, please. Starting with doing a Kuwait 1990 on Russia's oil patch.

Full first strike crippling everything thing Russian. Strike every Russian bases and let the hunter killer subs rid any Russian sub still somewhat functional. No deal no warning.

This would ultimately kill about half of all humans on earth, but okay I guess.

Thanos approves

He is inevitable, you know.


And how did that work out for him?
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hit something hard, I don't want to limp away from this piece of sh*t.

You ever have one of those days?
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Oh f*ck....theyre still evacuating Kyiv, right?


No, because ANGH, at least nuke-wise.  Probably. Within 99.9%.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

eurotrader: revrendjim: eurotrader: fragMasterFlash: Conventional retaliation only, please. Starting with doing a Kuwait 1990 on Russia's oil patch.

Full first strike crippling everything thing Russian. Strike every Russian bases and let the hunter killer subs rid any Russian sub still somewhat functional. No deal no warning.

This would ultimately kill about half of all humans on earth, but okay I guess.

Sure some hair would get messed but no more than 100 million primarily outside of the US and nowhere close to 3.6 billion.


Depending on the breaks.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Iodine is useful if you're in the fallout zone, but it isn't the magic pill they show on TV that protects you from radiation.


True.  You need more than that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

revrendjim: eurotrader: fragMasterFlash: Conventional retaliation only, please. Starting with doing a Kuwait 1990 on Russia's oil patch.

Full first strike crippling everything thing Russian. Strike every Russian bases and let the hunter killer subs rid any Russian sub still somewhat functional. No deal no warning.

This would ultimately kill about half of all humans on earth, but okay I guess.


Better than slowly bleeding to death under Russia's cruel thumb.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'll be surprised if a single Russian nuke manages to clear its silo. I kind of imagine them all rusting and the internal components are just pieces of cardboard written in Cyrillic along the lines of "Dimitri had to strip this out to repair a thing seven years ago. I.O.U. one nuclear missile component"
 
