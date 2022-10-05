 Skip to content
(CNN)   Vatican visitor goes Old Testament on a couple of graven images   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Rome, summer of tourists, works of ancient statuary, turn of a tourist, finest collections of Roman portraits, works of art, ancient Roman sculptures, American tourists  
Decorus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm calling it Qanon Pedo Warrior.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Not a repeat from 1972.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The man, reported to be an American, had demanded to see the pope, according to newspaper Il Messaggero. When he was told he couldn't, he allegedly hurled one Roman bust to the floor.

As he ran off, with staff in pursuit, he knocked down another.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
😬😬😬😬
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"As for the tourist, a spokesperson for the Vatican Museums said in a statement: "The person who knocked down the statues was stopped by the Vatican police and has been handed over to the Italian authorities.""

Italian Police are willing to exchange the person for Amanda Knox.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Decorus: I'm calling it Qanon Pedo Warrior.


came here to say EXACTLY that.  well done
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
hurling roman busts, teehee
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
imagenes.elpais.comView Full Size

From El País, which is crediting it to twitter.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Please don't be an American, please don't be an American...


The man, reported to be an American, had demanded to see the pope, according to newspaper Il Messaggero. When he was told he couldn't, he allegedly hurled one Roman bust to the floor.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The streets of Rome are filled with rubble
Tourists breaking shiat everywhere
You could almost think that you're seeing double
Maseratis driving down the Spanish Stairs
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

raerae1980: 😬😬😬😬


should we indict a Trump family member to ease your pain?

Then again. this is the Vatican so you can hardly sneeze  without bumping into Julius Caesar's toothbrush or Michelangelo's stash of spray pain and stencils.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The last thing smashed at the Vatican was when Pope Benedict XVI got into the communion wine stash.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

skinink: "As for the tourist, a spokesperson for the Vatican Museums said in a statement: "The person who knocked down the statues was stopped by the Vatican police and has been handed over to the Italian authorities.""

Italian Police are willing to exchange the person for Amanda Knox.


you know, when you get cuffed and stuffed by guys dressed like this, it's hard to live down in prison

blog.eftours.comView Full Size
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Magorn: Michelangelo's stash of spray pain


I know it's a typo, but this is still sorta genius.  Someone hurry up and invent, plz!
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Cinedelic: Magorn: Michelangelo's stash of spray pain

I know it's a typo, but this is still sorta genius.  Someone hurry up and invent, plz!


It's usually labeled as "Axe Body Spray"
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Cinedelic: Magorn: Michelangelo's stash of spray pain

I know it's a typo, but this is still sorta genius.  Someone hurry up and invent, plz!


Spray pain:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Magorn: skinink: "As for the tourist, a spokesperson for the Vatican Museums said in a statement: "The person who knocked down the statues was stopped by the Vatican police and has been handed over to the Italian authorities.""

Italian Police are willing to exchange the person for Amanda Knox.

you know, when you get cuffed and stuffed by guys dressed like this, it's hard to live down in prison

[blog.eftours.com image 500x334]


Counterpoint: if it takes the world-famous Swiss Guard to cuff and stuff you, it's not hard to gain street cred in prison
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Are Americans unable to simply exist without being a bunch of twats?
/American
 
scanman61
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

skinink: "As for the tourist, a spokesperson for the Vatican Museums said in a statement: "The person who knocked down the statues was stopped by the Vatican police and has been handed over to the Italian authorities.""

Italian Police are willing to exchange the person for Amanda Knox.


What makes you think we'd want him back?
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Magorn: skinink: "As for the tourist, a spokesperson for the Vatican Museums said in a statement: "The person who knocked down the statues was stopped by the Vatican police and has been handed over to the Italian authorities.""

Italian Police are willing to exchange the person for Amanda Knox.

you know, when you get cuffed and stuffed by guys dressed like this, it's hard to live down in prison


Fark user imageView Full Size

"Oompah Loompah doopity doo!
We've got a colorful jail cell for you!"
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Who has money to travel these days?!
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: The last thing smashed at the Vatican was when Pope Benedict XVI got into the communion wine stash.


I'll bet someone is getting "smashed" at the Vatican as I write this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Magorn: skinink: "As for the tourist, a spokesperson for the Vatican Museums said in a statement: "The person who knocked down the statues was stopped by the Vatican police and has been handed over to the Italian authorities.""

Italian Police are willing to exchange the person for Amanda Knox.

you know, when you get cuffed and stuffed by guys dressed like this, it's hard to live down in prison

[blog.eftours.com image 500x334]


Yeah, they dress like that but carry these:
qph.cf2.quoracdn.netView Full Size

/maybe not at the same time though.
 
