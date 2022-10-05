 Skip to content
(CNN) Weeners This 2,000 year old classical statue of Hercules is missing more than a leg and an arm
18
    Roman Empire, Heracles, Greece, World Heritage Site, Greek mythology, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Byzantine Empire  
18 Comments     (+0 »)
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I didn't know Hercules was married.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

grokca: I didn't know Hercules was married.


4 times
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Usually...damage like that, especially with missing feet, makes it extremely likely that THAT statue was stolen from somewhere.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, so you are telling me a British Lord hasn't stolen it yet for the British Museum?  The UK is never going to be the same now that Old Granny Lizzie is dead.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Classical period is Greek. Not Roman.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: grokca: I didn't know Hercules was married.

4 times


Heracles.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How rude
 
Excelsior
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Not quite what I thought guys meant by "getting one's rocks off"
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hercules... Pericles... Testicles....
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size


Someone violated the Prime Directive
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Usually...damage like that, especially with missing feet, makes it extremely likely that THAT statue was stolen from somewhere.


The missing dong part just means there were vandals at some point.  It crosses cultures, time frames, places, hell as long as we've had statues.  People want to vandalize one, and it has a dick?  First thing they break.  Pretty much ever time.  No symbolism there or anything of course
 
Fano
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Usually...damage like that, especially with missing feet, makes it extremely likely that THAT statue was stolen from somewhere.


Rob Liefeld's house?
 
Fano
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NINEv2: The Classical period is Greek. Not Roman.


Classical antiquity is a common term for ancient Greek and Roman culture.

Greece had a classical era, not THE one.
 
