(Some Guy)   Russians invade Alaska. Two. Two Russians   (alaskasnewssource.com) divider line
16
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Defectors, most likely.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

thorpe: Defectors, most likely.


I was going to ask if the verb wasn't actually 'invaded' but 'fled.'
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Curved swords
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Paul in Israel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Poor guys probably didn't want to die in a needless war.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They were trying to hook up with Sarah Palin.  They heard she was easy.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Build a wall on Alaska's shores.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: They were trying to hook up with Sarah Palin.  They heard she was easy.


"I can see Russians from my house"
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Elon's tweet about "Tsar Alexander II's mistake" in 3... 2...
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thorpe: [Fark user image image 600x400]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thorpe: [Fark user image 600x400]


assets.penny-arcade.comView Full Size


/literally
 
log_jammin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Two. Two Russians"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbaggins
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Skipping out on Putin's genocide of Ukraine.   Just sign here where you renounce Russia and Vladimir Putin and we will being processing your refugee paperwork.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The QR code for surrender sent them there.
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
