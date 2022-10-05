 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   Alex Jones is privately downing bottle after bottle of liquor. How do we know? Someone is spamming websites with security footage of him doing it   (dailydot.com) divider line
44
    More: Creepy, Alcoholic beverage, security camera footage of Alex Jones, InfoWars host, Daily Dot, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, InfoWars' permission, Drink, Alex Jones' banned.video  
•       •       •

423 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Oct 2022 at 11:05 PM (11 minutes ago)



44 Comments     (+0 »)
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
8 bottles in a week?

Those are amateur numbers here
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ah, so that's his plan to avoid paying damages; drink all his money then literally piss it away.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alcohol-related_dementia

Alex Jones is heading down a dark path.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The video claims Jones consumed 8 bottles of alcohol in a week.

The footage claims the InfoWars host has at least seven drinks in a single day.

So he takes six days to finish the last one? Weirdly inconsistent pace.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Jones is the same age as me, smoking and day drinking like that is gonna put him in an early grave.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well it would explain why he's always that red in the face.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


(try to imagine it's a bottle of Jack)
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Imagine how much nicer the planet would be if day drinking was his worst attribute.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What I'm getting out of this is that putting Alex Jones in prison would be good for him
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Amateur
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BunkyBrewman: 8 bottles in a week?

Those are amateur numbers here


This might be scandalous on another web-site but this is Fark (insert 300 meme here).
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hmm something I won't judge Alex Jones for.

I'll add it to the list, which previously was just autonomous bodily functions like breathing.

/but if he stopped that one I wouldn't care very much
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wouldn't wish alcoholism on anybody. It's an insidious disease. But the fact that Alex Jones may be an alcoholic -- I'm kind of rooting for the alcoholism.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why is that red?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Why is that red?


b/c you a commie?
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Why is that red?


Quoting Jesus.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

PreMortem: Amateur


Yeah show them how it's done on Fark!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The dude is broken in the brain, has been for years.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NateAsbestos: What I'm getting out of this is that putting Alex Jones in prison would be good for him


True, true, but let's do it anyway despite that downside.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: I wouldn't wish alcoholism on anybody. It's an insidious disease. But the fact that Alex Jones may be an alcoholic -- I'm kind of rooting for the alcoholism.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size

you get a custom meme for this post
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

markie_farkie: Imagine how much nicer the planet would be if day drinking was his worst attribute.


In a nicer planet, people wouldn't day drink.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunkyBrewman: 8 bottles in a week?

Those are amateur numbers here


That's just the ones they have video of. The bottles he keeps in the toilet tank in his private bathroom, or the ones in the paper box in the supply room, or the bottled water in the fridge that's actually vodka didn't get counted,
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only downside to him being deplatformed from like everywhere is I can't find the clip of him drunkenly throwing axes around in his studio.
 
SBinRR [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alex Jones looks like the kind of middle aged guy that dies of a massive heart attack while walking his dog.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Why is that red?


It's an April fool's filter thing. They do it on October 5th so nobody expects it.

p smart imo
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Sub Human: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alcohol-related_dementia

Alex Jones is heading down a dark path.


If this leads to him stripping naked, frothing at the mouth and rampaging through a school screaming "I'm here to kill all the children like I did in Sandy Hook" before dying in a hail of hero cop bullets a couple hours later, I'd be ok with that
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Jones is the same age as me, smoking and day drinking like that is gonna put him in an early grave.


I have seen people who have lived to long, it's not good.  Not to say go nuts and die young but have some fun while you can.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: 8 bottles in a week?

Those are amateur numbers here


Only on camera at work. If he really drank a bottle a day at work and was still "functional," he probably drinks way the fark more than that.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
To be fair, you'd be a drunk too if you saw Alex Jones looking back at you every time you look in a mirror.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So Alex Jones is a Farker? What's his handle?
 
jake_lex
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The only sad part about this story is that this sack of shiat didn't drink himself to death 20 years sooner
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Alex Jones is worth at least a quarter of a billion dollars. He's maybe going to lose a few tens of millions of dollars tops, and he won't pay the judgement anyway.

It's equivalent to me losing a lawsuit for like several grand. Wouldn't be enough to make me any more alcoholic than I already am.

Rich people are weird.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Being Alex Jones would make most people drink.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Alex has the money and resources such that he doesn't need to self-medicate. If he wants to play the Leaving Las Vegas bit that is entirely on him.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Jones is the same age as me, smoking and day drinking like that is gonna put him in an early grave.


Tell it to get a farking move on!
 
assjuice
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
TFA keeps using 'supercut' like it's an actual word.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dv-ous: The dude is broken in the brain, has been for years.


Mike Lindell says "Biatch, Please!"
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
a fifth a day can go on a while, but slowly then suddenly either it wins or you leave it.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BunkyBrewman: 8 bottles in a week?

Those are amateur numbers here


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SN1987a goes boom
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sub Human: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alcohol-related_dementia

Alex Jones is heading down a dark path.


As opposed to his regular brand of mental illness?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
*reads*

"The file is titled "Don't Spy on Your Employees.""

Hah, awesome.

*looks at image immediately underneath*

Fark user imageView Full Size


UUUUUUHHHHHH
 
Excelsior
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fnordfocus: Alex Jones is worth at least a quarter of a billion dollars. He's maybe going to lose a few tens of millions of dollars tops, and he won't pay the judgement anyway.


He's already has a $45.2 million dollar judgment against him for the lawsuit from the first TWO parents that sued him over Sandy hooks -- this is the second lawsuit, with many more waiting in the wings. He's only been getting more unhinged on the stand, which sure as fark hasn't been doing him any favors in the eyes of the judges.

He'll be on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars.
Plus his bankruptcy attempt to just got rejected by the court because they don't believe he's "broke".
 
