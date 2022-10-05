 Skip to content
(AP News)   Southwest Airlines pilot gets himself and the company in trouble for doing the ole "You ever seen a grown man naked" routine in front of his female co-pilot   (apnews.com) divider line
    Airline, Christine Janning, Michael Haak, Southwest Airlines, Southwest Airlines pilot, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Associated Press  
posted to Main » on 06 Oct 2022 at 12:05 AM



‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope they welcome their new pilot owner with open arms.
 
SBinRR [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's called the cockpit for a reason, dammit!
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Haak's attorney, Michael Salnick, said Wednesday that his client disrobed only after Janning encouraged him to....

"Oh, you want to take the stick, do ya?"

//what an idiot
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Tell your old man to drag Walton and Lanier up and down the court for 48 minutes!
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

little big man: Haak's attorney, Michael Salnick, said Wednesday that his client disrobed only after Janning encouraged him to....

"Oh, you want to take the stick, do ya?"

//what an idiot


Sounds like they were winging it in a relationship with some ups and downs.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Tell your old man to drag Walton and Lanier up and down the court for 48 minutes!


Came here to post this. God dammit so much.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Southwest ? They have been a beacon of morality for decades.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Will he end up in a Turkish prison?
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm guessing the in-flight movie was about gladiators.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: Southwest ? They have been a beacon of morality for decades.

[Fark user image image 425x425]


Ziiiiiiiiiip
 
Valter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is it wild if I think that people should not sexually harass other people?
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I guess he wanted the fish....
 
algman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: Southwest ? They have been a beacon of morality for decades.

[Fark user image 425x425]


Pretty sure they all still work for Southwest
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"...to deadbolting the cockpit door during a flight..."

Aren't they supposed to be locked in the air now to begin with?

/still an idiot/jerk regardless
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Valter: Is it wild if I think that people should not sexually harass other people?


Depends.  You'd never bang a coworker?
 
Dave2042
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Look, who among us hasn't....
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sounds like a lot of jive.

Good luck we're all counting on you.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
deadline.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good thing she was a pilot. For passengers, there's a $25 "no dick" fee.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: Southwest ? They have been a beacon of morality for decades.

[Fark user image image 425x425]


Yes. Right. The ginormous ham beasts hoofing it up and down the aisles these days are superior to that.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I remember, I had lasagna.
 
Valter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Valter: Is it wild if I think that people should not sexually harass other people?

Depends.  You'd never bang a coworker?


No.

Thinks a bit.

Jesus, no.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Valter: Is it wild if I think that people should not sexually harass other people?

Depends.  You'd never bang a coworker?


If I thought they were interested and depending on the job. I wouldn't whip my dick out or make gross comments. You gotta play it cool and not be a agro creep.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I like to hang out in the gymnasium of a Turkish prison while they show movies about gladiators.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sounds like she won't get over Macho Pitcho.
 
Valter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: waxbeans: Valter: Is it wild if I think that people should not sexually harass other people?

Depends.  You'd never bang a coworker?

If I thought they were interested and depending on the job. I wouldn't whip my dick out or make gross comments. You gotta play it cool and not be a agro creep.


Hard no.

Hard hard no.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They got nothing on the Washington Air National Guard.

National Guard Crew Flew Nude

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) _ The crew of a Washington Air National Guard refueling plane has been grounded for taking off too much.

The crewmen stripped off their flight suits and flew a mission in the nude.

No safety rules were violated, but the prank last month was considered a serious breach of military discipline, Maj. Philip Logan, an Air National Guard spokesman. The all-male crew could face courts-martials or other discipline.

The KC-135 normally carries a crew of four or five. Logan would not say whether all the men doffed their clothes or why, for that matter.

Except for the breezy attire, the mission went without a hitch, but someone in the unit reported the incident to the commander.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This story is gonna start my drinking problem again.
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: They got nothing on the Washington Air National Guard.

National Guard Crew Flew Nude


Who do they think they are, the Navy?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Southwest? I'm shocked, shocked ... well not that shocked


Southwest Pilot Suspended for Profane Rant (WARNING UNCENSORED)
Youtube ilQHP8PgHWs


NSFW
 
