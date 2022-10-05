 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Edmonton Journal)   It's fall, so time to rake the leaves, get a pumpkin spice latte, and do the annual count of the bodies in the river   (edmontonjournal.com) divider line
7
    More: Sad, Edmonton, Search engine optimization, Wednesday's search covers, Edmonton Journal, per cent, welcome email, last year's search, Lucy Swain  
•       •       •

248 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Oct 2022 at 9:21 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Isn't that more of a spring thing? Did they fall in or what?
 
starsrift
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: Isn't that more of a spring thing? Did they fall in or what?


""The runoff in the spring and the debris that's in the water makes for hard visibility within the water as far as searching ... the less debris that we can have in the water, the better.""

That is literally TFA.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Most smaller cities have "that one lake" that will never be searched.   In my hometown, which used to be known as Murder City USA or Little Chicago back in the '50s and '60s, it is McKelvey Lake on the east side.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

starsrift: Lumber Jack Off: Isn't that more of a spring thing? Did they fall in or what?

""The runoff in the spring and the debris that's in the water makes for hard visibility within the water as far as searching ... the less debris that we can have in the water, the better.""

That is literally TFA.


This is Fark - you expect me to have RTFA?

/still DRTFA.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
These weren't mine.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"You might think you know where you are, but you don't."

Fark user imageView Full Size


from the terrific J Law movie Winter's Bone
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.