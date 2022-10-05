 Skip to content
(Politicus USA)   And this was the last thing the jury in the Alex Jones defamation trial heard: "GRAAAGHHRAAAGGH DEEP STATE JUROR SCUM THEY'RE ALL RIGGED AF [loud screeching noises]"   (politicususa.com) divider line
Lexx
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Looks like the finding out part is in full swing.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'd like to enter Exhibit 1 for the defense. Here are 3 Gay Frogs, yer honor.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well he convinced me with that. If we can #FreeBrittany, we can #FreeAlexander
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And yet, Americans made this man insanely wealthy. Voluntarily.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Maybe it's a pathetic attempt at reverse psychology, trying to get the jurors to say "he thinks I'm part of the Deep State? Well I'll show him...not guilty!"
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Can we fast forward to the part where he kills himself?
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ! That mobile site is an abomination to read.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: And yet, Americans made this man insanely wealthy. Voluntarily.


That always made no sense to me.  I saw him first in the Builddbirge documentary, and thought him a nut job then.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That boy Alex will have a job with his name on his shirt after this is all said and done and he'll have to end up paying for the shirt and name tag as some department/grocery store manager yells at him for slack'n off with conspiracy talk.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Moroning: Jesus Christ! That mobile site is an abomination to read.


It is literally a crime against humanity
 
Begoggle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: And yet, Americans made this man insanely wealthy. Voluntarily.


https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2017/05/how-does-alex-jones-make-money.html

So where does Alex Jones's money come from?
It comes from dietary supplements.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Moroning: Jesus Christ! That mobile site is an abomination to read.


Not any better on my PC.  Just a train wreck.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: And yet, Americans made this man insanely wealthy. Voluntarily.


Not true, he has NO money to pay the fines. Not a penny to his name. Not a cent. Nothing, never got any donations on his website. He's destitute.
/s
/s
/s
/s
/s
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's stunning to me that one of the family members of the victims of Sandy Hook, haven't dealt with this pustule of a "human being" permanently.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Put it on Pay Per View, and give all the money to the victims' families.
 
scalpod
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

neongoats: Can we fast forward to the part where he kills himself?


And then we torment his family for years afterward, claiming it never happened.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Does one win a civil case as a defendant by demonstrating insanity?  I thought that that was only if you were facing time.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

scalpod: neongoats: Can we fast forward to the part where he kills himself?

And then we torment his family for years afterward, claiming it never happened.


He has no family that give a shiat about him.
He has as many people who love him as Trump does.
Anyone who tolerates him only wants to use him for his money and/or followers.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

scalpod: neongoats: Can we fast forward to the part where he kills himself?

And then we torment his family for years afterward, claiming it never happened.


He has no family anymore. He's driven them all off.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Also remember that Jones has a mysterious wealthy benefactor who apparently has no qualms about bankrolling him with a blank check. The smart money says it's Thiel. Hedge bet is musk with the long shot Bezos.

Who else?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: And yet, Americans made this man insanely wealthy. Voluntarily.


I feel the exact same way about Kanye West and "Bad Bunny".
 
El_Dan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BolshyGreatYarblocks: Does one win a civil case as a defendant by demonstrating insanity?  I thought that that was only if you were facing time.


In the civil context, the equivalent is being judgment proof. And this dumbass has quite a ways to go in that regard.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: Also remember that Jones has a mysterious wealthy benefactor who apparently has no qualms about bankrolling him with a blank check. The smart money says it's Thiel. Hedge bet is musk with the long shot Bezos.

Who else?

It's Thiel.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He knows how to work the system. It will be decades if ever before the families see a dime.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: Also remember that Jones has a mysterious wealthy benefactor who apparently has no qualms about bankrolling him with a blank check. The smart money says it's Thiel. Hedge bet is musk with the long shot Bezos.

Who else?


Same group as where tucker carslon gets his?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
His strategy reminds me of Farkers who intentionally post inflammatory shiat in threads and then follow it up with, "Now watch, I bet I get flamed for this."
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"But I apologized! Why are we still here?!?"
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

neongoats: Can we fast forward to the part where he kills himself?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I doubt by this time that anybody is still "on the fence". If they're split at all, it would be between "Never in a million years - this guy's a saint" or "Just give me one reason, and the trap door flies open".
 
Trocadero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DORMAMU: KRSESQ: Also remember that Jones has a mysterious wealthy benefactor who apparently has no qualms about bankrolling him with a blank check. The smart money says it's Thiel. Hedge bet is musk with the long shot Bezos.

Who else?

Same group as where tucker carslon gets his?


Russians?
 
Wolfling [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
FTA: 'Defamation for profit is his business model'.

That is so beautifully put.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: And yet, Americans made this man insanely wealthy. Voluntarily.


H.L Menken would like a word..
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Moroning: The Dog Ate My Homework: And yet, Americans made this man insanely wealthy. Voluntarily.

That always made no sense to me.  I saw him first in the Builddbirge documentary, and thought him a nut job then.


Ignoring what it was used for, Infowars is a really good brand name from a marketing perspective. Really early on, I knew a few people that had Infowars bumper stickers because it sounded good. Then they got to know who Alex Jones was and got to spend a couple hours removing them.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BolshyGreatYarblocks: Does one win a civil case as a defendant by demonstrating insanity?  I thought that that was only if you were facing time.


You don't "win" that way either. You get sent to a loony bin which is often worse than the prison you were avoiding.
 
germ78
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Alex Jones Interview
Youtube l-YHmIogDhc

/worth the watch
//unless you can't stand his voice, which I can understand
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So, he loses, he appeals. When does he actually pay?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Alex Jones Crushed In Court Right In Front Of The Jury

Literally?
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
His lawyer pulled Alex from the witness stand because he was getting slaughtered by the Plaintiffs lawyer.  practically every question Alex was asked he lied, and was immediately proven to be a lie with evidence.  and even with Alex Jones lawyer was able to sustain an objection Alex kept talking

Alex might win in the court of media and punditry, but he is getting the biggest shellacking in the courts of law

also they were able to prove, Infowars makes up to $1 million a week, and have spikes in sales of his snake oil when ever he talks about the Sandy hook "hoax"
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 1 minute ago  

tsjonesosu: It's stunning to me that one of the family members of the victims of Sandy Hook, haven't dealt with this pustule of a "human being" permanently.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm surprised this doesn't happen more
often to be honest.
 
