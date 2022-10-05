 Skip to content
"If they can get you asking the wrong questions, they don't have to worry about answers." ― Thomas Pynchon, Gravity's Rainbow. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Asking Questions Edition
8
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thomas Pynchon is an American novelist known for dense, almost impenetrable fiction, ranging from surrealist goofy humor to intricate and convoluted wordplay that works on multiple levels. Trying to read and understand everything he has on the page can be exhausting, and bewildering for critics; The Crying of Lot 49 has been called both an "exemplary postmodern text" and an outright parody of postmodernism itself.

Some critics observe that reading too closely misses the point. On Mason & Dixon, one critic wrote: "Whatever meanings and complex messages may lie hidden in Pynchon's text can, for now, be left to develop subconsciously as the reader enjoys the more immediate rewards of the work of a consummate storyteller. Pynchon is one, and he never quite lets you forget that while this might be an epic story, it's an epic story told to wide-eyed children who are up past their bedtime."

What can we learn from his writing style?

Don't fear complexity. His writing is a montage of ideas, blended together.
Use suggestive images rather than simple ones. He references a wide tapestry of abstract ideas and lets us fill in the blanks.
Don't forget your sense of scale. He ties everything into everything else to remind the reader how much there is there.

I will admit to having bounced off a few of his books before trying them again and getting drawn in, but once I did, they were powerful and amazing. (I will also admit to keeping Mason & Dixon on the bookshelf in a visible spot just to feed my literary pretensions, but that's another story)

Writing question of the week!

At what point does a story become 'too complex?'

Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

Edited versions of all submissions have been sent out to all submitters who were accepted. If you haven't received an updated version of your story, check your spam boxes, and if you don't see it there, drop me a line at editors­[nospam-﹫-backwards]noi­tcif­k­raf­*net and I'll get it sorted out. Please get back to us with any last minute concerns before October 28th!

Writer's Thread Reviews!

If you'd like to have a short story critiqued by the community, even anonymously, send it to me at editors­[nospam-﹫-backwards]noi­tcif­k­raf­*net (or just post it here!)
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was halfway through "Gravity's Rainbow" before I figured out what it was about.
 
a particular individual
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What is the answer to this question?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Thomas Wolfe (the OLD one) was my choice for almost incomprehensible fiction. And that was after good editing.
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"At what point does a story become 'too complex'?"

When the reader tosses your story into a wood chipper.

As far as I'm concerned, a story can't be too complex. I'm usually working on two or three levels at a time. Still, there has to be a base narrative that holds up everything else, otherwise you've lost the majority of your readers.

I love Pynchon's stuff, even "Bleeding Edge," which nobody likes.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

a particular individual: What is the answer to this question?


SECOND BASE!
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Russell_Secord: "At what point does a story become 'too complex'?"

When the reader tosses your story into a wood chipper.


The crossover point is exactly 0.25 Silmarillions.
 
