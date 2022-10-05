 Skip to content
(MSN)   A reptile breeder was killed by one of his snakes, the 911 caller said. Then the bullet wounds were found. Snake arrested on multiple chargessss   (msn.com) divider line
22
22 Comments     (+0 »)
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Since we live in America, someone made sure this wasn't a case where a snake managed to squeeze a trigger on a loaded firearm and hit the guy, right?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Related video: Moment snake bites reptile rescuer trying to 'kiss' it for a photo "

No, it's not.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Bullshiat, we all know Cobra can't hit anything they shoot at
 
Valter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Veloram
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Safe bet the 911 caller was the killer?

/DNRTFA
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Colt Python?
 
pleasebelieve [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I don't think it was really a snake that killed him
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Veloram: Safe bet the 911 caller was the killer?

/DNRTFA


Turns out, it was the one next to the caller.

/DRTFA
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's a new article covering something that happened last year and has already gone to trial.  Um, well ok, content is content I guess.
 
hammettman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Don't tread on me.  I might shoot you.
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Since we live in America, someone made sure this wasn't a case where a snake managed to squeeze a trigger on a loaded firearm and hit the guy, right?


Back in the 80s, a little story got picked up and run in papers all over the country.  It involved a farmer who had been cleaning his gun, but carelessly didn't check to be sure it was unloaded.  Sometime in the process, his cat started playing with the gun.  Bang!  Farmer shot in the head, dead instantly.

Several relevant points.  The location where this story took place either got cut off or was never featured.  My family had cats.  Oh, and my father was a farmer with the exact same name as the guy in the story.

The story didn't get run in all the newspapers at the same time.  I suppose it was something of a 'filler' piece to eat up a couple of column inches whenever an editor needed something in a hurry.  So, for months we were besieged by sympathy cards and calls from acquaintances around the country as they learned of our supposed tragedy.

Anyway, the point I'm driving at is that America is so gun-crazed that even the animals are packing.  Everybody run!
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Colt Python?


Hooded Copra?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

pleasebelieve: I don't think it was really a snake that killed him


Its the sudden stop at the end.

/wait, I don't think that's right
 
MBooda
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I still say gay reptiles are more dangerous than breeders.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Pin a murder on an innocent snake?

That's pretty spineless.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If it was a Cobra, it would have used red lasers.

/and knowing is half the battle
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: If it was a Cobra, it would have used red lasers.

/and knowing is half the battle


That's if it was the Cobra. If it was a Cobra, then we're talking about this guy:

br.web.img3.acsta.netView Full Size
 
SomethingBetter76
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Bullshiat, we all know Cobra can't hit anything they shoot at


And it wouldn't be bullets because they use blue lasers.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
