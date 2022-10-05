 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Welcome to Orange County, where four wheels are more of a suggestion than a requirement   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Scary, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Viral advertisement for an 'a scanner darkly' sequel?
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Remember kids: "Orange County, not even once."
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Jewish Ginger Register is my Rush coverband name
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol she be diggin' in her purse like she has a white privilege card that will save her ass.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like how high do you have to be?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Like how high do you have to be?


All of them.
 
Plato's Salty Discharge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: The Jewish Ginger Register is my Rush coverband name


Funny....that's the same name of my all accordion, klezmer/surf rock Meshuggah cover band.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On Shabbos?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Low...ride..er...can ride a little lower.
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was really bizarre.  Like, she is totally lucid, but has absolutely no idea whatsoever what is going on around her.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's a clueless and criminally irresponsible twat and the dude recording is just a twat.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those guys are kinda bullying her. Just wait for the cops Tyler.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
REALLY real housewives of Orange County!
/life behind the Orange curtain
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who knew there was a Twitter Account name Jewish Ginger Register?

The Citroen DS Ballet on Three Wheels.


Citroën DS on 3 wheels - DS sur 3 roues
Youtube O7AijogHtRc
 
Decorus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I have AAA for a reason.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ekdikeo4: That was really bizarre.  Like, she is totally lucid, but has absolutely no idea whatsoever what is going on around her.


I'm really curious if there will be a follow up story - utterly bizarre
 
sleze
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Decorus: I have AAA for a reason.


How she's tooling around in a 50k Audi SUV and doesn't have some sort of roadside assistance coverage is perplexing.
 
Watubi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bslim: She's a clueless and criminally irresponsible twat and the dude recording is just a twat.


Hey, you get more views for being a twat than you do for being compassionate
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
See. If this doesn't make you question why white people are in charge.  You're literally the farking problem.  Jfc.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Who put the guy with the camera in charge of the universe?
 
Valter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Plato's Salty Discharge: west.la.lawyer: The Jewish Ginger Register is my Rush coverband name

Funny....that's the same name of my all accordion, klezmer/surf rock Meshuggah cover band.


I am interested in your music.

Please don't drive like this.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bslim: She's a clueless and criminally irresponsible twat and the dude recording is just a twat.


He got her off the road until the cops wander by.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bslim: She's a clueless and criminally irresponsible twat and the dude recording is just a twat.


I'm going to have to side with the dude recording on this one.  That lady is a danger to everyone on the road.

He kept his cool and was persistent in getting her out of the vehicle.  If he had to be a bit of an asshole, so be it.  (I don't think he was.)
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
THAT'S HOW WE ROLL IN THE OC!

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Monocultured
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Karen never met an accident she couldn't drive off from.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bslim: Decorus: I have AAA for a reason.

How she's tooling around in a 50k Audi SUV and doesn't have some sort of roadside assistance coverage is perplexing.


50K?  Those A7s start at like 70K and go up from there.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They see me rollin', they hatin'
 
SaturnShadow
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I wish I had audio at work...Or that twitter would auto-caption things like YT...
 
rv4-farker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Remember this next time someone tries to sell you on solar roadways.
 
danvon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There's no way that guy isn't fleeing a crime scene.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I was thinking "3 wheels, must be OC, Florida"
Then remembered having lived in OC, California.
<Clicks link>
Yep.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's amusing the stories that touch a nerve for some Farkers.
Don't bully the person being an intoxicated idiot and endangering everyone around them?  lol
this is Fark. That is what we do best.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Bslim: She's a clueless and criminally irresponsible twat and the dude recording is just a twat.

I'm going to have to side with the dude recording on this one.  That lady is a danger to everyone on the road.

He kept his cool and was persistent in getting her out of the vehicle.  If he had to be a bit of an asshole, so be it.  (I don't think he was.)


Yeah, I agree. He wasn't freaking out even though he could have kept the drug-talk to himself. I appreciate his demeaner otherwise because he was doing the right thing by documenting the situation but was venting his frustration with the total irresponsible behavior of a fellow citizen driver.

She needed to be stopped and the cops needed to be there so the end result is what matters. Even if a few people here didn't like the way he went about it...despite there not being any evidence of violence or even that-harsh-of-words spoken.

She needed the bullying out of her car to wait for the police to arrive and while he may not have been slightly crass about it, still warranted.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

nemisonic: I was thinking "3 wheels, must be OC, Florida"
Then remembered having lived in OC, California.
<Clicks link>
Yep.


Last time I saw someone three-wheeling in OC, CA, it turned out that the fourth wheel was badly out of balance that is was bouncing and spending most of the time in the air.

OC, CA where Beamers have perfect wax jobs and bald tires.
 
dickymug
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sweet, that was right by my house!

/CSB
/My car has four wheels
/Not three
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Hoblit: Glitchwerks: Bslim: ...


She needed the bullying out of her car to wait for the police to arrive and while he may not have been slightly crass about it, still warranted.

I even previewed it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Maybe next time steal a better car, Karen?"
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And in the second video she mentions that she just had a doctor visit that resulted in a pancreatic cancer diagnosis.
 
