|
It's Not News, It's Fark
|
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
|
Fark NotNewsletter: Who put candy corn in the popcorn popper?
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-10-05 3:29:22 PM (5 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog
• • •
49 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Oct 2022 at 3:42 PM (2 minutes ago) | Favorite | Watch | share:
Just a few random things:
1) Sometimes when I vote "smart" or "funny" on your comments, I say "boop!" when I tap the little votey icon.
2) I've noticed this week that a lot of news outlets seem to be looking for the least flattering Elon Musk photos they can find for their articles about him. Awkward grimaces appear to be especially plentiful.
3) I got my flu shot and the new Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccine on Saturday. The previous three COVID shots made me really sleepy and pretty sore, but this one just made my arm a little sore like the flu shot. Hell, I was able to compare since I had flu on the right and COVID on the left, and they each felt about the same. Bonus: matching Band-Aids on each arm! So get your shots, wear a mask, wear a helmet, wear a condom, wear the streets have no name.
4) No NotNewsletter message from Drew this week because he's out Drewing around.
XOXO,
DisseminationMonkey
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Maybe you should drive's insurance plan had some interesting treatment options
bughunter reacted to reading about a man's lopsided nutsack
The Third Man praised Jim Cantore after the meteorologist was struck by a flying tree branch during Hurricane Ian
Man On A Mission felt like helping the Pakleds after taking an IQ test
Dustin_00 knew why the person who submitted this link used an abbreviation in the headline
Mukster told us how to identify a Scottish ghost
Madman drummers bummers had a slip of the tongue
mcsiegs speculated about the afterlife
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo illustrated a comment about predictions as Hurricane Ian approached Florida
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist wondered if Farker NathanAllen experienced some sort of mechanical malfunction
Smart:
OdradekRex had experience rescuing a scared, wet cat in a storm
SpockYouOut gave advice for when all the water suddenly decides to get the fark off the beach
gopher321 predicted what the biggest danger will be when rich people hide out in their bunkers
goodncold thought Farker Irving Maimway's words were very wise
NewportBarGuy was worried after Hurricane Ian hit Florida, but followed up with good news
Bootleg interpreted a sheriff's defense of a school resource officer who accidentally fired a shot when he thought his gun wasn't loaded
koder argued that the term "incel" is inaccurate
ace in your face knows someone with a connection to one of Jeffrey Dahmer's victims
desertgeek discussed chess world champion Magnus Carlsen's cheating accusation against Hans Niemann
philodough appreciated MacKenzie Scott's philanthropy
CSB Sunday Morning theme: Garage sale discoveries
Smart: toraque bought a board that's still surfing through time
Funny: rustypouch is mean!
Politics Funny:
wooden_badger backed up claims that Donald Trump was a sports prodigy
Devolving_Spud explained why Barack Obama's Secret Service agents were allowed to park in a disability-accessible parking space
BizarreMan listed the crimes that will lead to President Joe Biden's impeachment if Republicans get control of the House
MrBallou told Chevron why they should care about this ratty-assed dog
Martian_Astronomer spoke up for a Russian mine-clearing robot that ran over a mine and went boom
Politics Smart:
mrshowrules looked at a ruling the judge made in the case involving the documents Trump took to Mar-a-Lago
ArkPanda pointed out one good thing about being a University of Idaho student
NuclearPenguins' user name possibly checked out
Mr. Coffee Nerves stated that one politician's stance isn't eliciting the intended response
Grand_Moff_Joseph discussed unexpected changes in the world over the past few decades
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
RedZoneTuba employed the "distracted boyfriend" meme
chewd gave King Charles' cipher a little excitement
RedZoneTuba thought the king could use some street cred
chewd gave us a closer look at a racecar driver from A-Ha's "Take On Me" video
RedZoneTuba took the family for a drive in the park
Yammering_Splat_Vector showed what terrible drivers young people are nowadays
Yammering_Splat_Vector made a cipher for the Charles formerly known as Prince
Terrapin Bound gave Allison Stokke a makeover
whatsupchuck showed us chaos outside the Kremlin
zeon only follows one king
Farktography theme: Software Hootenanny 12
orionid won with a Broken Visage
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
Woman hospitalized as Chihuahua turns out to be a Shih Tzu
Plenty of Fish user throws one back
Convicted Vegas bomb builder purportedly released to attend Renaissance Faire
Ooh, Cat-4 hurricane
The unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in the concussion check on Tua Tagovailoa and clearing him to play is now extra unaffiliated
Les Nessman to mispronounce name of Yankees' starter for Sunday
If you decide to read article, turn to page 68. If you choose to close tab, turn to page 49
Can't have a dumpster fire without garbage
Maine man found guilty of 11 charges relating to his participation in Jan. 6 insurrection. U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras explained the decision, stating "it's one guiltier, isn't it?"
Ben Shapiro expresses rage over Lizzo playing James Madison's flute "in a vulgar manner," and he should know: no one has spent more time playing a president's flute than Ben Shapiro
Ship with Ukrainian corn and vegetable oil docks in Lebanon. Locals hope to have their first Hush Puppy Festival later in the month
Candy corn recalled for being candy corn
We've been trying to reach you about your planet's extended warranty
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz this week, where we quashed any arguments about the cuteness of baby pygmy hippopotamuseseses. The Quiz itself netted us five entries into the 1000 club, with WoolyManwich coming out on top with 1036, bud jones in second with 1033, and Tax Boy in third with 1016. edmo and Evildog tied for fourth with 1010, and Avast ye Scallywag barely missed out with 998.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about what the Wu-Tang Clan does when they're not busy doing Wu-Tang things like touring and making kung fu movies. Only 32% of quiztakers caught the article about some of the members taking advantage of their day off from their tour schedule to hit up the local community center in Albuquerque, NM (The city that's made for spell check) to play some chess with some local kids. No word on who won, and I'm guessing there's not gonna be.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about an Aussie in Victoria being fined AU$925 for driving an unlicensed vehicle. 85% of quiztakers knew that an "eskie" was a beer cooler in Australia. Which leads me to the question of what governmental department one should inquire at to register a beer cooler for noncommercial operation. I'd approach this legal issue from that direction - if there is no place I could register my beer cooler for operating on public throughways, then I can't be fined for operating it without a registration I cannot obtain.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which movie's producers came up with an interesting promotion by hiring actors to go to MLB games and stand still, staring at the camera for several innings in a row. 62% of quiztakers caught the article about the movie "Smile" and how the actors gave the same large and really creepy smile from the commercials at the camera before eventually disappearing. This worked out far better than their promo for the movie "Cry" because those watching the Cleveland game thought the actor was just another fan.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about which series someone at Netflix thought it would be a good idea to apply the "LGBT interest" tag to before the onslaught of user feedback explained a few things to them. 92% of quiztakers knew that just because most of Jeffrey Dahmer's victims were gay men, it doesn't exactly mean that LGBT people are going to automatically be interested. It's kind of like saying environmentalists are going to be interested in a documentary on sawmills. They've since removed the tag, and now they need to get busy making whatever Jenji Kohan wants to make.
If you missed out last week, it's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll do it all again on Friday.
· · ·
5 Comments (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
Displayed 5 of 5 comments
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
|
|