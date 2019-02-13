 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TMZ)   The video of the guy getting tackled on the football field with the pink smoke all around him? Yep, HE filed a police report against the football players that tackled him   (tmz.com) divider line
56
    More: Unlikely, English-language films, San Francisco 49ers, Monday Night Football, Civil disobedience, police report, American films, Direct Action Everywhere, Field  
•       •       •

1340 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Oct 2022 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



56 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think that group might be confused about the meaning of "Direct Action Everywhere."

A protest in a location unrelated to the thing being protested?  That's indirect action.

A football player decking an apparently crazy person who has trespassed on the field, evaded security, run closer to the players and is diffusing some sort of chemical?  Now that is direct action.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This dipshiat still hasn't learned a valuable lesson


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well tell you what when a football player comes and messes with your game of hacky sack you can tackle them.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image 350x350] [View Full Size image _x_]


And that's one of the reasons you don't play soccer on the side of a hill.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thoreau would say that if he were unwilling to be tackled for his beliefs he shouldn't have taken to the field.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, if you're running around with a smoke bomb, even if it is pink, people more than likely don't know what in the hell it actually is. They could assume it's a chemical attack and be defending themselves. Once you're on the field, you're in their place of employment.

Dude deserved a harder tackle.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can kill when fearing for your life you can certainly tackle a potential terrorist.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty smart, those guys are rich and aren't licensed to work security.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: Yeah, if you're running around with a smoke bomb, even if it is pink, people more than likely don't know what in the hell it actually is. They could assume it's a chemical attack and be defending themselves. Once you're on the field, you're in their place of employment.

Dude deserved a harder tackle.


Wagner went easy on him.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just FWIW, THAT is how much bigger a pro football player is than your average adult human. Crikey.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're fair game if you get on the field. This guy should try and get into the ring during a WWE match and see how well it goes.
 
funzyr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The doctrine of clean hands
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: Yeah, if you're running around with a smoke bomb, even if it is pink, people more than likely don't know what in the hell it actually is. They could assume it's a chemical attack and be defending themselves. Once you're on the field, you're in their place of employment.

Dude deserved a harder tackle.


He probably gets some from that hot chick in the picture.

/It's worth it. He should quit whining.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
prod.static9.net.auView Full Size


Safer than the Banks of England
 
Izo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm thinking that the players should help take these ding-a-lings down..............they certainly move faster than security.

"you wanna play around on this field?  be ready for the consequences"
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he bet on a yahoo running out onto the field this time?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn gender reveal parties keep getting nuttier.
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Paging Mike Curtis....
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is there a video with Kevin Harlan commentary?
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A professional football player, in full equipment, hard tackling a small regular guy, without any protective equipment or training whatsoever.

Whether the guy is trespassing or not, its still arguably assault.

And this player brought himself and the NFL into this mess, when he should have just left it to security.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: A professional football player, in full equipment, hard tackling a small regular guy, without any protective equipment or training whatsoever.

Whether the guy is trespassing or not, its still arguably assault.

And this player brought himself and the NFL into this mess, when he should have just left it to security.


The security that was bumbling around not able to catch him? Yeah, they should pay Wagner's fines, if any result from this
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: Yeah, if you're running around with a smoke bomb, even if it is pink, people more than likely don't know what in the hell it actually is. They could assume it's a chemical attack and be defending themselves. Once you're on the field, you're in their place of employment.

Dude deserved a harder tackle.


Dude deserved to get KOed and stretchered off.

/Yeah I said it
//Fark that guy
///You FA, you FO.
 
Killer Cars
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: ust FWIW, THAT is how much bigger a pro football player is than your average adult human. Crikey.


Different context, but even that picture reminds me of a great Brian Scalabrine quote about how often he got trashed talked by randos who challenged him to play 1v1

"I may have sucked compared to the great NBA players, but I don't suck compared to YOU...I'm way closer to LeBron than you are to me."

/not that Bobby Wagner is a scrub, but...
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He was brutally assaulted and battered. Even if he was wrong to run onto the field, that doesn't give non-law enforcement the right to physically attack and batter him. He should sue them, because he would certainly win, as he should.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And those guys didn't even hit him full speed. Those were love taps.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

151: brainlordmesomorph: A professional football player, in full equipment, hard tackling a small regular guy, without any protective equipment or training whatsoever.

Whether the guy is trespassing or not, its still arguably assault.

And this player brought himself and the NFL into this mess, when he should have just left it to security.

The security that was bumbling around not able to catch him? Yeah, they should pay Wagner's fines, if any result from this


Who's this "they" are you talking about? its all the NFL and/or the team.

The NFL should hire better security, but that doesn't justify and NFL player committing assault.
 
moike
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTFA: "The org. said the man suffered a burn injury during the incident."

Well no shiat rocket surgeon, you ran around holding onto an active smoke grenade, chemical reactions can generate a lot of heat, buddy.

(shrug) You buy the ticket, you take the ride. He's lucky he's going home with all his bones intact.
 
muphasta
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: AnotherBluesStringer: Yeah, if you're running around with a smoke bomb, even if it is pink, people more than likely don't know what in the hell it actually is. They could assume it's a chemical attack and be defending themselves. Once you're on the field, you're in their place of employment.

Dude deserved a harder tackle.

He probably gets some from that hot chick in the picture.

/It's worth it. He should quit whining.


Probably NOT, but hoping to get some.

And can the media stop referring to this asshat as a "fan"? He is a douche protester trying to draw attention to the fact that he is friendzoned by the chick in the pick... I mean, his cause.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bughunter: AnotherBluesStringer: Yeah, if you're running around with a smoke bomb, even if it is pink, people more than likely don't know what in the hell it actually is. They could assume it's a chemical attack and be defending themselves. Once you're on the field, you're in their place of employment.

Dude deserved a harder tackle.

Wagner went easy on him.


Yes, he did. Watch James Harrison in this clip:

James Harrison Sacks Browns Fan
Youtube fC3xNSiRTDc
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Castle doctrine. "Not in my house," said the football players.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: 151: brainlordmesomorph: A professional football player, in full equipment, hard tackling a small regular guy, without any protective equipment or training whatsoever.

Whether the guy is trespassing or not, its still arguably assault.

And this player brought himself and the NFL into this mess, when he should have just left it to security.

The security that was bumbling around not able to catch him? Yeah, they should pay Wagner's fines, if any result from this

Who's this "they" are you talking about? its all the NFL and/or the team.

The NFL should hire better security, but that doesn't justify and NFL player committing assault.


They. The multiple security guards not doing their job. Do try to keep up
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: A professional football player, in full equipment, hard tackling a small regular guy, without any protective equipment or training whatsoever.

Whether the guy is trespassing or not, its still arguably assault.

And this player brought himself and the NFL into this mess, when he should have just left it to security.


A random nutjob ran towards the sideline with a canister spewing an unknown chemical.
It turned out harmless after the fact, but that looked more like protecting teammates and people on the sidelines from a potential terrorist.
 
Snotnose
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Whether the guy is trespassing or not, its still arguably assault.


It's more arguably the predictable consequences of your actions.

I have no sympathy for this dumass and I hope the court throws the book at him.  Including making him personally liable for all legal fees and court fees.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Foolkiller: Castle doctrine. "Not in my house," said the football players.


It's pretty common knowledge; Unless you're a player, coach, or ref, stay off the farking field.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

muphasta: Ketchuponsteak: AnotherBluesStringer: Yeah, if you're running around with a smoke bomb, even if it is pink, people more than likely don't know what in the hell it actually is. They could assume it's a chemical attack and be defending themselves. Once you're on the field, you're in their place of employment.

Dude deserved a harder tackle.

He probably gets some from that hot chick in the picture.

/It's worth it. He should quit whining.

Probably NOT, but hoping to get some.

And can the media stop referring to this asshat as a "fan"? He is a douche protester trying to draw attention to the fact that he is friendzoned by the chick in the pick... I mean, his cause.


Be funny if she starts going out with the dude that tackled him.
 
vestona22
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
According to TFA, "the individuals performed the stunt in order to raise awareness for a trial involving the alleged theft of pigs from a factory farm."

So, someone they, or someone they associate with, break into a business and steal stuff.  Then they are caught and are being held accountable.  So the "individuals" want to draw attention to it.  Not sure it quite worked out, but even if it did it's probably not the kind of "awareness" they were looking for.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: He was brutally assaulted and battered. Even if he was wrong to run onto the field, that doesn't give non-law enforcement the right to physically attack and batter him. He should sue them, because he would certainly win, as he should.


No, he wasn't.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Matt Chatham decking a Superb Owl streaker.

Super Bowl XXXVIII Streaker
Youtube 47Ccqhb2-wU
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dstanley: Is there a video with Kevin Harlan commentary?


Yes, yes there is.

https://twitter.com/bubbaprog/status/1577118396608544768
 
proteus_b
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He should throw a smoke bomb at the judge, and then he can sue the state for kicking his ass too!
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: brainlordmesomorph: A professional football player, in full equipment, hard tackling a small regular guy, without any protective equipment or training whatsoever.

Whether the guy is trespassing or not, its still arguably assault.

And this player brought himself and the NFL into this mess, when he should have just left it to security.

A random nutjob ran towards the sideline with a canister spewing an unknown chemical.
It turned out harmless after the fact, but that looked more like protecting teammates and people on the sidelines from a potential terrorist.


BRADFORD CITY
Youtube ctT8_LiD2cU

What they were potentially preventing.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Some heroes wear shoulder pads...
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: A professional football player, in full equipment, hard tackling a small regular guy, without any protective equipment or training whatsoever.

Whether the guy is trespassing or not, its still arguably assault.

And this player brought himself and the NFL into this mess, when he should have just left it to security.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

muphasta: Ketchuponsteak: AnotherBluesStringer: Yeah, if you're running around with a smoke bomb, even if it is pink, people more than likely don't know what in the hell it actually is. They could assume it's a chemical attack and be defending themselves. Once you're on the field, you're in their place of employment.

Dude deserved a harder tackle.

He probably gets some from that hot chick in the picture.

/It's worth it. He should quit whining.

Probably NOT, but hoping to get some.

And can the media stop referring to this asshat as a "fan"? He is a douche protester trying to draw attention to the fact that he is friendzoned by the chick in the pick... I mean, his cause.


Yeah, she probably ends up with some dude that looks like the guy who tackled him.

Life's unfair. :P
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"You don't know what that fan got or what they're doing," the star linebacker said.
Dude's right.
 
Back2Good
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And to think, everyone involved feels proud of their actions.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: And this player brought himself and the NFL into this mess, when he should have just left it to security.


No, he didn't.  This is far from the first time a player has tackled someone that ran onto the field and disrupted a game.  Nothing happened then and nothing will happen now.  Dude can file a police report all he wants, there's zero chance the county prosecutor decides to bring charged against the player that tackled him.

/ and good luck finding a lawyer willing to try and sue the NFL over something like this
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: A professional football player, in full equipment, hard tackling a small regular guy, without any protective equipment or training whatsoever.

Whether the guy is trespassing or not, its still arguably assault.

And this player brought himself and the NFL into this mess, when he should have just left it to security.


Dangit.

I was trying not to use the words "brainless" and "rectal discharge" in a sentence today and you had to go and ruin it for me...
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.