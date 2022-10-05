 Skip to content
Fatal wardrobe malfunction
    Liverpool, Winston Churchill, Fawlty Towers, heartbroken mother Nicola Williams, Hotel, Miss Williams, famed city center hotel  
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Error establishing a database connection"
?
 
SBinRR [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A 'beautiful' young woman who 'accidentally' died at Liverpool's historic Adelphi Hotel was crushed by a wardrobe after waking in the middle of the night to mistake it for the toilet door.

Antiques Roadshow has been telling me that Millennials don't like big furniture and have no interest in inheriting it.
Now I know why.
Also, I'm glad they put beautiful in parenthesis. She may have been beautiful, but her pics are shopped up so much we'll never know.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  "...waking in the middle of the night to mistake it for the toilet door..."

Fark user imageView Full Size


Seems to me women of any degree on the hot scale should keep nocturnal secretions closer to the vest bed.
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm.  Her boyfriend found her at 6:37am?

Sus.
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The boyfriend totally killed her and placed the wardrobe on her throat.
 
Matt Dodson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Miss Williams, from Wrexham, said: 'Chloe left Pwllheli about 7:40 pm and they went to the Adelphi, there was some kind of engagement party or something. "By midnight she'd had shots and stuff and she was a little drunk, so her boyfriend took her back to the hotel to sleep in, and then he left again."

I hope the boyfriend has an attorney. Or barrister. Or whatever. And that he can account for the time after he left the deceased alone, sleeping, in the room.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Meh.  Piano malfunctions are always funnier
 
nolanvoid1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see why the boyfriend had a crush on her.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [i.imgur.com image 245x275] [View Full Size image _x_]


I like it.I actually know where it comes from.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was another young woman living with her parents who had a missing persons report called on her. Eventually she was found upside down behind the dresser. Apparently had been standing on her dresser, slipped, and died of asphyxiation from being in a stress position. So remember, never climb a ladder, or dresser, alone.

And you thought vending machines were dangerous.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Uh huh.
 
schubie
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: There was another young woman living with her parents who had a missing persons report called on her. Eventually she was found upside down behind the dresser. Apparently had been standing on her dresser, slipped, and died of asphyxiation from being in a stress position. So remember, never climb a ladder, or dresser, alone.

And you thought vending machines were dangerous.


No, it's boyfriends.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: And you thought vending machines were dangerous.


Vending machines are dangerous for people who try to reach inside to grab food.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
She was hot ... now cold
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Black hole sun..."
 
krafty420
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This writer 'clearly' doesn't know how to 'use' quotes (or else are 'using' them ironically)
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You need a peaceful drobe.
 
morg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not only was she beautiful, she was also very skilled with photoshop.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Gotta love how you can stay in a hotel, get woken up early one morning when someone screams "HELP!", show up to lift a piece of furniture off a dead person, and the result is cops arrest you on suspicion of murder.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My furniture bookshelves are bracketed to the wall at the top, why wasn't a commercial furniture fixture bracketed to the wall at the top? Two small holes in the wall, preferably on studs.
 
