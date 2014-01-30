 Skip to content
(Riverfront Times)   Yet when the paramedics drive the ambulance at 100 mph, people act like it's no big deal   (riverfronttimes.com) divider line
11
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Any chance these three were involved?

Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Do wild ambulances go faster than tame ones?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
wanted for questioning
 
nytmare
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've never seen an ambulance go faster than about 70.
 
kindms
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
he was late to go bowling with his cousin
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It is generally better to be safe and steal a domesticated ambulance.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Also unavailable for comment.
 
Theeng
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just wait until he gets the bill, he'll beg to stay in jail.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Mugavero reported that the ambulance was, at various times, on highways 55, 270 and 40, as well as making a brief detour onto Gravois.

It reached speeds of 100 mph

This ambulance sounds like a danger to public safety, I hope it's been humanely euthanized.
 
MBooda
‘’ less than a minute ago  
