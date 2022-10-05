 Skip to content
(Mansion Global)   Farkers, for the first time in 700 years, you can now own this massive, almost 2000-acre English estate for only £30 million. It has a payback period of roughly 66 and 2/3 years with annual revenue of £430,000. If we pool our money, we can do it   (mansionglobal.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Adlington Hall, ancient estate, Real estate, ancestral home of the Legh family, History of Anglo-Saxon England, Listed building, history of Adlington Hall, Adlington, Cheshire  
nvmac [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife would love this SO MUCH.  Doesn't matter what condition it is in (does to me), she always prefers older buildings, with a history.

I like buildings that meet code, but what do I know.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shiat, Royal Family?

Buy that property and turn it into a garden park.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like sh*t. That's a complete tear down. No wet bar? No double sided fireplace and bearskin rug?

Come on now.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'd walk in there like Bret Hart.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I would be digging holes all over that property, theres gotta be treasure buried around there.

/giggity
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
2000 acres, so like a small ranch?
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Give how much the pound is dropping under Tory leadership, we should be able to pool out collective tax returns without needing a mortgage
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Money pit? Grade 1, garden that requires a phalange of tenders. Yep, money pit. So, I bet it's bought by an India businessman, half out of irony.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Subby is asking for a time out, that's not Zillow.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
As long as I get a fleet of footmen and valets to.... 'serve' me
 
UKPhil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I used to visit as a child. We went because my Dad liked looking at gardens and I don't think you had to pay for the gardens, just the house. Weird seeing it pop up on Fark.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Energy costs are gonna suuuuuuck... also insurance. Going to need to scrutinise the current T's & C's of those rents, plus have a very good lawyer check for any easements & public rights of way over the property.

Heh, who am I kidding? If you can afford to buy the place you can afford to let other folk worry about those kinds of things.

\might have some loose change down the back of the sofa
\\I'll get back to you
 
Thoreny
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The house was held by Norman Earls for seven generations until 1221, when it passed to the crown.

Bad-ass rocker name right there
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

nvmac: My wife would love this SO MUCH.  Doesn't matter what condition it is in (does to me), she always prefers older buildings, with a history.

I like buildings that meet code, but what do I know.


You mean ones held up with this stuff?
apawood.orgView Full Size

Have you seen what happens to OSB when it gets damp?

I'm not going near a new house. One undetected leak and your house looses its structural integrity.


That said, I don't know about this place either, Grade 1 classed structures in the UK are not allowed to be modified with modern things like electricity/heating/water. Maintenance is hell, you have to use only period correct materials that don't exist and have to be installed using period correct techniques that nobody knows.
 
tmyk [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I know it's old and sturdy and all that stuff but the uneven lines across the structure would concern the hell out of me.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hugh de Corona?

Conspiracy hat, activate!!
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Nice fachwerk
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I think it's pretty clear what's going to replace the iconic horse-head-style horse ties...
 
Cashew
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If we pool our money, we can do it

Can I design the torture-chamber, please?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
For that kind of money, I want a castle and a moat, and a basement full of dead royalty.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Cashew: If we pool our money, we can do it

Can I design the torture-chamber, please?


You mean RE-Design?  And it's the spanking parlor..please..

/We'll show those Parliamentarians Who's in charge yet!
 
Calehedron
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Buy it, raze it, put up condos and a golf course. Will make the money back in a third of that.

-Al
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It looks crooked as shiat.
 
suid
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Calehedron: Buy it, raze it, put up condos and a golf course. Will make the money back in a third of that.

-Al


What Would Trump Do?
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

whidbey: Shiat, Royal Family?

Buy that property and turn it into a garden park.


Or a museum displaying the tolls of colonialism and imperialism
 
BFletch651
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Knock down the house, 15K /AC isn't bad.

I smell subdivision.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Does that price include ownership of the caretaker and his family? Because unless someone pops out of a hedge and calls me "guv" whilst I'm taking my fox for a walk it just doesn't work for me.
 
