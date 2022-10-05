 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   Bucket list of places to visit: Jim Morrson's grave, the Taj Mahal, the Big Duck, Machu Picchu, ... wait, go back one   (abc7ny.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Big Duck, Big Duck Ranch, Flanders, New York, Novelty architecture, Suffolk County, New York, big coffee pot, Southampton, Big Chicken  
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No. I don't think I'll ever get over Machu Picchu.
 
hoyt clagwell [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Stupid Flanders
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We went to Pere Lachaise to visit Oscar's grave and passed the unremarkable Morrison's grave. Go see the Big Duck. the Little Duck, The Mucky Duck. Check the soles of your shoes. Or that odd bump behind your ear. Anything, really.
 
Bondith
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've seen the Big Nickel and the Big Pineapple.  I'll pass on the Duck.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i've seen machu picchu twice, took a nap on a rock there once, and photographed jim morrison's grave with black and white emulsion film in the 1990s......do i win something?

NO!

i lack The Big Duck. GOOD DAY SIR, YOU LOSE!

goddamit, better just curl up and die now.

(just kidding, i love my life!)
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why visit an empty grave?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I like big ducks. I cannot lie.
 
phishrace
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is it anywhere near the world's largest ball of twine?

img.atlasobscura.comView Full Size
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And no picture is included in the article?
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So far I've seen a big LL Bean boot, a giant pistachio, the Jolly Green Giant, and... shoot... something else big.  not my brain right now.

I love the weird/silly/goofy roadside attractions.  Some can be underwhelming, but others are pretty cool.  I haven't counted the 50,000 silver dollars, but it may be pretty accurate.  Corn palace? Corny, but the murals on the outside were pretty cool.  Sadly the biggest ball of twine in Minnesota was too far out of the way on our most recent cross-country drive.

At some point soonish I'll see the Potato Museum on my way to or from Craters of the Moon National Monument, and see if there's something else weird on the way.  Of course, it had a big potato in front of the building.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Marx Bros. Why a Duck?
Youtube kHMrLpDHXc0
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size

goose. close enough
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Morrson's grave? Wouldn't want to get hit by some doors and lose an i.
 
algman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How far is this from East Egg? Gatsby and I might swing by on our way back from the city.
 
Mock26
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No, thank you. I  would rather swing by the Bulldog Cafe. That place rocks!

images.propstore.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 minute ago  

phishrace: Is it anywhere near the world's largest ball of twine?

[img.atlasobscura.com image 580x580]


....and that's when the security guards threw us out
 
