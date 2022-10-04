 Skip to content
(CNN) Hero "On Sunday, almost by accident, two groups of demonstrators came together in London. One was waving Ukrainian flags; the other Iranian flags. When they met, they cheered each other, and chanted, "All together we will win.""   (cnn.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool. Do US next
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome. Create the Voltron of Freedom.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet that was a super powerful moment to witness/be a part of.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
UkrainIranians?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Almost by accident.  Which means planned.

*wank wank wank*

/ still: you go, people
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Awesome. Create the Voltron of Freedom.


pbfcomics.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well you certainly knew you were on the opinion page, because gods fortend CNN publish any such controversial coverage directly!

/really, "Iran/Russian governments are ass and dangers to the world" was just too darn debatable of a topic eh?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Is it still possible to be alarming? To be an army?
If it's so, we will take control.
We need commanders who don't feed disaster."

-Black Angels
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Almost by accident.  Which means planned.

*wank wank wank*

/ still: you go, people


Thought the same. My 2nd thought was that it must have been in some way stoked by western intelligence, possibly by the US specifically
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: ArcadianRefugee: Almost by accident.  Which means planned.

*wank wank wank*

/ still: you go, people

Thought the same. My 2nd thought was that it must have been in some way stoked by western intelligence, possibly by the US specifically


We don't have to hold Ukraine's hand - they've got better propaganda and message managers than we do FFS.  I think you're looking in the past on that one, they aren't the students here
 
Valter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: ArcadianRefugee: Almost by accident.  Which means planned.

*wank wank wank*

/ still: you go, people

Thought the same. My 2nd thought was that it must have been in some way stoked by western intelligence, possibly by the US specifically


Come on. If we were that good we wouldn't have f-d it up in 79 now would we?
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Man, wouldn't that be the best.

People coming together, working together as one species to ensure the survival and success of that species.

Hopefully eventually, before the last person dies scrounging for edible food in the flooded wastes of civilization.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: ArcadianRefugee: Almost by accident.  Which means planned.

*wank wank wank*

/ still: you go, people

Thought the same. My 2nd thought was that it must have been in some way stoked by western intelligence, possibly by the US specifically



Of course, no group has agency unless the CIA allows it.  *Eyeroll*
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: UkrainIranians?


Imagine that a woman who has Ukrainian and Persian heritage has to be a total smoke show.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Almost by accident.  Which means planned.

*wank wank wank*

/ still: you go, people


I think the author is a farking moron, personally. But yeah, either planned, or it IS an accident. The way these people "write" nowadays, I wouldn't be surprised if this person used the word without even think about what it means.

I'm more inclined to believe it's shiatty writing than some secret plan, having seen the pixels on other examples of "journalism" over the last 15 years or so.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The meeting in question.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: oldfarthenry: UkrainIranians?

Imagine that a woman who has Ukrainian and Persian heritage has to be a total smoke show.


*I imagine
 
