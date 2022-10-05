 Skip to content
(Independent)   Alex Jones flees Connecticut just prior to his testimony time resumption in Sandy Hook trial   (independent.co.uk) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Felony obstruction of justice, and he should be considered armed and dangerous.   Time to dispense some justice on his pathetic ass.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope they award the families several billion dollars.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not like he can piss the judge off any more.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: I hope they award the families several billion dollars.


THIS times a google plex!
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Entourage? Well I was there as a guest crypto and it was no 'luxury' flight on a private jet.
Maybe he hates black cryptos. I dunno. But I was packed in a unheated luggage compartment with not even a chicken or a crumpled bag of goat chips for snacks. Oh, but they did give me a bag of 'cheetos' because 'my people might like corn snacks. Tho the lime flavored ones where kinda nice.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking coward.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he's about to become a Russian citizen like Snowden.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: It's not like he can piss the judge off any more.


Maybe, but just this once, I admire his determination to keep trying...
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: But I was packed in a unheated luggage compartment with not even a chicken or a crumpled bag of goat chips for snacks.


Don't Bogart that joint, my friend...
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat. This farking guy...
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Maybe he's about to become a Russian citizen like Snowden.


If so, can Putin conscript them both and send them to Ukraine?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I hate Jones as much as (almost) anyone.... but....  if he is done testifying and his lawyer can handle the rest of the proceedings then why is his leaving so outrageous.

What am I missing?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I hate Jones as much as (almost) anyone.... but....  if he is done testifying and his lawyer can handle the rest of the proceedings then why is his leaving so outrageous.

What am I missing?


He was due to testify a second time.
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wanted: Dead or Alive.
(The judge is terminally done with his shenanigans so dead is A-OK.
 
fat boy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
AJ be like...


seinfeldmemes.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Another brilliant legal move by Jones, this must be his "La la la can't hear you" defense.
 
Mukster
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Man, I'm kinda goofy in the head at my age, but I'd like to have the kind of delusions he must experience just to feel that rush. In a controlled environment with medical supervision to ensure coming back to me previously established level of near competence, of course.
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I hate Jones as much as (almost) anyone.... but....  if he is done testifying and his lawyer can handle the rest of the proceedings then why is his leaving so outrageous.

What am I missing?


he wasn't done, and he's cowardly bugging out because he doesn't want to face the victims of his failures and mistakes.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Geotpf: SpectroBoy: I hate Jones as much as (almost) anyone.... but....  if he is done testifying and his lawyer can handle the rest of the proceedings then why is his leaving so outrageous.

What am I missing?

He was due to testify a second time.


I didn't know that.
Thanks.

Can't the judge just find him in contempt then?
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fleeing suddenly always indicates innocence.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"I just remembered I left the stove on!"
 
nytmare
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In addition to all the money, the families should also be awarded one private jet and one entourage.
 
Stu Padassol
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
IANAL but can't this kind of behavior in a civil case lead to criminal contempt?
 
clams_casino
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Geotpf: SpectroBoy: I hate Jones as much as (almost) anyone.... but....  if he is done testifying and his lawyer can handle the rest of the proceedings then why is his leaving so outrageous.

What am I missing?

He was due to testify a second time.

I didn't know that.
Thanks.

Can't the judge just find him in contempt then?


IANAL, but it's my understanding that a defendant cannot be compelled to testify, in either a criminal or a civil trial.

Even if he had previously been expected to take the witness stand for a second time, he has the right to change his mind.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: Fleeing suddenly always indicates innocence.


Lots of innocent conservatives lately...

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
clams_casino
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: Fleeing suddenly always indicates innocence.


Guilt or innocence is not a factor here.

He has already lost this suit by default, because he refused to comply with the court's requirements in the discovery phase.

The only thing being decided now is how much money he will be ordered to pay to the plaintiffs.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Felony obstruction of justice, and he should be considered armed and dangerous.   Time to dispense some justice on his pathetic ass.


It's a civil trial, inn't?  I don't know if "obstruction of justice" is a thing in this case.  More likely "forfeits" and doesn't get a say in the rest of it.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

nytmare: In addition to all the money, the families should also be awarded one private jet and one entourage.


He should be bled dry.
 
dracos31
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bughunter: DecemberNitro: Fleeing suddenly always indicates innocence.

Lots of innocent conservatives lately...

[i.guim.co.uk image 682x358]


Every time I see that picture/video of HeeHawley running away, my mind inserts that old school "YIPE! YIPE! YIPE!" that little dogs in cartoons would do.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Utterly pathetic. All that fury and rage and exhortations to the Gods for justice emanating from him constantly and yet, when given the opportunity, he demurs from taking the stand in his own defense. Unable to face the people he abused & injured.

I hope they impoverish him forever. If someone throws a dime in his cup I want a lawyer there to break it into 2 nickels and give one to a Sandy Hook parent. Ignominy and shame for the rest of his days.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Prayer: The Last Refuge Of A Scoundrel - Simpsons Clip
Youtube uG9rRyhy_i8
 
oopsboom
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

groppet: Another brilliant legal move by Jones, this must be his "La la la can't hear you" defense.


its a brilliant financial move is what it is.

he's already guilty.  he knew he'd be found guilty and intentionally ditched the trial so he can claim on his show that he was sentenced without a trial.

and now he knows the fine is going to be huge so he's ditching the sentencing so he can claim that he was sentenced to the huge fine while he wasnt even there too.

this is all a ploy to create a situation where he can play victim on his show about the outcome.  his continued financial solvency depends on playing the outraged victim on his show.  despite all his claims to the contrary he makes a massive amount of money on the show from rubes who think he is explaining some hidden truth of the universe to them.  he can absorb a multi-million dollar fine if he has to (which likely he'll never pay anyway through bankruptcy shenanigans).  what he cant do is ever admit that he found himself on the wrong side of a working justice system - so he has to manufacture a conspiracy here so he can complain about it on the show later.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He's been all over his media blaring about how everyone would hear The Truth in court directly from him. Bwah. Pathetic scumbag coward.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hopefully he'll have a TIA robbing him of his abilities while he remains in cognitively aware shell. But that would reduce his earning potential to pay the families. But it would also keep him from suckering more rubes in the future. But suckering more rubes into paying the Sandy Hook families isn't a bad thing. But it is a dangerous thing.
Butts.
 
Boe [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

optikeye: [Fark user image image 504x402]
Entourage? Well I was there as a guest crypto and it was no 'luxury' flight on a private jet.
Maybe he hates black cryptos. I dunno. But I was packed in a unheated luggage compartment with not even a chicken or a crumpled bag of goat chips for snacks. Oh, but they did give me a bag of 'cheetos' because 'my people might like corn snacks. Tho the lime flavored ones where kinda nice.


Oh lord I used to use that as my personal photo on the baby interwebs back in the 90's.  I haven't even thought of it in decades.
 
anuran
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Felony obstruction of justice, and he should be considered armed and dangerous.   Time to dispense some justice on his pathetic ass.


Are you farking kidding me? He's a rich Republican. He's above the Law just like Johnson, "Ginnie Tonic" Thomas, Gaetz or TFG.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

optikeye: [Fark user image 504x402]
Entourage? Well I was there as a guest crypto and it was no 'luxury' flight on a private jet.
Maybe he hates black cryptos. I dunno. But I was packed in a unheated luggage compartment with not even a chicken or a crumpled bag of goat chips for snacks. Oh, but they did give me a bag of 'cheetos' because 'my people might like corn snacks. Tho the lime flavored ones where kinda nice.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

clams_casino: SpectroBoy: Geotpf: SpectroBoy: I hate Jones as much as (almost) anyone.... but....  if he is done testifying and his lawyer can handle the rest of the proceedings then why is his leaving so outrageous.

What am I missing?

He was due to testify a second time.

I didn't know that.
Thanks.

Can't the judge just find him in contempt then?

IANAL, but it's my understanding that a defendant cannot be compelled to testify, in either a criminal or a civil trial.

Even if he had previously been expected to take the witness stand for a second time, he has the right to change his mind.


You still have to show up.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Put a bounty on him and round up some hog hunters.
 
Khellendros
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: Fleeing suddenly always indicates innocence.


He's already guilty.  Determined by default.

Now they're just figuring how much they're going to bleed him.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: whidbey: Maybe he's about to become a Russian citizen like Snowden.

If so, can Putin conscript them both and send them to Ukraine?


WTF would he be useful for?  Maybe setting him in fire and rolling him down a hill..Maybe..
But he's not really worth the trouble to even do that with...
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

anuran: markie_farkie: Felony obstruction of justice, and he should be considered armed and dangerous.   Time to dispense some justice on his pathetic ass.

Are you farking kidding me? He's a rich Republican. He's above the Law just like Johnson, "Ginnie Tonic" Thomas, Gaetz or TFG.


He's not rich or connected enough to be insulated from his farking around.  This isn't a trial, it's a damages hearing.  He assumed culpability via default judgement, because he refused to cooperate in basic court processes.  He may not go to prison, but his grift empire isn't long for the world.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
if you listen to knowledgefight podcast... the last podcast was covering some things Jones said on his show on 9/29 and 9/30... after he had testified the first time but before he was scheduled to testify again...  he took a call in and in responding to the caller he basically said, yet again, that sandy hook was fake and staged and that it didn't really happen...  and I'm guessing the prosecution has the tape of him saying that and was ready to plat the tape if he was on the stand again.

https://knowledgefight.libsyn.com/
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Also, someone got a hold of his internal security footage and is spamming Infowars with video of AJ drinking on the job
 
Khellendros
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: WTF would he be useful for?


Meat shield?  Target practice?  Make him an officer and everyone will run into combat to get away from him?
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

whidbey: Maybe he's about to become a Russian citizen like Snowden.


Give him a rusty rifle, and send him on vacation to Ukraine. That'll do.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Also, someone got a hold of his internal security footage and is spamming Infowars with video of AJ drinking on the job


He's got that red bloated puffy look indicative of a real alcohol intake problem.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Khellendros: Now they're just figuring how much they're going to bleed him.


I would instruct the jury that during their deliberations they should not consider the fact that the defendant cowardly scurried away in his private jet to go sip chardonnay by his indoor pool while he rants about what a bunch of inbred yokels the jurists are.

The should definitely not let that color their decision.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
go to the 41 minute mark on the knowledgefight podcast...
the whole thing is deep state... the public was right originally ... it is 'synthetic' as hell.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm glad he's too narcissistic/cowardly to eat a gun, because I want him to suffer.
 
