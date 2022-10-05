 Skip to content
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We're Cartoon Mice! Stay Tuned
Youtube UOUi8Yz4ntE


What if the mice fight back?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I suppose this is more convenient than a carving knife.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/See how they run.
 
f150 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not much click bait on that ad.  Oops, I meant hard hitting news story.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feral cats. Until the feral cats attract coyotes...

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
get a cat?

DRTFA
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

f150: Not much click bait on that ad.  Oops, I meant hard hitting news story.


It's not news, it's amazon referral links! ®
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.netView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: get a cat?

DRTFA


I came here to also say get a cat
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
List fails badly without the bucket trap. It's easy to make one from scratch, or if you're lazy, you can buy them off Amazon, but they work REALLY well.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mouse in my House | David Mitchell's SoapBox
Youtube WNaXguD7tFM
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Teddy Brosevelt: get a cat?

DRTFA

I came here to also say get a cat


That's our neighbors' solution, and it seems to have worked well.  We're in a rural area, and they have two outside cats that control the mouse population.  Being cats, they don't restrict their travels, so I occasionally see them ranging across our yard.  Makes our dog a bit crazy when she sees the cats, but that's okay with me.
 
Fano
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Move your cinderblocks to the Lee of the stone, and run an extension cord out to Thorn Valley.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Greatest Mouse Trap Ever Made Catches 74 Mice - The 4 in 1 Mouse Trap. Mousetrap Monday.
Youtube clTq6Gzm0SA
 
Watubi
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: List fails badly without the bucket trap. It's easy to make one from scratch, or if you're lazy, you can buy them off Amazon, but they work REALLY well.


Not so much for rats
 
AeAe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I was thinking get several rat snakes but a cat is good too
 
Rindred
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My cat is a lazy bum who wouldn't do anything. Though recently, she did actually make one exception for a roof rat that snuck in through our laundry room to eat her food; she jumped on and sat on it (she's around 13lbs of fat cat) until the rat expired from fright.
 
Gollie
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

nitropissering: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/clTq6Gzm0SA]


came to post this - beaten to it.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I had some tenants who had a mouse problem. I went over there and discovered that they were keeping wet dog food in a bowl on the floor and they were not doing a good job of keeping their kitchen clean. I told them 'get the food off the floor and we'll trap all the mice, problem solved.' We caught all the mice in about a week (using the dog food as bait) and I didn't hear from them again for a couple months.
Then, I get a call, 'the mice are back.' I go over there and the dog food is on the floor, and there's crumbs and dirty dishes on the counters. Grrr...
This cycle repeats several times, each time they get more insistent that I solve the problem. I have to explain to them each time that if they keep the damn dog food off the floor and do even a half assed attempt at keeping their kitchen clean then the mice won't have anything to eat and they won't come back. But no. I even hired an exterminator who trapped the mice and explained to them that if they keep the dog food off the floor and clean their kitchen the mice won't come back.
Thankfully they moved out after about a year of this. Current tenants have no problem with mice.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ok, the mice are gone. Now how do I get rid of the owls?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Hi. I'm Bill Berg, O'Reilly Exterminators."

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Soaking rags or cotton balls in ammonia and leaving them where you see rodent activity will discourage mice from staying as they do not like the smell (though it's likely your cat or dog will not be too happy with the scent either)


Be careful about that, you cat may not like it because it may smell like another cat and so they may start pissing there to mark territory
 
davethepirate
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Our damn cat is the one who brings mice into the house...grr...
 
Izo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I had a mouse infestation that was caused by the cat.   She'd bring them home and turn them loose, alive, in the living room, in case I wanted to play with them too.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
mouses? water under the fridge. just hire Ricky.
 
patrick767
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Eh, we have three cats. If a mouse was stupid enough to come in the house, the kitties would be absolutely delighted.
 
Izo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dennysgod: Soaking rags or cotton balls in ammonia and leaving them where you see rodent activity will discourage mice from staying as they do not like the smell (though it's likely your cat or dog will not be too happy with the scent either)


Be careful about that, you cat may not like it because it may smell like another cat and so they may start pissing there to mark territory


I have done the same, except i used peppermint or lemon oil. The cat doesn't like it, the mice don't like it, but its nice when i open a cabinet or drawer.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: I suppose this is more convenient than a carving knife.
[Fark user image 223x360]

/See how they run.



They think this must be the apocalypse,
'Cause you cut them with your aviation snips.
They all run around in a bloody ellipse,
The three blind mice.
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Snap traps with the right bait (I use Tomcat gel bait) work great.

We found where they got in shortly after moving in, and that keeps them out of the house/basement.

We live next to a swamp, so while we plugged all the foundation entry points, they scamper into an open garage door occasionally.  The second I find any mouse scat, the traps come back out.  Probably catch four or five a year in the garage.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
One time a mouse got in, and my cat was just hanging out with it like he didn't know he was supposed to kill it instead of chilling out. That mouse was definitely infected with toxoplasma, so I just had to scoop it up and chuck it outside.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Snakes. Lots and lots of snakes.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Izo: I had a mouse infestation that was caused by the cat.   She'd bring them home and turn them loose, alive, in the living room, in case I wanted to play with them too.


We have two cats. One isn't coordinated enough to catch a mouse but he tries. The other one is coordinated enough, but he too likes to play with them until he looks away for a moment and the mouse dives under the couch...sigh.

Very occasionally I'll find a dead mouse in the hall, but I assume it expired from a heart attack or that the uncoordinated one sat on it after the other one caught it.

/Getting to be mouse season again
//They like moving inside for the winter
 
anuran
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We had a plague of rats a few years ago. I spent a lot of time sealing up the outside of the house with flashing, mowing the lawn, putting all food in metal, glass, or ceramic containers, and all the rest. It helped. Eventually new ones weren't getting in.

We tried steel wool and steel wool in foam. They pulled it out.

We tried every kind of trap from glue traps to water traps to traditional rat traps. None of them worked more than once or twice. The time we got up and there was a rat's head in a trap but no rat was kind of gruesome.

The dog and the cats helped out.

Finally we resorted to poison, and it worked perfectly.

A rat managed to eat one of my Adderall tablets. I bet the wee beastie exploded a few minutes later.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Don't be fooled by the cute face and heart-shaped nose.  Pyper here was orphaned on the mean streets of...uh, Coral Gables, and her nickname is "Predator".  How many mice has she killed in her lifetime?  Three?  Six?  Twelve?  The legend grows with every telling.  My ex claims she once killed a mouse "as big as a toaster".  This might not be true.  But if it were, Pyper would be too humble to confirm it.

Get your mouse exterminator from a rescue facility near you.  Save a feline...kill those vermin.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When we moved into our house, we noticed someone planted a thorn bush next to it. Ripped that sucker right out. Still have a few cinder blocks next to garage though.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

wax_on: I had some tenants who had a mouse problem. I went over there and discovered that they were keeping wet dog food in a bowl on the floor and they were not doing a good job of keeping their kitchen clean. I told them 'get the food off the floor and we'll trap all the mice, problem solved.' We caught all the mice in about a week (using the dog food as bait) and I didn't hear from them again for a couple months.
Then, I get a call, 'the mice are back.' I go over there and the dog food is on the floor, and there's crumbs and dirty dishes on the counters. Grrr...
This cycle repeats several times, each time they get more insistent that I solve the problem. I have to explain to them each time that if they keep the damn dog food off the floor and do even a half assed attempt at keeping their kitchen clean then the mice won't have anything to eat and they won't come back. But no. I even hired an exterminator who trapped the mice and explained to them that if they keep the dog food off the floor and clean their kitchen the mice won't come back.
Thankfully they moved out after about a year of this. Current tenants have no problem with mice.


The idea that mice will only enter a home if there's food left in the open is ridiculous. They're scavengers, so they'll go out in search of food wherever they can find it. Mice will also enter a home when the weather outdoors is uncomfortable to them, so if the weather is hot or cold, they will  come indoors. They'll eat just about anything and their teeth are very adept at gnawing through packaging, so they'll find food whether it's left out in the open or not.
 
Kattungali
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fano: Move your cinderblocks to the Lee of the stone, and run an extension cord out to Thorn Valley.


Yeah, but you'd need to enlist the help of rats for that.  (And a magic amulet if you're not a purist.)
 
