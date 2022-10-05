 Skip to content
(WFAA Fort Worth)   Raccoon arrested after causing two power outages that black out the city of Seguin, TX. Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista seen plotting his escape   (wfaa.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's pretty good.  Seguin is on the edge of San Antonio suburbia so the fact that a raccoon could do that is notable.

CSB: When I was a kid, my father and I were out in San Saba, Texas having dinner at a diner one evening - it was packed.  Central/West Texas cafe/diner food was the best - especially the chicken fried steak.  Anyway, the server came by and dropped off two plates of huge perfectly cooked chicken fried steak with cream gravy and mashed potatoes and green beans and a slice of bread.  As soon as I picked up my fork the power shut off and you couldn't see your hand in front of your face - that is no exaggeration.  If you never been to a place like that you may not believe it but out there, there was *no* ambient light from anything....no generators, factories with their own power supply, and emergency lighting was either not working or not visible or (most likely) not installed.  This was the early 80s btw.

In any case, some people immediately pulled out lighters then everyone went out to their vehicles and turned the lights on.  Given the big diner-style front windows, there was plenty of light to eat by.  About halfway through our dinner, a couple of guys in coveralls pull into the parking lot, jump out, and come inside and announce to everyone that, "...a squirrel got into the power box...".  The diner had, apparently, the largest congregation of people in town so that was the best way to get the news around.  I think the power was back on in 30 minutes or less.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There is a reason they wears masks
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Was the racoon kind of paunchy and wearing white gum boots?
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
images.pushsquare.comView Full Size


Then escaped by traveling through time.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Was the racoon kind of paunchy and wearing white gum boots?


"gum boots"? That sounds pretty foreign-y, ya COMMIE!!
 
