 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCAX Vermont)   Bad week for moose on I-91   (wcax.com) divider line
14
    More: Scary, Vermont, St. Johnsbury, Vermont, St. Johnsbury Academy, English-language films, minor injuries, second time, Interstate 91, Interstate 93  
•       •       •

480 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Oct 2022 at 1:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hitting a møøse with a vehicle can be very nasti.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of free meat - depending on your car insurance coverage & whether you ducked in time at impact.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Hitting a møøse with a vehicle can be very nasti.


I think I would be dead.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The drive was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and the front of the van has substantial damage.

And the moose walked away with a broken antler...
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A second vehicle hit the second moose, Vermont is under attack
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Unless a moose has the bad luck to be the victim of a collision that starts at 23:59:59 and lasts two or more seconds, doesn't every moose collision occur in a week?

That's subject to the applicable definition of  a week and on which day it starts. I believe the Royal Proclamation of 1879 states that Moose Weeks end on Thursdays, so you can hit up Timmy's before the hockey game and still have a nice long weekend.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This immediately came to mind...enjoy:

Lilyhammer | Season 2 Premiere Clip -- Ferrari Meets Moose | Netflix
Youtube tcHrtiw66P4
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Moose eyes don't glow when your headlights hiat them like other animals.  Know why?

They're too farking tall

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
NutWrench
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rhondajeremy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Came for the Bullwinkle references, leaving satisfied.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.