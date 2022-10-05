 Skip to content
(WTAE)   Modern times Don Quixote arrested for being a modern times Don Quixote   (wtae.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pittsburgh man? Did they get him down with Primanti Brothers sandwiches with chipped-chopped ham?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Jumping off windmills" is the updated qu(ix)ote now.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Will the world be better for this?
That one man, strong and covered w/ scars,
Still strove w/ his last ounce of courage?
 
stuffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Was expecting some idiot trying to knock windmill down with his car.
disapointed
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I was worried that it might have been one of the wind turbines they set up on our old family farm, but it was the next township over.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Perhaps to be too practical is madness.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: I was worried that it might have been one of the wind turbines they set up on our old family farm, but it was the next township over.


Your family owned all of that land next to the Turnpike? I must have passed by it dozens of times. It's a pretty area.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Today's Tom Sawyer gets high on glue
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
... and he had to buy a new lock to replace the one he damaged. Why, the Judge didn't even look at the 20 8x10 color glossy photos.
 
