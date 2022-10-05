 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 4-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Alarm, Shonen Knife, New Order, Dead Or Alive, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #399. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
14
    More: Live  
•       •       •

28 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 05 Oct 2022 at 12:30 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hello everyone
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
TIL my cat likes Sum of R. She's been sitting next to that speaker for half an hour.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
On point and in time.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Buenas tardes denizens!

I've really been enjoying this little Shriekback-adjacent gem:
Anima
Youtube JbVr3r5h-D4


https://nodakotaband.bandcamp.com/album/new-bronze-age-3
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why yes, I am here.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I am here toooooooooo!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: TIL my cat likes Sum of R. She's been sitting next to that speaker for half an hour.
[Fark user image 425x566]


I saw this and thought of you, Madison

Fark user imageView Full Size


subversivecrossstitch.com
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
... And SoCalNewWaver as Miss Frizzle!
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

(I'm not sure if he's the hot one, or the hippie one. I've never met his lizard,)
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: TIL my cat likes Sum of R. She's been sitting next to that speaker for half an hour.
[Fark user image 425x566]

I saw this and thought of you, Madison

[Fark user image image 239x218]

subversivecrossstitch.com


Ha! I have the pattern for this, and will stitch it someday.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Three more hours until I'm on vacation! Kicking it off by turning down a last-minute invitation to see Billy Bragg tonight. I have several reasons for declining, none of them involving Mr. Bragg. Maybe next time.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.