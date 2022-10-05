 Skip to content
(AP News)   ♫ Ghost cattle in the sky ♫   (apnews.com) divider line
    Cody Easterday  
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could have been worse.

Could have been Carolina Reaper Cattle.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone in this story is a piece of shiat.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Gambled it all away day trading or somesuchshiat.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
""No one is above the law," said Vanessa Waldref, the U.S. attorney for the eastern district of Washington."

wwwcache.wralsportsfan.comView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

skinink: ""No one is above the law," said Vanessa Waldref, the U.S. attorney for the eastern district of Washington."

[wwwcache.wralsportsfan.com image 480x287]


11 years for 244 million just screams he'll be released at his first parole hearing.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Prosecutors said Easterday used most of the fraud proceeds to cover approximately $200 million in losses Easterday incurred from commodity futures trading on behalf of Easterday Ranches.

The first people he scammed gave him a margin trading account, I guess.
 
starsrift
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So I don't know about subby, but I'm reading the headline as a substitute lyrics for Riders on the Storm, by The Doors.
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
All fraud, no cattle.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So he committed the cardinal sin of stealing from rich people.  Should have found a way to fleece the poor, then no one would have given a shiat.

/ would have taken longer to bring in that kind of money, but that sounds better than prison
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Any reason for some Cash.

Johnny Cash - Ghost Riders In The Sky (Live)
Youtube bXexc5sjR2M
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why do we have so many trumpery scams all of a sudden?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm kind of impressed. Paid to manage herds, claimed more heads under management than actually existed, and probably called them dead to mishap. Or sold them on a side market, making him a clever rustler. There's reasons everyone is trying to get herds tagged, from commingling to straight up fraud.

I bet there's an interesting (at least to people familiar with ranching) story behind this. I'd rather watch that than another murder pR0n documentary.
 
