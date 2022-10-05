 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   I have no idea what you're talking about, so here's a guy in a suit jumping from awning to awning outside the top floor of a 23-story NYC building   (nypost.com) divider line
34
    More: Weird, New York City, Jumping, Window, Awning, viral video, Architectural elements, Skyscraper, Locomotion  
•       •       •

1258 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Oct 2022 at 12:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You have to respect this. He has no fear.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alright, I was expecting the awnings to be a little further apart. I certainly wouldn't be doing that from 23 floors up, but still.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have so many questions.
 
Kirkenhegelstein [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
World's lamest superhero, the Brooks Brothers Daredevil.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: You have to respect this. He has no fear.


Exactly the kind of investment manager I want handling MY money.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That.. is a lot of cocaine.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've played that game, but it's never made me want to go out and try it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
philodough
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw that yesterday. Dude.

So cheating and almost got caught? Because who prowls in a tux.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly not the first time he's done it. Looks like he just likes to get outside to use his phone then head on back.
 
godxam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. If he fell it would be 9'-10'
 
LikeALeafOnTheWind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that was the least shocking "shocking" video ive seen. that wouldnt even be scary.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it was a bet and when he got back inside he got to cut off somebody's finger
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, these James Bond auditions are hardcore.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: I've played that game, but it's never made me want to go out and try it.
[Fark user image 460x215]


2009.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoa
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a sancho.

Looks like her old man just came home.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: Whoa


Best me to it, because I googled this:

media.tenor.comView Full Size


/deja vu
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: You have to respect this. He has no fear.


No.  Don't respect people for endangering other people's life.

From what I watched of the video you can't see if there's a clear drop to the street, however even if there isn't, yo can fall, or drop something directly onto unsuspecting people below, injuring or even killing them.  Overhead work in NYC is highly regulated.  So fark this guy.  fark roof clinging "urban explorers" who do this to get selfies of their feet dangling over the edge of a skyscraper.
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Said video since I couldn't see it in article...

The dude has like a huge farking balcony safety net - not even close to the edge
video shows man casually jumping across rooftop of NYC high-rise
Youtube 4WCpXvf4Ttw
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: LewDux: Whoa

Best me to it, because I googled this:

[media.tenor.com image 500x282]

/deja vu


I tried to google "cops watching Trinity and agent jumping between buildings" but gave up
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Elzar: Said video since I couldn't see it in article...

The dude has like a huge farking balcony safety net - not even close to the edge
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/4WCpXvf4Ttw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Thanks. Stupid news sites have talking heads and ads but finally the video doesn't load.
 
balthrop
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Bruce Wayne appears to have let himself go a bit farther down the road than I thought.
 
Fissile
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Meh, been better.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Meh. Who hasn't done this when they locked themselves out of their apartment?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I have so many questions.


Cocaine is a hell of a drug.
 
Maynotlast
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Looks like he's wearing safety padding under an extra large suit.  My guess is a fake made especially for viral hits or someone else was filming a commercial or movie.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Elzar: Said video since I couldn't see it in article...

The dude has like a huge farking balcony safety net - not even close to the edge
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/4WCpXvf4Ttw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


WTF?  That's not even notable.  That's a one-story fall.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sorry, not an awning. Not a fabric awning, not a metal awning, just little roofs. Roof, roof, roof....
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This has "sitcom hijink" written all over it.
 
SLOBODAN
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Meh....
thedigitalfix.comView Full Size
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"I have no idea what dude was doing"

Most likely locked himself out of his apartment.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It would be some pretty awful luck if he managed to fall in such a way as to fall completely off the building and not a few feet.
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm into it. Would do. A+.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.