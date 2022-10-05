 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Everybody knows that smoking ain't allowed in school   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
10
    More: Dumbass, Middle school, High school, Education, middle school, College, scent of cigarette smell, Smoking, Teacher  
•       •       •

120 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Oct 2022 at 12:35 PM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
im2.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh man, if we had cell phones with cameras in high school the shiat I could have recorded.

We had one teacher who ROUTINELY topped off her thermos of coffee with whisky she kept in her purse. We ALL knew and ALL saw it.

We also had a wood shop teacher who would routinely go on obscenity laced rants about whatever was grinding his gears that week.

Without proof it was a teacher's word vs a student's word so we all just shut up and pretended everything was fine.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Mötley Crüe - Smokin In The Boys Room
Youtube 5oVBvxA0mm0

/I hate you subby
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
To get caught would be the death of us all!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
149363654.v2.pressablecdn.comView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Trocadero: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/5oVBvxA0mm0]
/I hate you subby


Smokin' in the Boy's Room
Youtube ufKTFeNpBdY
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oui oui, smoking le cigarette eez ... how you say ... educational?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wow somebody wanted to get fired.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FYI . There's rum cake in the teacher lounge.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well it was French class.
Fark user image
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.