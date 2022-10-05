 Skip to content
(VT Digger)   The connection between fluoride and gobsmacking is undeniable   (vtdigger.org) divider line
27
27 Comments     (+0 »)
virgo47 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It appears that he had the best of intentions and was reasonable. If it isn't state law in Vermont, then he can do what he wants. In Ohio, if you feed it, it must be 0.9 1.3

Having worked in water treatment for 14 years I can vouch for the poor quality of the Chinese fluoride. Only the best from Florida will do.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
General Jack D. Ripper unavailable for comment.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
*Republican-like excuse making has been detected*
 
noitsnot
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I, for one, welcome the return to the Middle Ages.

I hear a fella can really make out as a court astrologer reading goat entrails.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: General Jack D. Ripper unavailable for comment.


Although I, uh, hate to judge before all the facts are in, it's beginning to look like, uh, Kendall Chamberlin exceeded his authority.
 
Richelieu
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: General Jack D. Ripper unavailable for comment.


He's on the other line.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TomDooley
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Toxicity PLUS exposure.  Pretty simple concept.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

virgo47: It appears that he had the best of intentions and was reasonable. If it isn't state law in Vermont, then he can do what he wants. In Ohio, if you feed it, it must be 0.9 1.3

Having worked in water treatment for 14 years I can vouch for the poor quality of the Chinese fluoride. Only the best from Florida will do.


Best of intentions? There's a common saying about that. Let's say he had the best of intentions and raised the fluoride level on his own. I think that people would rightly be pissed off too. The problem is not the fluoride level but that one person thinks they have carte blanche to change it to whatever they want.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

THE TRUTH HURTS, DOESNT IT!!!!!
Stupid sheep
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I have negative quantities of conspiracy in my bloodstream, but I don't particularly understand why municipal water is the best way to get fluoride into the mouths of babes.  Is it one of those things where daily consumption is necessary for dental protection, or could it be conferred by a supplement or periodic treatment?  It just seems odd that we wash our clothes and shower and water lawns with fluoride.  I had a dudebro roommate who was convinced it was a government plot to turn the populace into sheep.  All I know is that, growing up outside the US, I didn't get fluoride, and my teeth were pretty cavity-prone.
 
p51d007
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you lived in Richmond, consuming water and developed bad oral health, you may be entitled
to substantial financial compensation.  Call the law offices of
i3.cpcache.comView Full Size
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

virgo47: It appears that he had the best of intentions and was reasonable.


A single person making that decision on behalf of the entire community, and doing so with no notification or oversight or anyone else knowing he was doing it, is NOT reasonable.

They think they have a good case for making the decision, great. Make that case, do so openly, and provide the information to the community. Follow the data; it if suggests this isn't a bad idea, then by all means, I'm all for it.

But there is nothing reasonable about just arbitrarily doing it on your own, with nary a word to anyone else.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm opposed to putting fluoride in the water. Like, if the government can just decide to put chemicals in the water, then what's to stop The Scarecrow from doing the exact same in his master plan to destroy Gotham and the Batman with his psychological mind poisons?
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
When I take his job maybe I can raise the level of Arsenic in the water supply based on my personal beliefs.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh wait...!

Has anybody asked "can't we just fire him?" yet?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This brave public servant is just trying to preserve our purity of essence, yet he' mocked and attacked. You're probably all communist agitators.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: I have negative quantities of conspiracy in my bloodstream, but I don't particularly understand why municipal water is the best way to get fluoride into the mouths of babes


Because Americans are farking morons.  Suggest they ought to consider even basic self-protective preventative care and they will go to absurdist lengths to actively kill themselves.  Like, if you said "People should not douse themselves in kerosene and hold a lit road flare because it would result in deaths for no damned reason", a good 20% of the nation would be blazing torches before you got to the end of the sentence.  So, yes, applying fluoride to the water is the best delivery method.  Same thing with enriched flour and iodized salt - only way to prevent people from intentionally having nutritional deficiencies is to make them unavoidable.  It would be nice to have a nation not peopled by stone morons, but genocide is still seen as not kosher for some damned reason.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

virgo47: It appears that he had the best of intentions and was reasonable. If it isn't state law in Vermont, then he can do what he wants. In Ohio, if you feed it, it must be 0.9 1.3

Having worked in water treatment for 14 years I can vouch for the poor quality of the Chinese fluoride. Only the best from Florida will do.


As someone who has had part in construction of new, and renovations of, water treatment facil... sorry 'plants' over the past few decades:

I salute you. Way more than i can ever convey.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: Make that case, do so openly, and provide the information to the community. Follow the data;


You realize that in America those are two diametrically-opposed statements right.  Providing unassailable data to an American community is the single easiest way to insure that that data will never be followed.  At their very, very best, Americans have the maturity and thoughtfulness of a tired toddler at naptime.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: I have negative quantities of conspiracy in my bloodstream, but I don't particularly understand why municipal water is the best way to get fluoride into the mouths of babes.  Is it one of those things where daily consumption is necessary for dental protection, or could it be conferred by a supplement or periodic treatment?  It just seems odd that we wash our clothes and shower and water lawns with fluoride.  I had a dudebro roommate who was convinced it was a government plot to turn the populace into sheep.  All I know is that, growing up outside the US, I didn't get fluoride, and my teeth were pretty cavity-prone.


Fluoride in the water is like, one of the few U.S. government conspiracies that actually a net positive, over all.

Like, I totally get all those people that are like "well if they're slipping chemicals in the water, then who's to say they're not doing other things, too?!" and it's like... Brah, you're gonna shiat bricks when you read about operation sea-spray lol
 
noitsnot
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: I have negative quantities of conspiracy in my bloodstream, but I don't particularly understand why municipal water is the best way to get fluoride into the mouths of babes.  Is it one of those things where daily consumption is necessary for dental protection, or could it be conferred by a supplement or periodic treatment?  It just seems odd that we wash our clothes and shower and water lawns with fluoride.  I had a dudebro roommate who was convinced it was a government plot to turn the populace into sheep.  All I know is that, growing up outside the US, I didn't get fluoride, and my teeth were pretty cavity-prone.


The benefit is large for a very low cost. Super cheap to add fluoride at the water treatment plant, and nobody drank bottled water back then.

Could they also add, say, vitamin A or some of the B vitamins the same way? Yes, but I bet it would be a lot more costly.

They do, however, "fortify" flour with niacin and iron and other vitamins, and Iodine is added to salt. These are similar public health measures that kooks also rail against.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I may get too much fluorine. I drink a shiat ton of tea and the plant tends to uptake fluorine and grows in places that often have higher soil levels.

Fluoride in the water is a public health slam dunk and edge cases like mine are irrelevant to that. It's amazing how much we resent anything for the common good because the minute *potential* for harm, real or imagined.
 
Colonel_Angus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

noitsnot: I, for one, welcome the return to the Middle Ages.

I hear a fella can really make out as a court astrologer reading goat entrails.


Though you joke, there's a bit of truth in your post.

Most people alive today in the developed world were born in the time of modern medicine.  Vaccines prevent diseases that used to ravage entire communities (or the world).  Antibiotics not only prevent minor infections from getting out of hand and killing us, they make modern surgery possible.  As a result, most people have lost their fear of developing a serious health condition, to the point that not only do we willfully make choices every day that destroy our health (drinking, smoking, eating to the point of obesity, etc.) because all we need to do is run to the doctor to get a pill or a procedure to fix it, there are also huge swaths of the population that look at these modern "miracles" of science with suspicion.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Qellaqan: I may get too much fluorine. I drink a shiat ton of tea and the plant tends to uptake fluorine and grows in places that often have higher soil levels.

Fluoride in the water is a public health slam dunk and edge cases like mine are irrelevant to that. It's amazing how much we resent anything for the common good because the minute *potential* for harm, real or imagined.


If it's black teas, watch out for the oxalate. Gout and kidney stones.

Green tea better.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Billy Bathsalt: I have negative quantities of conspiracy in my bloodstream, but I don't particularly understand why municipal water is the best way to get fluoride into the mouths of babes.  Is it one of those things where daily consumption is necessary for dental protection, or could it be conferred by a supplement or periodic treatment?  It just seems odd that we wash our clothes and shower and water lawns with fluoride.  I had a dudebro roommate who was convinced it was a government plot to turn the populace into sheep.  All I know is that, growing up outside the US, I didn't get fluoride, and my teeth were pretty cavity-prone.

The benefit is large for a very low cost. Super cheap to add fluoride at the water treatment plant, and nobody drank bottled water back then.

Could they also add, say, vitamin A or some of the B vitamins the same way? Yes, but I bet it would be a lot more costly.

They do, however, "fortify" flour with niacin and iron and other vitamins, and Iodine is added to salt. These are similar public health measures that kooks also rail against.


Big Government tyranny, not allowing us to get pellagra!
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And the auditors will discover he's been buying less fluoride but still budgeting for the full amount

/Nice S Class you have there, Bob
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.