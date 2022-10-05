 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NJ.com)   People insist on driving through saltwater," Farrell said. "The modern automobile and saltwater do not go well together"   (nj.com) divider line
25
    More: Obvious, Long Beach Island, New Jersey, Ocean County, New Jersey, Tide, Wind, Storm surge, Coastal geography, Tropical cyclone  
•       •       •

1080 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Oct 2022 at 11:36 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What era did? Oh, right: none of them.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing they fixed that issue for the Cybertruck.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Long Beach Island Sandbar always get eroded by storms.
It's amazing that it's still there.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: What era did? Oh, right: none of them.


Lots of things don't mix well with salt water, like forever, yeah.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, but what about taffy? Huh? Yeah. You forgot about that one.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Things that don't mix with saltwater" Analyst. Now there's an easy position  - you just pick something new that's not oil-based for every report....
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geowulf - Saltwater (Official Video)
Youtube fXO-HnjLLiY
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
also when your streets flood, it means the combined sewage system most places have, is now in that water.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
AtlanticCoast63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....Saw an article this morning warning people not to try and recharge lithium batteries that were submerged in saltwater.

Oh, I know someone is going to try it anyways; but it'll be fun to watch.
 
MsStatement
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

LineNoise: also when your streets flood, it means the combined sewage system most places have, is now in that water.


Fortunately there are very few NJ communities that still have such a system, and none on any of the barrier islands. But the runoff still contains plenty of animal feces, dead things, and other stuff that can give you a nasty infection if you wade in it with an open cut.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A let better than it was in the 70s when 20% of the cars on the road were full of rusty holes.

Today, at least for premium cars, all the body panel seams are welded and the entire car is dipped into a big vat for a rust proofing electrically bonded coat followed by two or more dips in paint and a final clear coat. I can't remember the last time I saw rust on a car.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Antique car owners, check me on this: I'm going to guess that cars around 70 years and a little older could endure saltwater splash-up better than modern ones, in that their only "electronics" are a battery and a starter.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Good thing they fixed that issue for the Cybertruck.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Most cars are temporary boats. Very temporary.
 
nyclon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Of course, the right wing media are pushing the idea that electric autos would all fail during a hurricane and seawater will kill them all. Gas autos will be fine.
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

lurkey: Long Beach Island Sandbar always get eroded by storms.
It's amazing that it's still there.


Yeah, I'm sure one day it won't be, but probably at least 100 years.  Maybe a little faster if the human race continues to stick their heads in the sand to in order to ignore climate change.

As to the headline/quote, that guy ain't lyin'.  The salt water dissolves iron brake rotors like you wouldn't even know.  You couldn't pay me to drive my car through a street flooded with salt water.
 
abbarach
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Martian_Astronomer: Good thing they fixed that issue for the Cybertruck.

[Fark user image 850x477]

/Most cars are temporary boats. Very temporary.


In the event of a water landing, Elon Musk can be used as a floatation device (temporarily)...
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

abbarach: hissatsu: Martian_Astronomer: Good thing they fixed that issue for the Cybertruck.

[Fark user image 850x477]

/Most cars are temporary boats. Very temporary.

In the event of a water landing, Elon Musk can be used as a floatation device (temporarily)...


He's so full of hot air, he not only floats but can temporarily hover.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: A let better than it was in the 70s when 20% of the cars on the road were full of rusty holes.


But enough about old people
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: A let better than it was in the 70s when 20% of the cars on the road were full of rusty holes.

Today, at least for premium cars, all the body panel seams are welded and the entire car is dipped into a big vat for a rust proofing electrically bonded coat followed by two or more dips in paint and a final clear coat. I can't remember the last time I saw rust on a car.


Part that and part people don't keep cars that long anymore.  My parents never owned a car that was less than 10 years old and dad kept them running until the body fell apart which was usually mostly body putty at that point.
My 1st car was older than I was.
The minivan I use when hauling stuff to my businesses or for yard work is 14 years old, has 210k miles, drives amazing (honda) and has a little rust in front of the rear wheel wells.  Bought it 10 years ago used for 15k, 10k cash after a crappy trade in.  14 years 0 car payments and only a couple of cv joints, battery, timing chain, brakes and motor mounts....and had to have the hood repaired because the paint started to come off.  So yes cars still rust if you can find someone driving a car older than 10 or 15 years old like you did in the 80s.
I suspect with cars going up and the chip shortage you will see rust again more often.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Those old-timey horseless carriages could handle salt water much better.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
People are idiots.  And people in NJ think they are invincible.  Not a good combination.
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Dennis and the Amphibious Exploring Vehicle (Untethered Rage)
Youtube dNc7FEJmBZ0
 
Fissile
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lurkey: Long Beach Island Sandbar always get eroded by storms.
It's amazing that it's still there.


The sandbar is maintained by the State of NJ and Army Corps or Engineers.   The rich people who own houses there (which are covered by federally subsidized flood insurance) will have your ass arrested if you step foot anywhere near 'their' beach.  "GO HOME, BENNY!"
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: Antique car owners, check me on this: I'm going to guess that cars around 70 years and a little older could endure saltwater splash-up better than modern ones, in that their only "electronics" are a battery and a starter.


Eh, maybe. as soon as you get saltwater around the distributor you're dead. The WWII Jeeps that "floated" in? They had a whole sealed system and a way to pressurize the engine because there's no way to really seal an engine.
Then the whole thing had to be depressurized as soon as you landed because a pressurized crankcase makes extra work for the engine and they needed every bit of power they could muster to live. That's one of many reasons why nearly every modern engine has a PCV system, to put the engine under negative pressure and make it easier for the engine to work and make more power. The shade tree mechanic that says, "I'm gonna rip all that dang emissions crap off my engine," is an idiot.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.