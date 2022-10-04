 Skip to content
(Boston.com)   Good: disrupting the flow of opioids. Bad: disrupting the controlled flow of opioids to hospital patients by stealing them and using them yourself, you naughty nurse   (boston.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Supreme Court of the United States, Lisa Tarr, United States Attorney Rachael Rollins, Prosecution, Health Care Fraud Unit, Judiciary Act of 1789, United States, United States Department of Justice  
6 Comments     (+0 »)
BurghDude
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ohhh, naughty nurse thread!
 
stuffy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Was she going to put it in kids Halloween candy?
Fox News
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BurghDude: Ohhh, naughty nurse thread!


How about a nurse for when you've been naughty?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Actually drug interdiction only delays one's slame into that rock bottom that makes them realize they can't do drugs anymore.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What else is she supposed to do?  If a nurse is allowed to determine the Covid risk of those around her, she should be able to use opioids as she sees fit.  They're far less dangerous.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Actually drug interdiction only delays one's slame into that rock bottom that makes them realize they can't do drugs anymore.


Strange how this rock bottom phenomenon was never mentioned during the 4,000 or so years of recorded history preceding mass prohibition.
 
