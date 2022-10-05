 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCVB Boston)   Human trafficking ring broken up at two restaurants. Difficulty: no pizza   (wcvb.com) divider line
25
    More: Interesting, United States, Money, Jesse James Moraes, U.S. state, House, Hugo Giovanni Moraes, federal agents, court document  
•       •       •

805 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Oct 2022 at 5:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maybe if they hadn't tried to sneak Brazilians in, they wouldn't have gotten caught. I mean, people notice that many people.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see that "human trafficking" continues to be be expanded. Soon it will encompass jaywalking, shoplifting and giving the side-eye.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Maybe if they hadn't tried to sneak Brazilians in, they wouldn't have gotten caught. I mean, people notice that many people.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So uh

This might not be the best time to ask but... Can I still pickup my to-go order at Taste of Brazil?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happens after the debt is paid?
Do they automatically become citizens?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay now arrest DeSantis, Abbott, and Gaetz. We are all equal before the law right?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What did you expect them to do?
No one wants to work today.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: I see that "human trafficking" continues to be be expanded. Soon it will encompass jaywalking, shoplifting and giving the side-eye.


Sure, who hasn't smuggled a few dozen individuals and families into the country for extortionary sums, taken their documents, and put them to work in actual slavery conditions while paying them 100 dollars a week? BRB, I hear knocking at the door.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they find the email server?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


who would ever think this place was a brothel?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: I see that "human trafficking" continues to be be expanded. Soon it will encompass jaywalking, shoplifting and giving the side-eye.


?

Human Trafficking is the recruitment, transportation, transfer, harbouring or receipt of people through force, fraud or deception, with the aim of exploiting them for profit.


"(The source) stated they were paid $3.00 per hour, did not receive any tips, and worked 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m." the author of the affidavit wrote.

The affidavit shows that several others described similar experiences. One cooperating witness told the investigation about working at Taste of Brazil seven days per week and receiving only $100 in cash each week.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And again, just open borders. Like, fark... this whole hubbub about who we think should and shouldn't be here sure does cause a lot of atrocities on about every level, for seemingly very little reason.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: I see that "human trafficking" continues to be be expanded. Soon it will encompass jaywalking, shoplifting and giving the side-eye.


From what the article describes, it's kinda dictionary definition human trafficking.
It doesn't always involve sex work, if that's what you're thinking.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Human trafficking ring broken up at two restaurants. Difficulty: no pizza"

No pizza? I will fix that:
Fark user imageView Full Size
You're welcome.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: "Human trafficking ring broken up at two restaurants. Difficulty: no pizza"

No pizza? I will fix that:
[Fark user image image 800x525]You're welcome.


We, are those pineapples...?

No thanks. I brought my own.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: "Human trafficking ring broken up at two restaurants. Difficulty: no pizza"

No pizza? I will fix that:
[Fark user image 800x525]You're welcome.


You call that a pizza?

THIS is a pizza

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like they were smuggling in Brazilians. Sounds like a hairy situation.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Q was right!

steklo: [Fark user image 850x518]
who would ever think this place was a brothel?


"Brazilian fusion" means that there's an illegal cosmetic surgery room in the back.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Dodo David: "Human trafficking ring broken up at two restaurants. Difficulty: no pizza"

No pizza? I will fix that:
[Fark user image 800x525]You're welcome.

You call that a pizza?

THIS is a pizza

[Fark user image 680x382]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

steklo: Dodo David: "Human trafficking ring broken up at two restaurants. Difficulty: no pizza"

No pizza? I will fix that:
[Fark user image 800x525]You're welcome.

You call that a pizza?

THIS is a pizza

[Fark user image 680x382]


how the hell do you deliver that or take it home?
 
Theeng
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: What happens after the debt is paid?
Do they automatically become citizens?


Don't you worry, they find ways to make sure the debt is inescapable.
 
jmsvrsn
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
OK. Now how much covid relief money did they get?
 
Valter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Jesse James? That's a different criminal.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Those schemes get busted in Atlanta frequently. Most often they are Mexican or Salvadoran, but there was a Chinese group done not long ago.

/ You can check out anytime you like
// but you can never leave
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: steklo: Dodo David: "Human trafficking ring broken up at two restaurants. Difficulty: no pizza"

No pizza? I will fix that:
[Fark user image 800x525]You're welcome.

You call that a pizza?

THIS is a pizza

[Fark user image 680x382]

how the hell do you deliver that or take it home?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.