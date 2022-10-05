 Skip to content
Multi-vehicle accident leads to one death and injuries. Fark: From the shoot-out that followed
8
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A man was shot and killed and another was injured after a multi-car crash turned into a shootout on Broad Street in North Philadelphia on Tuesday, police said.

DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: A man was shot and killed and another was injured after a multi-car crash turned into a shootout on Broad Street in North Philadelphia on Tuesday, police said.

At least they're not Detroit.

Al Tsheimers
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is it now normal that every vehicle has a firearm in it? Someone should tell the NRA that their work here is done.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
geek_mars
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I guess we should tell Elon to make the cybertruck armored.
 
belome
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: Is it now normal that every vehicle has a firearm in it? Someone should tell the NRA that their work here is done.


Who wants to place bets on the guns being legally obtained and carried?
 
B0redd
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nice Town
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hopefully the asshole that caused the accident is the guy in the morgue.
 
