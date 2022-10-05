 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Family kidnapping mystery gets more mysterious   (cbsnews.com) divider line
22
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They're dead, Jim
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the McStays.   Or even Madalyn Murray O'Hair.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus saves!
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

puffy999: They're dead, Jim


Yup.

It's terrible, but I don't see a way for any of them to be alive.
 
Valter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Stop killing people.

Am I wrong to think this is wrong?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My guess is a trusted friend drugged them, and then had lots of help carrying them away, they may still be alive.

/I fully expect their children to be alive; and possibly not remember their parents at all, by now.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Valter: Stop killing people.

Am I wrong to think this is wrong?


If you refer to the Tattoo Placement Guide, you'll see why things went the way they did.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FTA:
Salgado attempted suicide prior to being arrested, the sheriff's office said. He was hospitalized in critical condition. The exact details of his capture were not provided.

Cyanide pill?
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Valter: Stop killing people.

Am I wrong to think this is wrong?


No, it's not wrong to want people to stop killing people. You're good.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Appears the uncle will now be known as Amansixfeetdeep Singh
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mad-n-FL: FTA:
Salgado attempted suicide prior to being arrested, the sheriff's office said. He was hospitalized in critical condition. The exact details of his capture were not provided.

Cyanide pill?


Critical condition he either jumped off something, and you'd think cops would know by now not to confront idiots on bridges; or he discovered that it's actually harder than tv makes it look to successfully ventilate your own brain.

Either way, doesn't bode well for the family at all.
 
AFKobel
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mad-n-FL: My guess is a trusted friend drugged them, and then had lots of help carrying them away, they may still be alive.

/I fully expect their children to be alive; and possibly not remember their parents at all, by now.


There's one kid... and she was kidnapped two days ago.

What are you talking about?
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mad-n-FL: FTA:
Salgado attempted suicide prior to being arrested, the sheriff's office said. He was hospitalized in critical condition. The exact details of his capture were not provided.

Cyanide pill?


A guy who kidnaps people at gunpoint probably doesn't carry cyanide pills around in case he needs to kill himself.
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: Mad-n-FL: FTA:
Salgado attempted suicide prior to being arrested, the sheriff's office said. He was hospitalized in critical condition. The exact details of his capture were not provided.

Cyanide pill?

A guy who kidnaps people at gunpoint probably doesn't carry cyanide pills around in case he needs to kill himself.


OK, then, maybe he tried to kill himself with kindness?
 
schrepjm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mad-n-FL: FTA:
Salgado attempted suicide prior to being arrested, the sheriff's office said. He was hospitalized in critical condition. The exact details of his capture were not provided.

Cyanide pill?


So he tried pulling a Leonard Lake, but didn't pull it off.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mcreadyblue: Jesus saves!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

schrepjm: Mad-n-FL: FTA:
Salgado attempted suicide prior to being arrested, the sheriff's office said. He was hospitalized in critical condition. The exact details of his capture were not provided.

Cyanide pill?

So he tried pulling a Leonard Lake, but didn't pull it off.


images2.vudu.comView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Valter: Stop killing people.

Am I wrong to think this is wrong?


Do you expect someone to disagree with a rhetorical question?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Valter: Stop killing people.

Am I wrong to think this is wrong?

If you refer to the Tattoo Placement Guide, you'll see why things went the way they did.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Not only are they dead but their skin was probably used to reupholster some carnival ride.

And how is a mug shot an "undated photo"?
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: rosekolodny: Mad-n-FL: FTA:
Salgado attempted suicide prior to being arrested, the sheriff's office said. He was hospitalized in critical condition. The exact details of his capture were not provided.

Cyanide pill?

A guy who kidnaps people at gunpoint probably doesn't carry cyanide pills around in case he needs to kill himself.

OK, then, maybe he tried to kill himself with kindness?


I tried that but I ran out of batteries.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: Mad-n-FL: FTA:
Salgado attempted suicide prior to being arrested, the sheriff's office said. He was hospitalized in critical condition. The exact details of his capture were not provided.

Cyanide pill?

A guy who kidnaps people at gunpoint probably doesn't carry cyanide pills around in case he needs to kill himself.


Where the hell does one buy a cyanide pill?
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: rosekolodny: Mad-n-FL: FTA:
Salgado attempted suicide prior to being arrested, the sheriff's office said. He was hospitalized in critical condition. The exact details of his capture were not provided.

Cyanide pill?

A guy who kidnaps people at gunpoint probably doesn't carry cyanide pills around in case he needs to kill himself.

Where the hell does one buy a cyanide pill?


KGB?

No, wait.

FSB.

Or wherever Jason Bourne works, I guess.
 
