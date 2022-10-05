 Skip to content
(YouTube)   It's day 13 of this terrible trial. The troll is not taking the stand again. It's probably the last day of this particular nightmare. It's your Jones v. Lafferty hearing   (youtube.com) divider line
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Aparrently, lardy mcdumbass there was screeching on his podcast last night that he intends to throw a tirade at the judge and then just scream FIF! at her over and over.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bloobeary: Aparrently, lardy mcdumbass there was screeching on his podcast last night that he intends to throw a tirade at the judge and then just scream FIF! at her over and over.


Bellis sounds pretty pissed off. More so than she has.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Mr. Jones has elected not to testify."

Hah, so much for his big plan to yell at the judge.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Once again, enough said (and almost ironic given what this trial's about):

"PLEASE NOTE: L&C has turned off the comments section on the Alex Jones stream due to harassing comments toward victims' families."

/ maybe not ironic
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh man, they are playing footage of his show, where he's been screaming about the judge and the trial, right into the record of the trial itself.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They just played a commercial from the show, which used footage from the trial, of the prosecutor pointing out that jones solicits donations in crypto, to solicit donations in crypto. They used the prosecutor's testimony, essentially turning him into their pitchman.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lardy's lawyer is now trying to get the charges dismissed. Good f*cking god.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no proof that Jones sold iodine pills?

What?
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lawyer's argument: yes, he's a jerk, but nobody got hurt so what's the problem? Can we go home now?
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Lardy's lawyer is now trying to get the charges dismissed. Good f*cking god.


Which is hilarious given that this is a damages trial following a default judgement because they refused to comply with discovery. This is like a team forfeiting the Super Bowl, then asking for a replay a month later.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The prosecution is now pointing out in the most legal of terms, what an idiot the defense lawyer is.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's hoping for another Perry Mason moment

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Oh man, they are playing footage of his show, where he's been screaming about the judge and the trial, right into the record of the trial itself.


Good keep the judge angry.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we really 100% SURE that the death penalty is off the table for civil suits?

/ Asking for a country I used to know.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lardy's lawyer (in so many words) : NUH-UH!

Judge: Defense motion denied. (unspoken: "sit down stupid.")
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

bloobeary: The prosecution is now pointing out in the most legal of terms, what an idiot the defense lawyer is.


Your honor the prosecution would like to refer to the precedent set in Herp v. Derp.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Lardy's lawyer is now trying to get the charges dismissed. Good f*cking god.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bloobeary: The prosecution is now pointing out in the most legal of terms, what an idiot the defense lawyer is.


Plaintiff, not prosecution. This is a civil, not criminal trial.
 
King Something
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It should be Lafferty v Jones. Jones is the defendant, not the plaintiff
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bloobeary: The prosecution is now pointing out in the most legal of terms, what an idiot the defense lawyer is.


"On a point-by-point basis, I'm going to prove beyond the shadow of any doubt that you're a complete moron. Point one, you accepted the job to defend Alex Jones. I have about 14,000 more points I could follow up with, but point one nails it so well the others are redundant."
 
Mukster
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Here's hoping for another Perry Mason moment

[Fark user image image 300x498]


Less Perry Mason and more KentuckyFried Movie is my guess.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
farknuts's lawyer "We have to tell the jury there may be more chances to get money out of my client, if we don't they may try to get as much as possible out of him right now."
Judge: "Yep. They sure could. Moving on..."
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I hope after all the trials a bunch of forensic accountants crawl up Jones ass and make a home there and bleed him dry.
 
