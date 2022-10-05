 Skip to content
(Vox)   Today in you're doing it wrong news: vacationing   (vox.com)
25
•       •       •

25 Comments
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size


One slip-up and you fall into the ocean....
 
h2ogate [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody goes to Italy anymore. It's always too crowded.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What the fark is a vacation?
 
Fereals
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mr. Tweedy: What the fark is a vacation?


Ive heard rumor that some people can afford to not work.
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Go fark yourself, knower of all things travel, Positano is awesome!
 
robodog
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mr. Tweedy: What the fark is a vacation?


Some of my coworkers seem to be asking that every year even though they get 4 weeks and are paid enough to afford one. I don't get it, I tried to negotiate an extra 2 weeks a year but couldn't get it. I use all of my days and have for the last 20 years after an employer went from rollover to none with only weeks of notice.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Breaking News: calling things a tourist trap is too boomer, lets call it instagraming. That way we can yell at kids these days, and pretend us and our parents didn't drag out the Kodak for 100 pictures back in the 70s.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The proper way to vacation when poor:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Was in Italy recently the the article is right. Too many tourists. Ugh.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just go to a place you think you'll enjoy and can afford. Make sure research it beforehand to make sure you can get to all the fun places without being stuck at overcrowded tourist traps. My wife and I do Atlantic City each year since it's inexpensive, close by in Jersey, we love pools (Ocean Casino Resort has the best roof pool out of all of the casino hotels), and it's close to the other resort towns (Wildwood, Ocean City (NJ), LBI, etc.) that we can enjoy the area and I can get my pinball addiction fulfilled!
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm headed down to see my parents in Florida on Sunday, I'll fly back up the following Saturday.

It'll be nice to have a week with no fixed plans.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x566]

One slip-up and you fall into the ocean....


More likely onto a neighbor's roof.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Going to San Antonio.  Why the fark would I do that?
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I was there in the 1990's during the spring for a day and it was great, not many tourists. I was there in the winter recently for a few hours and it was nice because nobody goes there in the winter (I don't like people so that works for me). I would imagine in the summer it would be terrible with terrible traffic too. Nice place to visit, wouldn't want to stay there. Also, love the instagram pic of the woman sitting on a nice clean comforter on a dirty roof that she was probably not supposed to be on. I guess she was too poor to get a nice terrace room.
 
muphasta
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My wife took my eldest to Italy back in June/July for 18 days after he graduated high school. 
She is the ultimate planner and worked everything out, reserved all the AirBnBs/hotels/trains/etc ahead of time.
I could have gone, but I HATE travelling. By me not going, their budget expanded the $4-6k that my airfare, additional accomodation space/train/food/etc costs would have devoured.

I've always felt that while I may be able to afford to "get there", I can't afford much once I am there. 
I've heard that "such and such" a place has "great shopping!!!". Great! But I can't afford to shop there once I've paid to get there. The cost of baggage on airlines is disgusting to me now and taking an empty suitcase at a stupid cost just to fill it up w/souvenirs or whatever is pointless. My house is too small to display anything. 

Yes, I am a travel grump. I told my wife the year before we went to a Club Med in Mexico that I was never leaving the country again. 2 years later we were in the UK... But this time I mean it! I'm never leaving the US again. 

I've spent enough time overseas (1.5 years in Iceland, 2 years in Germany,) 2 trips to Italy, 2 trips to the UK, Canada/Mexico... I've seen enough.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x566]

One slip-up and you fall into the ocean....


Well that would be difficult, considering that the nearest ocean is over 1500 miles away from there.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
at this point i think "taking your kids" should be on the list.

\good thing i'm predisposed to loving those little shiats.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x566]

One slip-up and you fall into the ocean....


Q-bert's #1 destination
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

flamark: Was in Italy recently the the article is right. Too many tourists. Ugh.


Depends where you go. Everyone tends to go to Florence, Venice, and Rome. There are more tourists there than locals, it seems. Conversely, Sanremo, Torino, Milano, Lake Como, Aosta, and Cortina d'Ampezzo are all so much better than the more traveled areas of Italy and they're not overrun with tourists. Of course, they're all on the north where I prefer to go, so I'm cool with that.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is it because everyone wants you to download their app to do stuff?
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't know, I kinda get it. First off - I don't really pay attention to Instagram, so I tend to miss these kinds of places altogether. Second - I've always tended to stray from the normal path other take anyway. We haven't done much internationally, but even so, they haven't been places we've sought out before. Just had the ability to grab cheap flights with points when something interesting popped up

Like Costa Rica. Had a few friends tell us to stay in Tamarindo and get to Arenal. We stayed in a house on a hill in Guanacaste and went to Rincon de la Vieja instead. Not the slightest bit busy, great hiking and damn near had a lagoon with a waterfall to ourselves. We visited Tamarindo for a portion of a day, found it way too crowded and bailed.

Or Tenerife. "Stay in Playa de las Americas!", people said. We got an AirBnb in Santa Ursula and used Puerto de la Cruz as our jumping off point. We did a whale watching tour out of Playa, and again, were glad we didn't stay there.
 
fsufan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If you are following vacation advice from "internet influencers", then yes subby, you're doing it wrong.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I went to Italy in August. It was claustrophobic, as TFA describes. I didn't go to this place but I went to Bellagio. It was absolutely gorgeous and worth the trip but it was SO crowded.

Also really hot. Never go to Italy in August if you can help it.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I follow this guy's advice:

d3dqioy2sca31t.cloudfront.netView Full Size


/and get stoned out of my mind
 
Krieghund
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sounds like the article writer would be happier vacationing in the off season.

I know I am.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

