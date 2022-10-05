 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Putin's £90m megayacht now on the run as a 'Killer Whale' after fleeing port near Nato countries because of his nuclear threat. We might want to think about harpoon missiles for this   (thesun.ie) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"The vessel is believed to have turned off its AIS transponders which means it cannot be tracked"

Ha. HahahHahhshaaashhhaHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA*SNERK*HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA*GASP*HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA


D-14
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: "The vessel is believed to have turned off its AIS transponders which means it cannot be tracked"


So when it sinks, nobody will notice or help.

I'm not even sympathetic to the crew.  Sink it, let them drown, they know they work for a monster.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: vudukungfu: "The vessel is believed to have turned off its AIS transponders which means it cannot be tracked"

So when it sinks, nobody will notice or help.

I'm not even sympathetic to the crew.  Sink it, let them drown, they know they work for a monster.


If you tell me it's oar powered w/ slaves chained up, w/ the drum beats and everything, I'd believe it.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: Unsung_Hero: vudukungfu: "The vessel is believed to have turned off its AIS transponders which means it cannot be tracked"

So when it sinks, nobody will notice or help.

I'm not even sympathetic to the crew.  Sink it, let them drown, they know they work for a monster.

If you tell me it's oar powered w/ slaves chained up, w/ the drum beats and everything, I'd believe it.


OK, I'd be sympathetic to the crew then.  But they're not chained slaves, they're just willing to take money more than they care about working for an evil man.
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doubt it'll make a stop here in Azores but wouldn't be surprised if it came close.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nice boat.
 
darinwil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should take an untrackable helicopter to his untrackable boat and become crew on an untrackable submarine.

/untrackable
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that valuation up to date?  Matters a great deal what with the Pound recently having its' front fall off.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Navy should put a Virginia class on it and cruise alongside submerged with periscope up.

And a banner on the periscope that says "Soon....."
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, you don't just change the name of a ship. It is an involved ritual that involves an appeal to the gods of the deep. But what would these idiots know about the sea anyway they're just buying wedding tackle extenders.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: "The vessel is believed to have turned off its AIS transponders which means it cannot be tracked"

Ha. HahahHahhshaaashhhaHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA*SNERK*HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA*GASP*HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA


D-14


Military vessels routinely operate with AIS turned off, this is like saying no one can see your car because you turned off your headlights.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: vudukungfu: "The vessel is believed to have turned off its AIS transponders which means it cannot be tracked"

Ha. HahahHahhshaaashhhaHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA*SNERK*HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA*GASP*HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA


D-14

Military vessels routinely operate with AIS turned off, this is like saying no one can see your car because you turned off your headlights.


That only works on PA state troopers once you get off the highway.

*cough*
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The floating mansion, formerly called Graceful, was last seen headed for St Petersburg..."

That's odd...Mar A Lardo is on the Atlantic side.
 
darinwil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: vudukungfu: "The vessel is believed to have turned off its AIS transponders which means it cannot be tracked"

Ha. HahahHahhshaaashhhaHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA*SNERK*HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA*GASP*HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA


D-14

Military vessels routinely operate with AIS turned off, this is like saying no one can see your car because you turned off your headlights.


That works sometimes...at night lol, maybe they will crash into a tree!
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Trocadero: Unsung_Hero: vudukungfu: "The vessel is believed to have turned off its AIS transponders which means it cannot be tracked"

So when it sinks, nobody will notice or help.

I'm not even sympathetic to the crew.  Sink it, let them drown, they know they work for a monster.

If you tell me it's oar powered w/ slaves chained up, w/ the drum beats and everything, I'd believe it.

OK, I'd be sympathetic to the crew then.  But they're not chained slaves, they're just willing to take money more than they care about working for an evil man.


Option 1:  Work on Putin's mega-yacht.

Option 2: Be conscripted to join the Ukraine invasion.

Option 3: Execution by AA gun

which do you choose?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Normally I'd say: the boat is innocent in all of this, don't wreck it, but fark these oligarch boats, they're a farking abomination.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

neongoats: Normally I'd say: the boat is innocent in all of this, don't wreck it, but fark these oligarch boats, they're a farking abomination.


The ocean is innocent.  Seize the boat, turn it in to NATO navy hands, disassemble it safely.
 
fat boy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Never a pirate around when you need one.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Trocadero: Unsung_Hero: vudukungfu: "The vessel is believed to have turned off its AIS transponders which means it cannot be tracked"

So when it sinks, nobody will notice or help.

I'm not even sympathetic to the crew.  Sink it, let them drown, they know they work for a monster.

If you tell me it's oar powered w/ slaves chained up, w/ the drum beats and everything, I'd believe it.

OK, I'd be sympathetic to the crew then.  But they're not chained slaves, they're just willing to take money more than they care about working for an evil man.


Spoiler alert:  If you work on a "Mega Yacht", you work for an evil man.  If you don't strip it for fittings and sell the hull for scrap, then you're an evil man too :-)
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fat boy: Never a pirate around when you need one.


arr, ye got a point
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: "The vessel is believed to have turned off its AIS transponders which means it cannot be tracked"

Ha. HahahHahhshaaashhhaHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA*SNERK*HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA*GASP*HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA


D-14


The only good thing about the Sun was the page 3 girl, and they quit printing that. :(
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Титаник 2
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Make them all hospital ships. Use them to ferry and exchange prisoners. Turn them into research vessels. Use them to combat pirates off of Somalia.

Distribute the capital to do something constructive.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ready to go!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They renamed it after a boat that wasn't big enough, got sunk, and its captain eaten?  That doesn't sound very lucky.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fat boy: Never a pirate around when you need one.


They banned letters of marque ages ago, but if they start re-issuing them...
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just up and sink the farking thing.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Jesus more garbage from the Brit tabloids. Do we not have real sources, instead of these gossip rags? At least they didn't turn it into a fashion story like Daily Mail does, so I guess there's that.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The sea is a cruel mistress. You never know when a rogue wave will come at you from out of nowhere.

/too bad the boys in Langley ain't been worth shiat since daddy made them stop dealing coke
 
Clockwork Kumquat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Killer Whale, eh? You mean, Orca? Okay.

top10films.co.ukView Full Size
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Nuc_E
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I know ita a Killer Whale, but you can't let Harpoons have all the fun.


I'm certain there's a Virginia skipper that might like some Mk 48 torpedo practice.

Of course, maybe the Air Force can have some fun.

https://maritime-executive.com/article/video-u-s-air-force-develops-a-precision-guided-anti-ship-bomb
 
Percise1
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Pictures show the 270ft ship has been renamed Kocatka, the Russian for killer whale.

The vessel is believed to have turned off its AIS transponders which means it cannot be tracked

I know this has been beaten to death already, but I really need to get a few kicks in too.
The thought that a ship almost a football field long is now invisible because they turned off their transponders... LOL.
The radar signature is HUGE.
The thermal signature is HUGE.
That thing called SINER or whatever.
You can see it from space (satellite).
You could keep a drone over it indefinitely.
But the beacon is off, and God loves you...
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Jesus more garbage from the Brit tabloids. Do we not have real sources, instead of these gossip rags? At least they didn't turn it into a fashion story like Daily Mail does, so I guess there's that.


Yeah, I'm alittle confused about their interpretation. Putin's yacht is obviously a chess piece and he has moved it into play. I assume nobody believes it's a civilian craft, or wise to leave alone. By moving it around, he makes NATO scramble resources to follow it. if nothing else, it's at least trawling French/UK/Spanish subs.

And for all we know, his personal friend Berlusconi is on it, acting as a human shield.
 
Theeng
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Also, it's a freaking yacht, no need to waste an ASM on it, the list of naval hardware that can take care of it is longer  than the list of those that can't.  shiat just get a couple dudes on a speedboat with a machine gun and rpg.
 
Percise1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Nuc_E: I know ita a Killer Whale, but you can't let Harpoons have all the fun.


I'm certain there's a Virginia skipper that might like some Mk 48 torpedo practice.

Of course, maybe the Air Force can have some fun.

https://maritime-executive.com/article/video-u-s-air-force-develops-a-precision-guided-anti-ship-bomb


1 Warthog, 1 pass, lengthwise with the echo of "BBBBBRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRTTTTTTTTTTT", and now you have 2 ships 1/2 the size... for a moment.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Acquire" the yacht and give it to the Ukrainian Navy and let them park it next to the Moskva.
 
Theeng
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Percise1: Nuc_E: I know ita a Killer Whale, but you can't let Harpoons have all the fun.


I'm certain there's a Virginia skipper that might like some Mk 48 torpedo practice.

Of course, maybe the Air Force can have some fun.

https://maritime-executive.com/article/video-u-s-air-force-develops-a-precision-guided-anti-ship-bomb

1 Warthog, 1 pass, lengthwise with the echo of "BBBBBRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRTTTTTTTTTTT", and now you have 2 ships 1/2 the size... for a moment.


Or we could use a plane that isn't obsolete as fark and instantly identifiable American, hell just take a crop duster and toss a bomb or two on it.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The sea is a cruel mistress. You never know when a rogue wave will come at you from out of nowhere.


You have to swing the ship around and face the rogue wave head on, or it'll wash over your deck and sweep away your crew and there'll be no one left to sing "Leave Her Johnny, Leave Her."
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Theeng: Also, it's a freaking yacht, no need to waste an ASM on it, the list of naval hardware that can take care of it is longer  than the list of those that can't.  shiat just get a couple dudes on a speedboat with a machine gun and rpg.


I just spent the walk home from the bar thinking about drill motors that work underwater and drill bit diameter etc. I decided to stop at another bar anyway...

/Just in case they make a stop here in the middle of nowhere
//Don't have any scuba gear though
///Three slashie snorkel corps ftw
 
olorin604
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Phaedrus the Vague
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Putin's £90m megayacht changes name to 'Killer Whale' and flees port near Nato countries after his nuclear threat"

What a pointless article and needlessly breathless headline. "Flees port" "after nuclear threat"-- two technically correct facts that likely have nothing to do with one another. Just as likely it went from one russian port to another to move a mistress around.
 
Fereals
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: "The vessel is believed to have turned off its AIS transponders which means it cannot be tracked"

Ha. HahahHahhshaaashhhaHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA*SNERK*HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA*GASP*HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA


D-14


One of the reasons you leave them on is so they don't get hit by military missile drills.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Be a shame if it were to just disappear completely from the Baltic Sea with all hands, never to be seen again.
 
Theeng
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: Theeng: Also, it's a freaking yacht, no need to waste an ASM on it, the list of naval hardware that can take care of it is longer  than the list of those that can't.  shiat just get a couple dudes on a speedboat with a machine gun and rpg.

I just spent the walk home from the bar thinking about drill motors that work underwater and drill bit diameter etc. I decided to stop at another bar anyway...

/Just in case they make a stop here in the middle of nowhere
//Don't have any scuba gear though
///Three slashie snorkel corps ftw


Something of that size would be difficult to meaningfully damage via drill before you'd be discovered, explosives are the way to go.  Explosives below the waterline are the best way to take down a ship quickly, heck if they suck ass at damage control above the waterline explosions work well too.

CSB: When I was onboard my first ship we sank a derelict fishing vessel out at sea, it took an absurd amount of fire (gun shoot was limited to 25mm and under fire, non-HE) to sink it.  So much so that it caught fire from the bullets hiatting it before it sank.

If you're looking to sink a ship quick you'd be amazed at how slow gunfire is to sink a ship, so drills would have the same problem unless you knew where to drill.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How easy is Königsberg (or whatever the Rusky's call it these days) to blockade.

I'm sure that is no longer a civilian yacht, but more of a militarized, possibly nuclear, threat machine, asking to become a submarine.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fat boy: Never a pirate around when you need one.


Farkin' global warming, man.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Theeng: Percise1: Nuc_E: I know ita a Killer Whale, but you can't let Harpoons have all the fun.


I'm certain there's a Virginia skipper that might like some Mk 48 torpedo practice.

Of course, maybe the Air Force can have some fun.

https://maritime-executive.com/article/video-u-s-air-force-develops-a-precision-guided-anti-ship-bomb

1 Warthog, 1 pass, lengthwise with the echo of "BBBBBRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRTTTTTTTTTTT", and now you have 2 ships 1/2 the size... for a moment.

Or we could use a plane that isn't obsolete as fark and instantly identifiable American, hell just take a crop duster and toss a bomb or two on it.


So, go all Steven Seagal in a bar on it?  People who cruise around waiting for some rich a-hole to drop in aren't necessarily living the dream.  Or maybe they are, but do they deserve a death sentence for it?
 
Theeng
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fereals: vudukungfu: "The vessel is believed to have turned off its AIS transponders which means it cannot be tracked"

Ha. HahahHahhshaaashhhaHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA*SNERK*HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA*GASP*HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA


D-14

One of the reasons you leave them on is so they don't get hit by military missile drills.


You leave them on so in case of a collision you don't get annihilated by the courts, and to reduce the chance of getting hit by another ship.  AIS is an incredibly useful tool at sea, and the info it gives to other ships drastically  reduces the chance of other ships hiatting you.  Just knowing someone's course, speed, and location is so insanely helpful it's hard for me to overstate it.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Theeng: Fereals: vudukungfu: "The vessel is believed to have turned off its AIS transponders which means it cannot be tracked"

Ha. HahahHahhshaaashhhaHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA*SNERK*HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA*GASP*HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA


D-14

One of the reasons you leave them on is so they don't get hit by military missile drills.

You leave them on so in case of a collision you don't get annihilated by the courts, and to reduce the chance of getting hit by another ship.  AIS is an incredibly useful tool at sea, and the info it gives to other ships drastically  reduces the chance of other ships hiatting you.  Just knowing someone's course, speed, and location is so insanely helpful it's hard for me to overstate it.


How many bond villain mega yachts have you been on and how did you survive enough times from their destruction to know the insurance claims process?
 
