(KY3 Springfield)   Person puts up a "Stranger Things" theme Halloween decoration. Has to shutter it because of ONE complaint   (ky3.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Need to put a sign up saying:
If you are disappointed that stranger things homage is no longer up it is because of the person in (the address) home.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I can kind of see the neighbors point.  It's like the yahoos who put the mega christmas light shows and the neighbors can't get to their houses because of all the gawkers.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I've seen stranger things.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If it's just about traffic flow.

Put up a renta gate and hire a rentacop guard (they're cheap) to only allow X number of cars in an hour.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'd ignore the neighbor and put up even more decorations.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I can kind of see the neighbors point.  It's like the yahoos who put the mega christmas light shows and the neighbors can't get to their houses because of all the gawkers.


Came here to say "actually...it's kind of a valid complaint".
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Iterated prisoner's dilemma. Time to screw over the neighbor!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Possibly angered by the crowds

And we're done. If you turn the neighborhood into a non-stop drive-thru of gawkers, yeah, I can see the irritation.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Walker: I'd ignore the neighbor and put up even more decorations.


The last line states they're "talking to the city" to see what they can do to let it go back up again, which would mean it's the city that told them no.  Go ahead and tell your local law enforcement to go fark themselves when they tell you the city has decided that it needs to not be up, see how that works out for you
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Go the extra mile: light that sucker up at night and blast "Running Up That Hill" on repeat.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

optikeye: If it's just about traffic flow.

Put up a renta gate and hire a rentacop guard (they're cheap) to only allow X number of cars in an hour.


This. Some consideration for the neighbors, even the tolerant ones, would go a long way, especially if the obvious intent was to attract folks outside the neighborhood to see your Halloween display.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Tell your neighbor to kiss your ass. I'm the only non-Jew on my street. I'm also the only one that puts up Christmas decorations. First year, the HOA said "we don't do that". Been doing it 7 years in a row now. I simply explained to them that I have a Fark account and can be a very severe ITG when I want to be
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Walker: I'd ignore the neighbor and put up even more decorations.


Same attitude is why anti-vaxxers exist.
 
Elzar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
First world problems - if we had more high-density housing, this wouldn't be a problem - because no one would be putting up huge farking displays outside their commie blocks.

On the other had, move to the farking country if you don't like suburban nonsense. Then you too can complain about damned city folk and their godless heathen satan worship/stranger things fetishes.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'd bet my left nut the same guy complains about how he doesn't know his neighbors and no one who lives near him is friendly, like the old days.

Pro tip: in the old days people either let things slide and saw the fun in such things
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yeah... I've never lived anywhere where a neighbor's complaint about your holiday decorations was ever considered a reason to take them down. (The decorations, not the neighbor.)

In Michigan, at least in the neighborhoods I've lived in, if the neighbors don't like it that's tough. Suck it up. I put up with neighbors running their lawnmower and edge trimmer and leaf/grass blower and sprinkler every damn day in spring and summer, and most of fall. Sometimes the lawn worshipers start at 7 AM. So they get to put up with my yard full of skeletons, tombstones, screaming things, and lights for ONE month a year.

And if they don't like it, tough titties.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
One person has to ruin it for everyone else, don't they?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Need to put a sign up saying:
If you are disappointed that stranger things homage is no longer up it is because of the person in (the address) home.


Also he has lots of valuable stuff.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Walker: I'd ignore the neighbor and put up even more decorations.


It wasn't the decorations it was the traffic.  Taking down the decorations isn't going to stop people from looking for it since the video is out.
Maybe they should have not posted it on social media but since shares and likes are the ONLY reason to anything that would be silly.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
'One neighbor has accused them of bringing negative attention to the neighborhood, endangering the community's children and making the neighborhood the target of possible home invasions because of all the spectators, the family said."

Yeah, gonna go ahead and go against the usual 'no fun allowed' fark brigade (who ironically hate HOAs) and say fark these neighbors. Fark em right in their ass with the stick that's already stuck up there.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

optikeye: If it's just about traffic flow.

Put up a renta gate and hire a rentacop guard (they're cheap) to only allow X number of cars in an hour.


That would just make the complaint right, with people who live there not being able to get to their own homes.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BizarreMan: I can kind of see the neighbors point.  It's like the yahoos who put the mega christmas light shows and the neighbors can't get to their houses because of all the gawkers.


FTFA: that one neighbor has accused them of bringing negative attention to the neighborhood, endangering the community's children and making the neighborhood the target of possible home invasions because of all the spectators, the family said.

It's not about the traffic, it's about those people coming into their neighborhood. Neighbor's a racist fark.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FormlessOne: Walker: I'd ignore the neighbor and put up even more decorations.

Same attitude is why anti-vaxxers exist.


Weird comparison, but OK.

I'm gonna knock on your door at Christmas and tell you to take down your Christmas decorations.
Will you:
A. Immediately take them down
B. Tell me to f*ck off

I think it will be the second one,.
Congratulations, you now agree with me.
 
