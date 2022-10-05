 Skip to content
(MSN)   Dome Home Boned   (msn.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Everything we see will remind us of it...
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Built by an amateur inventor in the eighties to be self-sustaining, solar-powered and hurricane-resistant

And an amateur the inventor will remain.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.

From this...

Fark user imageView Full Size



...to this...

Fark user imageView Full Size



"NO, climate change isn't a thing! Look at this snowball I'm waving around!!!..."
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Wow.

From this...

[Fark user image 768x538]


...to this...

[Fark user image 768x576]


"NO, climate change isn't a thing! Look at this snowball I'm waving around!!!..."


And that took less than 20 years.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎵And so castles built on sand
Melt into the sea eventually🎵
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Wow.

From this...

[Fark user image image 768x538]


...to this...

[Fark user image image 768x576]


"NO, climate change isn't a thing! Look at this snowball I'm waving around!!!..."


Not that you're wrong about climate change in general, but do you think these were more susceptible to a cat 4 hurricane than they would have been in the 80s? Or that such hurricanes were once-in-a-lifetime events previously?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: Built by an amateur inventor in the eighties to be self-sustaining, solar-powered and hurricane-resistant

And an amateur the inventor will remain.


He was smart enough to say "Hurricane Resistant" and not "Hurricane Proof".

/Such as there is no such thing as a "Bullet Proof Vest" just a bullet resistant vest
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Failed home development failed.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barricaded Gunman: gopher321: Wow.

From this...

[Fark user image 768x538]


...to this...

[Fark user image 768x576]


"NO, climate change isn't a thing! Look at this snowball I'm waving around!!!..."

And that took less than 20 years.


You sure you don't mean 40 years?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile...at the Hall of Justice.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have gone with "Bomed."

Which of course means "medical treatment for multisport athletes."
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We yearn to swim for dome, but our only home is boned
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats too bad.  My buddy and took the boat out there to go fishing a bunch of times a couple years back.  They were pretty cool to see.  Tho i suppose the fishing is probably going to get even better around where they were cause there are now more even places for fish to hide.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like these

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Xanadu_Houses

https://houseandhistory.com/xanadu-house/
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Wow.

From this...

[Fark user image 768x538]


...to this...

[Fark user image 768x576]


"NO, climate change isn't a thing! Look at this snowball I'm waving around!!!..."


Republican talking point: That's not climate change, it's just natural erosion. Ocean levels are rising because rocks fall into the ocean. They really say this:

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/388161-gop-lawmaker-says-rocks-falling-into-the-ocean-is-causing-higher/
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
gnarly, dude
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Barricaded Gunman: gopher321: Wow.

From this...

[Fark user image 768x538]


...to this...

[Fark user image 768x576]


"NO, climate change isn't a thing! Look at this snowball I'm waving around!!!..."

And that took less than 20 years.

You sure you don't mean 40 years?


This is why we need a doctor in this thread.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 850x272]


I guess America's penis is experiencing shrinkage.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pretty cool design with foam and cement. especially for when he built it. water catching and solar

seems way ahead of its time in tech.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Wow.

From this...

[Fark user image 768x538]


...to this...

[Fark user image 768x576]


"NO, climate change isn't a thing! Look at this snowball I'm waving around!!!..."


Snark aside you're talking barrier Islands. I grew up on one and erosion is a yearly thing. In Ocean City NJ every winter we would lose beaches to nor'easters. Every spring they would run a line from the bay to a dredge of the beaches and pump sand to replenish the beaches. Every year. Not denying climate change but it did not cause that amount of erosion.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Domes actually are very resistant to high winds.  More people in high wind areas should be building them.

Stilt construction is also very good against flooding.

So, two points for him.

-50 points for building on the beach basically at sea level.  Plans are only as good as their weakest link.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Treasured" - Thorreally.gif ?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm reminded of the small town direction "make a left where the burned out house used to be".
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Walker: Republican talking point: That's not climate change, it's just natural erosion. Ocean levels are rising because rocks fall into the ocean.


Rolls eyes.

It IS natural shifting of a barrier island/peninsula. The sea level has gone up about 115mm these domes were built. Most men have a bigger wang than that. Climate change is important but it has nothing to do with this.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Walker: gopher321: Wow.

From this...

[Fark user image 768x538]


...to this...

[Fark user image 768x576]


"NO, climate change isn't a thing! Look at this snowball I'm waving around!!!..."

Republican talking point: That's not climate change, it's just natural erosion. Ocean levels are rising because rocks fall into the ocean. They really say this:

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/388161-gop-lawmaker-says-rocks-falling-into-the-ocean-is-causing-higher/


That's such a stupid idea that even with evidence, I'm still having trouble believing somebody thought that.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Walker: gopher321: Wow.

From this...

[Fark user image 768x538]


...to this...

[Fark user image 768x576]


"NO, climate change isn't a thing! Look at this snowball I'm waving around!!!..."

Republican talking point: That's not climate change, it's just natural erosion. Ocean levels are rising because rocks fall into the ocean. They really say this:

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/388161-gop-lawmaker-says-rocks-falling-into-the-ocean-is-causing-higher/

That's such a stupid idea that even with evidence, I'm still having trouble believing somebody thought that.


Google Hank Johnson Guam tipping over. It's a classic.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Barricaded Gunman: gopher321: Wow.

From this...

[Fark user image 768x538]


...to this...

[Fark user image 768x576]


"NO, climate change isn't a thing! Look at this snowball I'm waving around!!!..."

And that took less than 20 years.

You sure you don't mean 40 years?


I'm sure:  "Beginning in the early 2000s, hurricanes and erosion ate away at the land where the Cape Romano dome home sat. By this year, it was hundreds of feet off the shore..."
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

madgonad: Walker: Republican talking point: That's not climate change, it's just natural erosion. Ocean levels are rising because rocks fall into the ocean.

Rolls eyes.

It IS natural shifting of a barrier island/peninsula. The sea level has gone up about 115mm these domes were built. Most men have a bigger wang than that. Climate change is important but it has nothing to do with this.


*Nervously divides 115 into 25.4*

Whew!

/I know you did it too
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 850x272]


If you don't read the captions, it's easy to imagine that they're just walking off into the ocean together.
 
TWX
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: Domes actually are very resistant to high winds.  More people in high wind areas should be building them.

Stilt construction is also very good against flooding.

So, two points for him.

-50 points for building on the beach basically at sea level.  Plans are only as good as their weakest link.


That's what I was thinking.  If the structure had been built on granite then its erosion into the sea would have taken centuries, not years.  Instead it was built on probably the second-least permanent surface available, and one that the movement of wind and water could readily take away regardless of why that wind and water is moving.

I suppose someone could try to construct a lagoon-home leveraging erosion to make the cost to build cheaper, basically construct the entire thing while one has land for construction equipment, drilling or driving piles down to bedrock to build an incredibly robust structure that will withstand the land eroding away around it in the coming years, but this dome house doesn't look like that was what its owners had in mind.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: gopher321: Wow.

From this...

[Fark user image 768x538]


...to this...

[Fark user image 768x576]


"NO, climate change isn't a thing! Look at this snowball I'm waving around!!!..."

Snark aside you're talking barrier Islands. I grew up on one and erosion is a yearly thing. In Ocean City NJ every winter we would lose beaches to nor'easters. Every spring they would run a line from the bay to a dredge of the beaches and pump sand to replenish the beaches. Every year. Not denying climate change but it did not cause that amount of erosion.


I want to take that sand pump and shoot it at the owners of Jilly's until they agree to fix their damn pinball machines!
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Red Shirt Blues: gopher321: Wow.

From this...

[Fark user image 768x538]


...to this...

[Fark user image 768x576]


"NO, climate change isn't a thing! Look at this snowball I'm waving around!!!..."

Snark aside you're talking barrier Islands. I grew up on one and erosion is a yearly thing. In Ocean City NJ every winter we would lose beaches to nor'easters. Every spring they would run a line from the bay to a dredge of the beaches and pump sand to replenish the beaches. Every year. Not denying climate change but it did not cause that amount of erosion.

I want to take that sand pump and shoot it at the owners of Jilly's until they agree to fix their damn pinball machines!


Ah Jilly's. Many many hours of my youth wasted there. Although summer of 1982 I was number one one Pole Position for over a month.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gopher321: Wow.

From this...

[Fark user image 768x538]


...to this...

[Fark user image 768x576]


"NO, climate change isn't a thing! Look at this snowball I'm waving around!!!..."


No.

From this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


to this

Fark user imageView Full Size


to this

Fark user imageView Full Size


Ian did 'em a favor.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gopher321: Wow.

From this...

[Fark user image 768x538]


...to this...

[Fark user image 768x576]


"NO, climate change isn't a thing! Look at this snowball I'm waving around!!!..."


It was built on a sandy barrier island in a hurricane-prone area. Climate change may have sped its destruction, but even without it that place had a limited lifespan.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
When I first read the headline, I thought it was about this place in Kissimmee:

houseandhistory.comView Full Size


But I guess it was torn down in 2005.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: When I first read the headline, I thought it was about this place in Kissimmee:

[houseandhistory.com image 850x953]

But I guess it was torn down in 2005.


If storm surge reaches Kissimmee we would have bigger things to worry about.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: DarkSoulNoHope: Red Shirt Blues: gopher321: Wow.

From this...

[Fark user image 768x538]


...to this...

[Fark user image 768x576]


"NO, climate change isn't a thing! Look at this snowball I'm waving around!!!..."

Snark aside you're talking barrier Islands. I grew up on one and erosion is a yearly thing. In Ocean City NJ every winter we would lose beaches to nor'easters. Every spring they would run a line from the bay to a dredge of the beaches and pump sand to replenish the beaches. Every year. Not denying climate change but it did not cause that amount of erosion.

I want to take that sand pump and shoot it at the owners of Jilly's until they agree to fix their damn pinball machines!

Ah Jilly's. Many many hours of my youth wasted there. Although summer of 1982 I was number one one Pole Position for over a month.


I am curious how they were on repairs back then as opposed to now with their pinball machines?  They used to barely fix them during the summer, yet for the longest time had it where old and new machines were both 25 cents (I started my pinball trek to Ocean City and other places in Cape May and Atlantic Counties in 2005 when I finally could afford my first car; I'm from Monmouth County) so it was a tradeoff for cheap games with lackluster repairs, and their machines' repair quality offseason was actually decent. These days post-Covid restrictions, the older machines (non-lcd screen) are 25 cents and the newer machines are 50 cents and I think their repairs are as lackluster offseason as they are during the summer (plus they never update the machines' game software, the easiest "fix" they can ever do with the post-2006 pinball machines).
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: madgonad: Walker: Republican talking point: That's not climate change, it's just natural erosion. Ocean levels are rising because rocks fall into the ocean.

Rolls eyes.

It IS natural shifting of a barrier island/peninsula. The sea level has gone up about 115mm these domes were built. Most men have a bigger wang than that. Climate change is important but it has nothing to do with this.

*Nervously divides 115 into 25.4*

Whew!

/I know you did it too


Did not.

-picks up metric ruler and copy of Cat Fancy-
 
