(Mational Day Calendar)   Everybody get funky. Everybody get on the goodfoot. Awwwwww yeah   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
24
posted to Main » on 05 Oct 2022 at 10:05 AM



UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tear the roof off the mother, sucker....
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This day was made for me because I spend some part of my day every day in the funk. We'll all be good as long as nobody steps on my funk.

Parliament - P-Funk (Wants to Get Funked Up) (1975)
Youtube ZyJzylk8d_M
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
James Gang - Funk #49
Youtube U_qHU_6Ofc0
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, I wish funk would come back.
 
Valter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Like this?

📺Soda City Funk
Youtube zhIScvlFn2w
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I wish I still had the picture. When my wife and I were in Budapest, we went to lunch at a place that apparently doubled as a nightclub in the evenings. There was a giant purple sign on the wall that said in English, "EVERY NIGHT PROPER FUNKY MUSIC!"

Also, I had a duck sandwich. When it was served, there were French fries in it. Anyone who's lived in Pittsburgh would know why it's amusing to travel to Europe and be served a sandwich with fries in it.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Electro in the Key of Funk
Youtube fV1vBjgtvXM
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Who comes up with this shiat?
Who cares.
We want the Funk!
 
Valter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Who comes up with this shiat?
Who cares.
We want the Funk!


Anybody can make a "national day" of anything. It's as official as you want it to be. Or not if the case may be.

I declare tomorrow should be the National Day of Thursday. But only this year.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Bring in the Funk
Youtube ZreoccEdnbs
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I wish I still had the picture. When my wife and I were in Budapest, we went to lunch at a place that apparently doubled as a nightclub in the evenings. There was a giant purple sign on the wall that said in English, "EVERY NIGHT PROPER FUNKY MUSIC!"

Also, I had a duck sandwich. When it was served, there were French fries in it. Anyone who's lived in Pittsburgh would know why it's amusing to travel to Europe and be served a sandwich with fries in it.


When I was in Bratislava, I had drinks at the "most sexist" bar in the city

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

EqualOpportunityEnslaver: [Fark user image 425x237] [View Full Size image _x_]


Take yer pants off!  It's Schwifty time today!
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
one more -

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wild Cherry - Play That Funky Music
Youtube BHcYFxU4fMo
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Betty Davis - F.U.N.K.
Youtube mQILEYw66Rg
 
crzybtch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A personal fav

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RecY5iZn6B0

Chaka Khan - Like Sugar
 
crzybtch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Another Funky Fav:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fGavl_m41LE

"Let's call this exactly what it is. Its a funky and low down feeling"

Aretha Franklin - Rock Steady
 
Uzzah
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Aww yeah.

Leo's Sunshipp - Give Me The Sunshine
Youtube oi48o1bf-l4
 
Uzzah
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Paul Humphrey - Uncle Willie's Dream
Youtube tOcfFcgrI2A
 
Uzzah
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Super Shine #9 - Sister Goose and the Ducklings
Youtube 77Neg2f4e-Q
 
LivinaParadox
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Bow wow wow yippie yo yippie yay!
 
